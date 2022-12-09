The Public Pulse: Filling Sasse's seat; Christmas in downtown Omaha; DeColdest departure







A done deal?

Gov.-elect Jim Pillen is seeking applicants to replace Sen. Ben Sasse. I would apply, but I’m sure he already has another bald guy at the top of his list.

Gary Brehmer, Pender, Neb.

Another choice

Well, surprise, surprise — Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced that he would like to be our next senator. How long has the planning for this day gone on? Does his contribution of $100,000 to Jim Pillen’s campaign have anything to do with it? As Jerry Baker said in his Pulse piece (“Request for Pillen”), there is someone who can represent Nebraska better than Ricketts. I would suggest that John McCollister would be that person. Please submit your application, John McCollister. You have many supporters who are Democrats who would be behind you.

Sandra Pistone, Omaha

Senate appointment

I’m a registered Independent in Nebraska. I’m not quite 30, but I have less than a year of my 20s left. It was very easy to dislike Pete Ricketts in my early 20s for his marijuana stances. The one thing that stands out is how consistent he has remained. What convinced me was how he handled things during the COVID year of 2020.

He was consistently against mandates, while also never once pretending that we had a meager issue on our hands. He came out and said that if you were unsure on where to wear a mask, it was when you could not social distance. Not many others were coherently delivering this message. In my work, we cannot social distance and after he went live on that day, everyone started doing so. I didn’t get sick until December of that year, and it was easier for us to deal with the issues because of his guidance.

I may not agree with Pete Ricketts on a lot of things, but him as a senator does not sit ill with me despite his work on Pillen’s campaign. Spoiler alert: the Republican won easily. I was hoping Brett Lindstrom would be our next governor, but not yet.

Pete Ricketts as our next senator would not be far off from Ben Sasse, and I think he can continue to serve Nebraskans well.

Seth Gottberg, Omaha

Downtown Christmas

Stu Pospisil’s history column on Dec. 4 brought back memories of Christmas in downtown Omaha. My mom and I would take the bus downtown and my fondest memory was the Brandeis window and visiting Santa. Thank you for the memories.

Diane Holmes, Omaha

DeColdest departure

Now that DeColdest Crawford has placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal, does this mean we won’t be seeing any more “DeColdest Air Conditioning” advertisements on TV?

Kevin Penrod, Blair

On transfer portal

The transfer portal has reduced college sports to nothing but a tryout for the pros. If someone does not get the playing time for his own over ego driven talent, he transfers to a school when he hopes to be noticed by the pros.

Bottom line: Someone coming to you via the portal probably was not good enough to make the first team at his old school.

Good luck finding and keeping someone to back up critical positions.

John Williamson, Bellevue

Exceptional leader

The current coaching changes at Nebraska have clearly shown the importance of competent leadership.

The need for thoughtful consideration from all angles, and the ability to take action after carefully determining that proper course of action. For example, the steps necessary to obtain Coach Rhule required both great skill and determination.

Athletic Director Trev Alberts has clearly displayed his exceptional abilities and is the talented leader Nebraska needs in the future.

James E Burns, Omaha

Letter response

Don’t worry Roger D. Anderson (Pulse, Dec. 3), all Big Ten schools get $60 million from the Big Ten. We can afford $9 million for a coach. This does not count season tickets, concession stands or parking. Plus, without football, many sports such as soccer, track and most others would have to be discontinued. What’s more human than helping others reach their dreams? Jerry E. Gohr (“Trev Albert’s Nebraska”), Nick Saban was 65-63 in the NFL. Would you want him to be your coach?

Bill Knickman, Nebraska City

Smaller electric buses

In 1954 at age 8, I was one of the last people to ride a streetcar with my mom. We caught the streetcar at 40th and California once a week and rode it downtown to Brandeis and the public library (the library before the “new” one that is being replaced by the Mutual of Omaha Tower). Take a drive through Midtown across from Turner Park and see how many businesses have come and gone in that area in the past five years. The businesses in downtown Omaha stayed there for decades. So why, in this environment, do we think millions of dollars spent on streetcars that run up and down close to more failing businesses is the answer? I vote for smaller electric buses that travel all parts of the city and beyond like Bennington, Elkhorn, Bellevue, etc., with a wait time of no more than 10 minutes. Nebraska weather is not conducive to waiting at a bus stop for long periods of time.

Terri Nesselrotte, Omaha

Israel’s occupation

Thank you for printing the Pulse letter “International Day of Solidarity” (Nov. 30). I would like to see more coverage of Israel’s occupation of Palestine in the World-Herald, coverage which names it as a military occupation of someone else’s land. I would like to see reporting of Israel’s violations of the Geneva Accord, which it violates every time an Israel citizen moves into a settlement built on land in Palestine. How many Israeli settlements have built to date on Palestinian land? Is it over 100? Two hundred?

Sara Pahl, Omaha

Further investigation?

Regarding the story “Enabler of daughter’s rapist gets prison term,” shouldn’t someone at the “medical clinic” have reported a pregnant 12-year-old to the authorities, instead of just prescribing abortion pills? In my opinion, this should be investigated.

Lynne Fees, Bennington

He’s disqualified

Not that Trump’s four years as president culminating in trying to overturn his loss in his reelection attempt, doesn’t disqualify from serving as our president again, but his recent declaration to suspend the Constitution certainly does (Dec. 5). When you are sworn in as president, you swear to “faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution.” Thanks Donald: you just officially disqualified yourself. Maybe turn your focus on suspending laws against sedition, obstruction of justice and protecting classified information.

John MacKenzie, Omaha