The Public Pulse: Flag, patriotism; Biased press; Dangerous narcissist

Flag, patriotism
On Jan. 20 after Joe Biden is sworn in as our 46th president, I will fly our American flag. For too long, those of us who have supported President-elect Joe Biden have not shown the world that we, too, are patriots and are proud of our country. Patriotism does not reside in just one political party, nor one race, nor one religion. We are patriots even if we don’t push the flag into everyone’s face.
As I’m watching the events in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, I see the American flags being displayed by those who are anything but patriots. Trump supporters may be upset that he lost the election, but he did lose the election! So, I will fly my flag on the 20th to show my faith in the country and my own patriotism. Voting for Trump did not make you un-American, but trying to deny Joe Biden taking the office and the type of protest that took place on Jan. 6, does.
Aubrey Fitzke, Omaha
Biased press
Jannette Davis’ letter (Jan. 3 Pulse) about having faith in a two-party system is interesting and it made me wonder if she would also agree with the importance of having a two-party press! Right now, 99% of the press corps is liberal. I watch a variety of stations, but it’s really mind-boggling. With few exceptions, most of the media, which includes major network TV, Cable, NPR, ESPN, the Associated Press, and even this newspaper, all promote the far-left agenda. And now, even Big Tech and social media, to include Twitter, Facebook and Google, are actually censoring conservative views while donating millions to the Democratic Party.
We now have a president-elect who has been allowed to go through a whole campaign without answering any questions (except what flavor of ice cream did you get, or how is your foot) and even now, he answers questions of only a select few hand-picked liberal reporters, or liberal comedy night show hosts, when not reading from a teleprompter!
This newspaper recently editorialized against the social media platform Parler, which they believe is unfair because they publish all content, but made no criticism of Twitter, which censors only conservatives! It would be soooo nice to have a fair and balanced press, and a newspaper of the largest city of our state to be independent, but unfortunately, that is too much to ask!
Cheryl Bartek, Omaha
He made it worse
All the president had to say on Wednesday was “I lost — it’s over.” Instead he feeds the fire — “the election was a fraud, I won in a landslide.” Unbelievable.
Clark Squires, Omaha
Dangerous narcissist
I am not a credentialed mental health professional, but I can read. Mr. Trump fulfills the diagnostic criteria of a “malignant narcissist.” This means that he literally sees himself as infallible, and as omniscient. He will involve himself in nothing that he does not fully believe he can dominate or win. He is vain, but his self-importance is like that of the emperor wearing no clothes — and is fragile. He is a bully, and he cheats.
He also fulfills the diagnostic criteria for that of a sociopath/psychopath. In common terms, this means that this man has no conscience (He has no inner sense of right versus wrong.) Thus: Danger ahead! Mr. Trump is volatile, ruthless, relentless and clever.
These are some of the reasons Mr. Trump is considered not only the most powerful man in the world as our president, but also the most dangerous man in the world. It is entirely predictable that he will do anything conceivable to battle his way into the presidency, despite his clear defeat at the polls.
This will happen as long as he is able to pursue it! This is because he can do nothing else! (He was taught this behavior aggressively by his father.)
James M. Horrocks, MD, FACP, Omaha
Words, hate, violence
I would like to congratulate every TV station in Omaha that made millions running Don Bacon attack ads talking about radical socialists wanting to destroy America. On Jan. 6 we saw what kind of behavior that rhetoric inspires, and it shouldn’t shock anyone.
Clark Rutledge, Omaha
Irony in D.C.
The person who went to Washington D.C., to drain the swamp is turning it into a cesspool.