The Public Pulse: Focus on parents for the sex ed issue; Omaha civic priorities

As is too often the case, he singled out defense spending as a problem. Defense spending could be adjusted, but our biggest (and most unpleasant) spending problem is mandatory spending; in particular, health care.

According to the CBO (cbo.gov/publication/56073), in 2020, before the COVID spending binge, we spent 3.2% of GDP on defense and 5.4% on health care. (It was 0.8% in 1970.)

In 2030, those figures are projected to be 2.8% of GDP for defense and 7% for health care. At that point, health care will exceed all discretionary spending, both defense and nondefense combined. (So will Social Security, another mandatory spending item.)

And even if taxes were raised to close the current gap between receipts and outlays, health care spending would continue to be a problem because its cost is projected to continue growing faster than the economy ( a CBO report at bit.ly/3aFGDan).

There are no easy answers, but until we get our fiscal affairs in order, we should not pursue any new spending, and any new taxes should be used solely to reduce the budget deficit.

Kris Thompson, Lincoln

Civic priorities