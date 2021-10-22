The Public Pulse: Fortenberry lacks judgment; Vaccine concern; COVID and police

We have many thousands of different religions in our world today. We have a few religions telling us how we are to believe today. As Christian, I would appreciate them to follow their teaching and do what they are to do. I am a Spiritual Christian (a personal relationship with God, my leader for my direction and help and forgiveness and where I am to go. His spirit leads me). I follow his Bible teachings and try to live like he wants me to. I am not going to follow rules on how someone tells me to follow how they do.

Abortion and religion have no place in politics. We all do not believe the same.

Now if we were talking about the virus, that is a different situation. God teaches us to protect our flock, Acts 20:28: Be on guard for yourselves and for all the flock of which the Holy Spirit has appointed you to oversee, to shepherd the church of God, which he purchases with his own blood."

It is time to help each other in the right direction and become a healthy nation. It is not a time to talk about things that are things in your life. We need to keep everyone alive who are living and keep the judgment that is not important out of politics.