The Public Pulse: Fischer should represent all; Outlawing abortion; Thoughts on Ukraine

Represent all
As to Paul Hammel’s recent story about Dawes and Sheridan County Republicans passing motions of censure of Nebraska’s senior elected senator (Nov. 30), Nebraskans from all our counties may be inclined to applaud their action expressing disapproval; but to deplore the narrowly-limited premises on which they base their approbation.
Mr. Tony Storbeck, co-chair of the Dawes County Republicans complained that the (recently passed with 18 “aye” votes from Republicans) bipartisan “physical infrastructure” law, including ‘spending on roads and bridges’ which he/they support; but which, he/they felt was an action that would add to inflation.
We readers would more likely be moved by such concern had Mr. Storbeck — and his cohorts — raised any similar alarums when the previous Congress increased the national debt by many more millions via their ‘tax relief’ bill that primarily relieved corporations, their executives and wealthy shareholders of federal income taxes.
Instead, Sen. Fischer, and a good many other senators, should be censured for failing to vote in favor of the people they were elected to represent, all of them. She should not have voted to confirm the current board overseeing the U.S. Postal Service, which board installed a postmaster, Louis DeJoy, whose actions are designed to cripple and crash the post offices and their staffs, opening the field to be dominated by the commercial delivery services in which they are invested.
Fischer voted in favor of the dismally poor appointment of William Barr as U.S. Attorney General. He who, instead of acting on behalf of all the people of the country, chose to focus his actions toward the personal interests of one citizen: The person who appointed him. Time and space limitations preclude the listing of likewise bad votes cast by Sen. Fischer against the interests and preferences of those she is supposed to represent; all of them, not just the big donors to her campaigns.
George S. Sturgeon, Lincoln
On the Ukraine
Some things about Ukraine:
We can not stop Putin from taking it.
Threatening to let Ukraine join NATO is foolish and Putin will see it as a threat.
NATO cannot prevent Russia from taking the Ukraine. NATO means the U.S., and the U.S. cannot fight a war against Russia on Russia’s door step.
Germany depends on Russia for it’s oil and gas needs. Germany will not go cold and hungry for the sake of Ukraine.
Putin had already taken part of Georgia and the Crimean Peninsula.
Ukraine was an original Soviet State. Part of the Soviet Union until Ukraine’s leaving caused the whole thing to fall apart.
Ukraine was the “bread basket” of the Soviet State.
Putin had said the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century” was the fall of The Soviet Union. He deeply regrets it.
We can not stop Putin from taking Ukraine unless we are willing to fight a nuclear war with Russia, over the Ukraine.
Jerome Boyle, Omaha
More Ukraine
The Ukraine/Russia tensions are complex and fraught with danger. A former president who was a man of any substance would not be touting the Russians while demeaning the current administration. For several years, Trump has been the Kremlin’s foremost propaganda tool. He has all the answers. Just ask him. If he has anything of value to offer then he should be offering it via back channels to those who have the actual responsibility for making the tough calls right now for this, his country. But that would require intelligence and class.
Michael Kaipust, Omaha
Painful scenarios
A significant voting block of zealots are close to outlawing abortion, accept in the case of incest or rape. Their passion displaces consideration of the possible consequences of their meddling in other people’s lives. So here’s a scenario or two to consider if Roe vs. Wade is overturned and these stricter measures are enforced:
Johnny and Betty are underage and careless. Betty gets pregnant. She, as well as her hysterical parents, want her to get an abortion, but cannot do it legally and won’t do it illegally. How then? Convince, coerces, demand, whatever it takes to get Betty to claim Johnny raped her. Problem solved.
Johnny and Betty, consenting adults, have a careless, one-night-stand. This time, pregnant Betty’s friends convince her to come to the same decision: she was raped. Problem solved.
Sorry for your loss, Johnny, and the pain and suffering your family and friends will go through on your behalf even if you’re found innocent: hate mail, death threats, loss of reputation, job loss, perhaps displacement of your entire family.
If you think for a minute this wouldn’t happen in our current society, think again.
Larry Leeds, Omaha
The golden calf
In the 1956 movie, “The Ten Commandments”, as Moses was receiving the Ten Commandments on the Holy Mountain, God said to him, “Get thee down, for thy people have corrupted themselves.” Words uttered over 2,500 years ago are ringing even more true today. We have, as a country, corrupted ourselves. Movies, television, commercials, Congress, state and city governments, corporate entities, even current music, have all glorified sexuality and lawlessness in ways unheard of just a couple of generations ago. Is it any wonder we seem so lost. Our culture has been under attack for the last 100 years by the collectivists, who push division (identity politics), irresponsibility, secularism, and family destruction. If we, as citizens, don’t get our acts together, we will lose this country. Sadly, that seems to be the plan of the globalists and their elitist backers. We had better come down the mountain and destroy the golden calf that has become the false truth so many have accepted as reality.
Drew Whitler, Omaha
Scammer alert
I’ve recently been posting several items on Facebook marketplace. After almost every post, I get an immediate almost instantaneous response from someone saying they are interested. They quickly ask for my phone number so they can “verify” I am who I say, or so they can call me. I gave my phone number to the first one. They then told me they need to verify the number is real or something similar, and ask me to give them a code that will be texted to me. The code that arrived was a Google voice account code. With this code, the scammer can claim a person’s phone number and spoof it through a Google voice account to then use it to commit other various scams. The person never knows they are doing this with their phone number. They have very generic Facebook profiles, some are a red flag immediately, but some are getting more clever. I would bet that if you posted something on Facebook marketplace right now you’ll get this same experience. I’m getting all these annoying spam calls from 402, 308, and 531 area codes that I’d like to stop and maybe stop any real harm that may happen to someone else. I’m sure it’s not a coincidence. Hoping to get the word out.
Howard Jones, Omaha
December 2021 Public Pulse
A Pulse writer urges Nebraskans: Do your homework before voting for governor.
A Pulse writer says to believe in the good in people after an unexpected birthday gift from a stranger.
New Study Suggests That Masimo SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring May Aid Early Identification of Patients at Risk of Developing Postoperative Delirium
NEUCHATEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2021--
The Public Pulse: Rethink Zorinsky Lake tree removal; Love's column resonates; More thoughts on Frost
A Public Pulse writer urges upgrading Lake Zorinsky by making paths safer instead of destroying trees.
A Pulse writer wants more Nebraska and Creighton volleyball on TV.
The World-Herald seeks to provide a variety of perspectives in our opinion section.
A Public Pulse writer says "blight," which Omaha officials too readily claim exists here, is in the eye of the beholder.
Ralston police help locate daughter's stolen phone and a Pulse writer is grateful.
A Pulse writer "agreeably disagrees" with Rep. Don Bacon's criticism of Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Putting these valuable archive materials in one location, with knowledgeable staff, would be a great aid to library patrons and researchers, a Pulse writer says.