The Public Pulse: Focus on parents for the sex ed issue; Omaha civic priorities

Focus on parents
The World-Herald’s call for reasonable compromise to sex education (Oct. 15 editorial) is an excellent point.
My common sense suggestion would be for comprehensive sex education directed to the parents. Using internet, classroom, visual and printed material to present both behavioral psychology technique skills and evolving sex education perceptions would give parents increased skills to address sex education at home.
It should not be the schools’ responsibility to parent the students on these highly controversial and extremely personal issues. But educational techniques directed at parents would allow a path to take the sex education out of the classroom and put it in the home where it belongs.
Parents would be able to make their own informed choices on how and to what degree the teaching should transpire.
Tony Staup, Waterloo, Neb.
Fiscal limits
Rick Galusha’s column calling for a discussion of the federal budget was welcome (“Federal spending and taxation demands hard, unpleasant, civil, public debate”).
As is too often the case, he singled out defense spending as a problem. Defense spending could be adjusted, but our biggest (and most unpleasant) spending problem is mandatory spending; in particular, health care.
According to the CBO (cbo.gov/publication/56073), in 2020, before the COVID spending binge, we spent 3.2% of GDP on defense and 5.4% on health care. (It was 0.8% in 1970.)
In 2030, those figures are projected to be 2.8% of GDP for defense and 7% for health care. At that point, health care will exceed all discretionary spending, both defense and nondefense combined. (So will Social Security, another mandatory spending item.)
And even if taxes were raised to close the current gap between receipts and outlays, health care spending would continue to be a problem because its cost is projected to continue growing faster than the economy ( a CBO report at bit.ly/3aFGDan).
There are no easy answers, but until we get our fiscal affairs in order, we should not pursue any new spending, and any new taxes should be used solely to reduce the budget deficit.
Kris Thompson, Lincoln
Civic priorities
Sometime it’s better to cool off than to post something when you are furious. People in wealthy neighborhoods pay a lot more real estate tax than a recent Pulse writer does, and it hardly qualifies as freeloading. Here in Rockbrook we don’t have many sidewalks because we don’t need them. If the city puts them in, then we’ll maintain them, but sidewalks take up a lot of real estate. I am puzzled how two college educated people could bury themselves in debt to the point of living in a house the size of a two-car garage unless they picked the wrong fields to specialize in. There are many more pressing problems in the city than its sidewalks.
Craig W. Smith, Omaha
Need for results
I have no doubt the team and coaches have been putting tremendous effort into winning their games. But Coach Frost, you, your coaches and your players need to remember: “Don’t confuse effort with results.” It’s time for results!
Larry Johnson, Omaha
Quite a wait
I write as a longtime Nebraska resident now living in Texas. Frank Solich was fired as Nebraska’s head football coach after he won 58 of 77 games.
At Scott Frost’s rate of 15 wins in 40 games as Nebraska’s head football coach, it will take him 115 more games to reach 58 wins.
Ten more seasons of such uniform failure is a mighty long wait.
Rob Bligh, San Antonio, Texas
Get the facts
Responding to Larry Spangler’s Oct. 15 Pulse letter:
The border was opened to prevent suffering and death of helpless victims of hurricanes, earthquakes, inadequate protection from gangs, and economic ruin. The U.S. used to send economic aid to Central America but Trump froze that, making the situation worse.
We have had vaccine mandates for decades. The COVID vaccines are safer than the childhood vaccines most of us received. The fentanyl crisis is part of the complex decades-long opioid epidemic. We could easily be “energy independent” if we had more quickly adopted solar, wind and electric vehicles. Trump rejected that approach.
Our economy was more severely slowed by COVID than it needed to be because Trump ignored science, crippling virtually all preventative measures to limit its spread. The stalled supply chain cannot be instantly restarted and suddenly “catch up,” so we have shortages and price increases.
The Afghan withdrawal has not been pretty. Biden chose not to follow some military advice but he has owned his decisions and is certainly respectful of soldiers’ sacrifice. Biden’s approval numbers have sagged due to the multiple crises he is facing as well as the new national scourge of social media disinformation.
Our president wants to invest in infrastructure. He also wants to invest in the middle class with better education, child care, job opportunities, and lower taxes. He feels the $3.5 trillion is doable if the rich actually pay taxes and pay at a fare rate. That seems preferable to the $2.3 trillion given back to the super rich by the Trump tax cuts.
Kevin Wycoff, M.D., Omaha
Morality, abortion
B.K. Chaney of Omaha (Oct. 14 Public Pulse) is spouting utter foolishness with the assertion that since more than half of pregnancies end in spontaneous abortions or miscarriages, it is moral and justifiably legal to willfully intervene in a pregnancy and eliminate the embryo. Of course, the existence of spontaneous abortions has no bearing on the morality of purposely terminating a pregnancy. But with all the madness in the world, I would not be surprised if people of the writer’s viewpoint support the “termination” of born human life before the age of 80 years, since more than half will die before that age anyway.
Robert Steffen, Fordyce, Neb.