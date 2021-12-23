The Public Pulse: Fix systemic inequities; Abortion conflicts

Systemic inequality

The Dec. 14 opinion page provided a clear contrast of opinions regarding “racial inequity” in our community, our society, our country. Randy Essex’s Letter from the Editor provided a personal example of the differences in treatment between White people and Black people. It does not take a rocket scientist to see the disparity in opportunity and treatment for our fellow citizens that are individuals of color: George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Trayvon Martin. How many others that we do not know their names? All one has to do is see the disproportionate statistics of the burdens born by our Black neighbors. I do not even need to meet Chris Chappelear (“UNL’s diversity plan is the wrong course”) to know that he is a White male. Our society is facing great challenges, we need everyone on the “earth boat” to row together, we need every member to be productive and it is my responsibility, as a person who has had an overabundance of White privilege, to put my hand out and even sacrifice my self interest to fix these systemic inequities as it only benefits our community as a whole. I applaud, encourage and support that the leaders of Nebraska’s institution of higher learning are smart enough to lead for the future and recognize that inequality and racism is a problem for all of us, even Chris Chappelear.