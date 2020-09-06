The Public Pulse: Flood protection needed; football fantasies; Protect these seniors

More flood protection needed
After billions upon billions of dollars in damages to public and private property, lost lives, devastated communities, and permanently destroyed agricultural lands, it is finally refreshing to see some forward thinking officials that take flood control seriously. As stated in the OWH article and subsequent editorial, these issue have been with us forever and will not go way by sticking our heads in the sand of the Platte River.
I don’t know if dams on the Platte River are the answer, but more flood control reservoirs and levees are needed, especially on tributaries of the major rivers, throughout the state and nation. Another positive development is the creation of a statewide flood mitigation study and plan.
I applaud the efforts of Sen. Mike McDonnell and Sen. Bruce Bostelman to initiate the process of addressing not only flood control but also avenues we can explore to simultaneously expand recreation, mitigate drought, create jobs and grow our state’s tax base.
Garry Knopik, Omaha
Talk about fantasy football
Re: “Attorneys for Nebraska football players question Big Ten’s level of transparency” — This observer is like most, if not all, Nebraska residents a Huskers fan and, in particular, a fan of the football program. This lawsuit against the Big Ten, however, comes across as a temper tantrum, an immature response to an adult decision.
One’s main concern in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic is not being able to see college football; it is the health and welfare of the student-athletes. This concern is mirrored by Big Ten officials who also understand that student-athletes risking their health to play college football are not being compensated financially for taking such a risk. It is one thing when professional athletes determine they will play their sport, given the millions in compensation they receive. It is quite another when college student-athletes are risking their lives or their futures simply to play a game in which fewer than 10% of all student-athletes will have a professional career.
What this lawsuit represents, therefore, is not an attempt to provide student-athletes freedom of choice so much as an opportunity for lawyers to line their pockets. That the “adults in the room” refuse to see the irresponsibility and frivolity in filing this lawsuit shows a disregard for the best interests of these student-athletes that defies all logic. These student-athletes are being used as pawns, and the value of their lives degraded all for the sake of monetization and politicization. One expects better of an institution of higher learning.
Ken Pullen, Omaha
Protect nursing home residents
The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for everyone, and nursing homes have been hit especially hard. Unfortunately, many long-term care communities have had to close their doors to visitors. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 48% of nursing home residents are living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias and, among older adults in assisted living and other residential facilities, 42% or more have some form of Alzheimer’s or other dementia.
Studies have shown a lack of social interactions to be associated with an increased risk of mortality. I’m a medical student planning to work with seniors and adults living with dementia, and I’m very concerned about these long-term care residents and their family caregivers who are unable to see them.
In May, the Alzheimer’s Association Long-Term Care Policy Recommendations highlighted the need for rapid-turnaround testing to ensure COVID-19 does not spread in these settings, and although access to testing has increased, a lack of access to rapid, point-of-care testing equipment and supplies has made it difficult to reopen safely for visitors.
Please join me and ask Gov. Pete Ricketts to ensure access to rapid testing for all long-term care communities in Nebraska.
Thomas Bainter, Omaha
Dems sidestep these facts
Two recent Public Pulse letters on Sept. 3 are a perfection example of the progressives’ propensity for switching the narrative to suit their argument. Both writers claim that the police and Donald Trump are to blame for the violence and rioting we are seeing in the Democratically controlled cities of Kenosha, Portland, Chicago and Seattle. They cite the 17-year-old in Kenosha accused of killing two people. He, by the way, has been arrested and charged, the writers ignore the violence, looting, burning and loss of businesses. They ignore that Portland has seen 90-pluse days of rioting and anarchy, mostly by antifa, and that Seattle’s “Summer of love” ended with killings and destruction. They blame right-wing gun-toting vigilantes, when in Portland an antifa is suspected of killing a Patriot Prayer. It has gotten so bad in Portland that the mayor has had to move because of protesters at his house, and in Chicago the mayor has needed police protection at her residence.
All can be calmed if only Joe Biden is elected. After all, in his 47 years in public office, he has done so much to reduce inequality and restore law and order. Dream on!
Jeff Sena, Bellevue
Trump’s abysmal life choices
Re. Scott Yahnke’s Aug. 30 Public Pulse letter:
President Donald J. Trump was brought up to believe he is the great “I Am.” He believes he can lie, cheat or do or say anything he wants to do or say and get away with his narcissistic attitude throughout his life.
Mary L. Trump, Ph.D., Donald’s niece, wrote the book “Too Much and Never Enough.” It’s a witty and easy to read book about the whole Fred Trump Sr. family.
Read how Fred Trump Sr. encouraged Donald to take lying, aggrandizement and narcissism to new heights and how Donald has lived out his life so far. Donald Trump has had numerous bankruptcies in his life, and he got bailed out with tens of millions of dollars from his father. More recently, Donald Trump took money from his established military charity for his personal use, which he got charged for and “lightly” fined. That can be found online. Regarding cheating, he also had someone else take his high school SAT test for him, and his sister did a lot of his homework for him.
Take off your blinders, Scott. Read and learn from Mary’s book. You can call and order it from your local bookstore, or you can order it at a reduced rate online.
Robert Christensen, Omaha
Understanding economics
I was rudely awakened to the current thoughts that middle America now has on socialism. I read that people consider Canada, Norway and Sweden socialist countries that we should emulate. The opinion I heard used the terms democratic socialist. I find that those two words cannot be used together because they are diametrically opposite.
If by socialist these views mean government-controlled industries, subsidizing favorite ones, or interfering with free markets, then certainly those countries fail that test.
If however those views define socialist as tuition-free college, government-paid health benefits and generous social safety nets, then under that redefinition those countries certainly qualify. Those, however, are paid by egregiously high taxes on its citizenry. Those countries get away with those programs because they have extremely productive market-based economies.
I would ask people who admire those nations to consider this. Join the people who faced real decisions to relocate away from oppressive governments. The East Germans braving the Berlin Wall, the Cubans jumping on anything floatable to leave Havana for Miami, the Vietnamese refugees who left everything behind to be relocated to the U.S. and restart a new life.
Humberto A. Sanchez II, Omaha
We don’t need more division
In our current world of “politically biased views,” I would like to point out how crazy we have become with a quote for the Aug. 31 OWH article “OPS iPads are windows into homes of students” which outlines problems of remote learning.” The quote is, “Marlow (ACLU senior advisor and policy counsel) said it is possible to envision a host of problematic situations, everything from politically right-leaning teachers reporting potential immigration violations to left-leaning teachers outing a supporter of President Donald Trump.”
To compare these two — where one is clearly illegal — to support for a standing president of the United States is completely and absolutely crazy.
May we all stand up for our country and work together to build faith and unity without unnecessary division. God bless America!
Janet M. Heliker, Waterloo, Neb.
Best course for the Huskers
Watching the brouhaha around the cancellation of football for the fall because of concerns for the spread of COVID-19, a thought has come to me. What if, instead of sending them into Memorial Stadium, we send the team and coaches down to Louisiana to help with the cleanup?
All the season tickets that have been purchased could be turned into donations (deductible on your income tax) to purchase supplies. Coaches could contribute part of their very substantial salaries for housing. Daily drills could be held to determine who has moved the greatest weight of tree limbs, building parts and other such. The OWH could report on the competitions and hold great debates about whose log-lifting form is best. The team could learn about real team building as well as community building. Course work could include finance of disaster relief, ecological damage from industrial waste released during storms, and psychological benefits of caring for other people. Other teams could be invited to compete as well.
And maybe when the season is done, the community will be a better place because of the effort.
David Davies, Omaha
