The Public Pulse: Fix systemic inequities; Abortion conflicts

Systemic inequality
The Dec. 14 opinion page provided a clear contrast of opinions regarding “racial inequity” in our community, our society, our country. Randy Essex’s Letter from the Editor provided a personal example of the differences in treatment between White people and Black people. It does not take a rocket scientist to see the disparity in opportunity and treatment for our fellow citizens that are individuals of color: George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Trayvon Martin. How many others that we do not know their names? All one has to do is see the disproportionate statistics of the burdens born by our Black neighbors. I do not even need to meet Chris Chappelear (“UNL’s diversity plan is the wrong course”) to know that he is a White male. Our society is facing great challenges, we need everyone on the “earth boat” to row together, we need every member to be productive and it is my responsibility, as a person who has had an overabundance of White privilege, to put my hand out and even sacrifice my self interest to fix these systemic inequities as it only benefits our community as a whole. I applaud, encourage and support that the leaders of Nebraska’s institution of higher learning are smart enough to lead for the future and recognize that inequality and racism is a problem for all of us, even Chris Chappelear.
Marcia Anderson, Omaha
Dismantling democracy
For a while now, conservative commentators and politicians have claimed that so-called “critical race theory” is a threat to children’s education. The idea that it’s left-wing propaganda and it somehow it will make kids and young adults “unpatriotic.” That is their fear, however such an unfounded claim couldn’t be further from the truth; apart from it’s not taught to anyone under the 12th grade. What these group of individuals truly fear is the idea of young people truly grasping upon learning not just some of America’s greatest achievements and highlighted moments that change the course of human history, but also, America’s dark and often shameful moments that we truly began recently to comprehend. So-called critical race theory is nothing more than a conservative dog whistle, meant to systematically distort our nation’s history. To only propagandize the idea the America is perfect as is, despite the enormous systematic, economic and societal problems we are currently facing. And downplay horrific events such as slavery, events such as the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, and to reconcile with notable figures who made contributions to our country in the past but also committed questionable acts in their lifetimes. What conservatives truly fear is that they won’t be able to profit while spreading unfounded fears to the younger American generations in the hopes to continue to the path of dividing each other and to dismantle democracy to tailor to their ideology.
Jorge Jaimes Melgar, Fremont, Neb.
More resources
After reading the Sunday article regarding “abortion conflicts” (Dec. 5), it reinvigorated a question I’ve had for years: Why don’t we divert the dollars, effort and brainpower on this polarized topic to enhancing the life of the mother and child from conception realization through birth and delivery to a loving family?
My thought has always been to develop adoption and pregnancy support clinics. What a wonderful use of our tax dollars!
Instead or supporting abortion techniques and forcing unwanted children into the life of an unloving unprepared mother; we would utilize our resources to provide much needed financial and mental support to the mother and find a loving family for the child that mother delivered.
It seems to me to be the obvious compromise to the polarized sides of this very human issue.
Unfortunately, reasonable compromise doesn’t seem to be the “my way or the highway” current thinking.
Tony Staup, Waterloo, Neb.
Answers sought
I find it very interesting that Omaha Public Schools superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan, redirected an interview with the Omaha World-Herald in regard to student behavior and teacher stress (Dec. 12). A concerned leader would never send out others to answer such important questions. This, along with the Academy and Pathways program, shows the lack of concern she has for the teaching staff of OPS. The school board needs to wake up and take action.