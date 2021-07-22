The Public Pulse: First responders, get vaccinated; Golf open is a plus; Don't pay Texas

Get vaccinated
Monday’s World Herald had a front-page article showing that 41% of Omaha police officers have not been vaccinated; 27% of firefighters and 26% of civilian OPD employees were not vaccinated. According to the article, those not vaccinated either had had COVID-19 and claimed immunity or were concerned about the rapidity of approval of the vaccines from the federal Food and Drug Administration or personal choice. Administration and union representatives claimed that these first responders had the right to refuse vaccination.
First responders are responsible for meeting the needs of all citizens. Therefore, any of these city employees who deal with the public ought to be required to be vaccinated for the welfare of the entire community. Personal freedom of choice does not include endangering others. If I choose to drive recklessly and hurt another driver, I would be held criminally liable. If I choose not to be vaccinated and give COVID-19 to another person and they die, then I’m guilty of having caused their death.
I call upon Mayor Stothert, the Omaha City Council and Chief Schmaderer to require these employees to get vaccinated or resign.
A friend sent me the following meme: “I don’t know who needs to hear this but polio and smallpox never reached natural herd immunity. They were eradicated by vaccines.”
Rich Owen, Omaha
Consult your doctor
I was at a church service recently and the pastor told us the COVID-19 pandemic is over. It is not over. The safe and effective vaccines developed and distributed here in the USA have certainly enabled many of us to get closer to a more normal way of life. Most of us can have family gatherings again, bars/restaurants/stores are fully open, people are back in the office and the kids will be back to in-person learning.
I’m thankful that a great number of my fellow Americans were happy to go out and get the vaccine. Neither Nebraska nor most of the states around Nebraska have hit the 50% fully vaccinated mark yet, but I’m going out on a limb that a few neighbors might have caught COCVID-19 were lucky with their symptoms and now feel they are forever immune. I know a few and I still love them.
Millions of Americans would love to take an effective vaccine. For many of them, however, due to age, meds, cancer treatments, transplants or other immune system maladies, it doesn’t always give the same protective effect. That’s if they can even take a vaccine. Ongoing Covid-19 fatality numbers nationally have thankfully lowered considerably but we’re still seeing pocket outbreaks. Forget politics and conspiracy theories. If you haven’t vaccinated yet, please consult with your primary care physician.
Ted Hart, Omaha
Major plus for Omaha
Diane Steimer submitted a rather nasty letter to the Public Pulse about our mayor’s support of the Senior Golf championship match held here in Omaha. Ms. Steimer’s criticism seems to indicate that because the mayor spent some time at this “national” event while there was still storm damage to be addressed, she was a failure. Apparently, Ms. Steimer isn’t aware that back in 2013, over $50 million dollars was added to the Omaha economy from this event! We know already that this event included $5.6 million in corporate hospitality, $2 million in ticket sales and those numbers support jobs as well as our tax rolls. There were over 157,000 who attended the event, and many were from outside of Omaha. So hotels, restaurants and many other business also benefited.
The final day of play hosted the largest single day attendance for this event. Not to mention the national TV coverage of the amazing course! Is that enough?
I am sure that the mayor was a key player in making sure that Omaha will continue to be a destination for this great event. I am also sure that she has a great staff that supported the challenges we all faced with the storm damage. It’s too bad we can’t celebrate the good and seem to only want to complain. I hope everyone supports good news as much as some peddle bad news.
Marie Salistean, Omaha
Pay Texas? That’s crazy
Good grief! Texas has a population of over 29 million; Nebraska has close to 2 million. The State of Texas’ current budget is $248 billion dollars; Nebraska’s state budget is $9.7 billion. The State of Texas has a budget surplus of 725 million dollars. It is beyond belief that Gov/ Ricketts is going to use Nebraska’s taxpayers’ hard-earned dollars to pay for extra law enforcement on the Texas border. Texas can darn well afford their own extra law enforcement. If our governor is trying to win points with Republicans, he can darn well spend his own money. Let Texas take care of itself.
Victoria Cork, Papillion
Get the facts
In July 18 Midland Voices essay, “Safeguard LGBTQ rights,” Kyle Murphy said, “Imagine being told you can’t shop at a favorite store, live in a certain home, or attend a school of your choice ...” I’m curious where he is getting his information. “Can’t live in a certain home” is a direct violation of federal fair housing law, so why is that not being reported? I’d like to see examples this discrimination to which he refers. I agree that discrimination is a problem that should not be tolerated, but more legislation is not always the answer.