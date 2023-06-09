Fiscal Responsibility falsehoods

I was alarmed, but not surprised, at the lies told by Reps. Don Bacon, Mike Flood and Adrian Smith, as quoted in the Nebraska Examiner, regarding the Fiscal Responsibility Act just passed by the House of Representatives. Let’s get things straight:

The debt ceiling needs to be raised partly due to Trump’s disastrous tax cuts for the rich and corporations, which added nearly 2 trillion dollars to the deficit.

Republicans’ refusal to tax the rich at a slightly higher rate (less than 2% raise) puts 99% of our country’s citizens at risk of losing benefits, jobs, services and life-changing assistance for our children, veterans, and those in highest poverty. The rich should be paying their fair share, but rich people and corporations provide the bulk of election funding for the GOP. Conflict of interest, anyone?

Biden increased the budget for the IRS to catch high-income taxpayers who use loopholes and workarounds to avoid paying their fair share. This is a huge problem in our country, and those extra agents would add billions to our national coffers by catching rich tax-evaders. They are NOT going after the middle class and small businesses. If you don’t make over $250,000 a year you don’t have to worry, but Republicans like to make you afraid.

For years, those of us in the middle class have watched our ability to provide for our families decline, while the wealthy 1% take home 21% of the income in America. 35+ years have proven “Trickle-Down Economics” doesn’t work. It’s time we vote for those who want to build our economy by building up all the American people.

Linda Wood, Omaha

Feat of diplomacy

Kudos to both Kevin McCarthy and Joe Biden for the feat of diplomacy that got the debt ceiling bill through the House of Representatives! I will hear no complaints from either side. Threading that needle took enormous skill on both of their parts, and they were able to avert a catastrophe. This restores my faith in their leadership, that they could strike a successful compromise in this fractious political climate. Clearly, these are two of the most skilled politicians our country has had. Whether you agree or disagree with either, recognize that both are beholden to hardened ideologies that refuse to compromise, and for them to work together the way they did to find something both sides could support was nothing short of masterful. I am grateful for them both.

Andrew White, Hastings

Wake Forest returns to CWS

In urban legend and around camp fires, Wake Forest fired its 1955 College World Series-winning coach for allowing his team to take the field on a Sunday. Is the legend true? Taylor Sanford resigned as Wake Forest coach seven months after winning the College World Series. That was the last CWS for Wake Forest, now the No. 1 overall seed in the 64-team tournament bracket. Eight will advance to the CWS, which begins June 16 at Schwab Field.

Why did Sanford leave? This is from his Wikipedia entry: “During the College World Series, a rainout forced a game on Sunday, sparking a small controversy at the Baptist school when word reached Wake Forest. This followed word that Sanford would not be kept full time after the 1956 season and little recognition from the school of his achievement in Omaha. Sanford therefore resigned from Wake Forest on Jan. 31, 1956, citing his ‘feeling of insecurity’ and that he had ‘no assurance that I will have a job after the current season is over.’ ”

The World-Herald of Feb. 1, 1956, published an AP report containing those quotations. The story went on to say Sanford had no other job in mind but would like to get out of coaching. At age 47, he had gone 86-40 — .683 in five years at Wake Forest. Sanford did leave coaching. He went to Virginia and served as athletic director at Fort Lee, rededicated this year as Fort Gregg-Adams. Sanford died Aug. 8, 1966, in Petersburg, Virginia.

Bob Williams, Omaha

‘Transformational’ property taxes

Mr. Pillen, you said you were going to lower our property taxes. I just received my valuation and it went up 42.8%. Is that what you consider lower taxes?

Daniel Trombla, Omaha

Pride flag in Papillion

Instead of hanging a pride flag, fly Old Glory, America’s Flag for all and, hopefully, forever.

Matt Reres, Omaha

Valuation change

My wife is in her third year residing in a memory care facility. There are no positives in this situation for either of us that have been married 54 years.

We did not foresee paying $7,100 monthly for a second residence. As with most families, in this situation, I am concerned regarding ability to continue payment of these additional costs.

Our 2023 Notice of Valuation Change for our home was recently delivered by mail. This notice reduced my concerns when I was informed our homes valuation increased 11.53%. I sure hope my other concerns can be reduced so quickly.

James J. Vihstadt, Sr., Papillion

Not European standards

In her May 30 Pulse letter, “Mirroring Europe,” Kathy Rosene describes LB 574 as a 12-week abortion ban “in line with the majority of the European Union” and “aligned with moral standards of the western world.” Actually, LB 574 is a 10-week abortion ban, because it applies 10 weeks after fertilization. It is nonsensical to suggest abortion is permitted in the two weeks prior to fertilization.

According to the Wikipedia article on abortion in Europe, almost no European countries ban abortion at 10 weeks. For example, abortion on demand is available for 12 weeks in Germany, 13 weeks in Italy, 14 weeks in France and Spain, 18 weeks in Sweden, and 24 weeks in the Netherlands, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Also, European abortion laws typically include additional exceptions concerning fetal abnormalities, the mother’s mental health, and physical conditions that do not necessarily threaten her life or major bodily functions. Without those important exceptions, LB 574 is state-mandated medical malpractice, not an alignment with European standards.

BK Chaney, Omaha

Beautiful room, bad behavior

Kudos to Kathe Strand on her Pulse letter “An ‘upside down’ state.” I attended one of the hearings on the gender bill taking medical treatment out of the hands of the person, their family, their doctor. This was the first time I had been in the legislature chambers and I was struck by how beautiful the room was. Not so the senators, who seemed to have changed the rules and used bullying tactics to not only pass laws denying care to transgender minors, but who also rammed through the abortion bill. I told my daughter I was glad she no longer lived in Nebraska — she sadly agreed.

Kathy Gruba, Hastings, Neb.