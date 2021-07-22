The Public Pulse: First responders, get vaccinated; Golf open is a plus; Don't pay Texas

Major plus for Omaha

Diane Steimer submitted a rather nasty letter to the Public Pulse about our mayor’s support of the Senior Golf championship match held here in Omaha. Ms. Steimer’s criticism seems to indicate that because the mayor spent some time at this “national” event while there was still storm damage to be addressed, she was a failure. Apparently, Ms. Steimer isn’t aware that back in 2013, over $50 million dollars was added to the Omaha economy from this event! We know already that this event included $5.6 million in corporate hospitality, $2 million in ticket sales and those numbers support jobs as well as our tax rolls. There were over 157,000 who attended the event, and many were from outside of Omaha. So hotels, restaurants and many other business also benefited.