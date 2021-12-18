The Public Pulse: Fischer should represent all; Outlawing abortion; Thoughts on Ukraine

The golden calf

In the 1956 movie, “The Ten Commandments”, as Moses was receiving the Ten Commandments on the Holy Mountain, God said to him, “Get thee down, for thy people have corrupted themselves.” Words uttered over 2,500 years ago are ringing even more true today. We have, as a country, corrupted ourselves. Movies, television, commercials, Congress, state and city governments, corporate entities, even current music, have all glorified sexuality and lawlessness in ways unheard of just a couple of generations ago. Is it any wonder we seem so lost. Our culture has been under attack for the last 100 years by the collectivists, who push division (identity politics), irresponsibility, secularism, and family destruction. If we, as citizens, don’t get our acts together, we will lose this country. Sadly, that seems to be the plan of the globalists and their elitist backers. We had better come down the mountain and destroy the golden calf that has become the false truth so many have accepted as reality.

Scammer alert

I’ve recently been posting several items on Facebook marketplace. After almost every post, I get an immediate almost instantaneous response from someone saying they are interested. They quickly ask for my phone number so they can “verify” I am who I say, or so they can call me. I gave my phone number to the first one. They then told me they need to verify the number is real or something similar, and ask me to give them a code that will be texted to me. The code that arrived was a Google voice account code. With this code, the scammer can claim a person’s phone number and spoof it through a Google voice account to then use it to commit other various scams. The person never knows they are doing this with their phone number. They have very generic Facebook profiles, some are a red flag immediately, but some are getting more clever. I would bet that if you posted something on Facebook marketplace right now you’ll get this same experience. I’m getting all these annoying spam calls from 402, 308, and 531 area codes that I’d like to stop and maybe stop any real harm that may happen to someone else. I’m sure it’s not a coincidence. Hoping to get the word out.