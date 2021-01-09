The Public Pulse: Flag, patriotism; Biased press; Dangerous narcissist

Flag, patriotism

On Jan. 20 after Joe Biden is sworn in as our 46th president, I will fly our American flag. For too long, those of us who have supported President-elect Joe Biden have not shown the world that we, too, are patriots and are proud of our country. Patriotism does not reside in just one political party, nor one race, nor one religion. We are patriots even if we don’t push the flag into everyone’s face.

As I’m watching the events in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, I see the American flags being displayed by those who are anything but patriots. Trump supporters may be upset that he lost the election, but he did lose the election! So, I will fly my flag on the 20th to show my faith in the country and my own patriotism. Voting for Trump did not make you un-American, but trying to deny Joe Biden taking the office and the type of protest that took place on Jan. 6, does.

Aubrey Fitzke, Omaha

