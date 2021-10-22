The Public Pulse: Fortenberry lacks judgment; Vaccine concern; COVID and police

He lacks judgment
Frankly, I don’t care whether or not Congressman Fortenberry lied to the FBI. What I do care about is that after more than a decade in Washington, he lacks the sense to call his lawyer before talking to the FBI. That lack of situational awareness tells me he has no business representing the people of Nebraska in Congress.
Charles Keene, Bellevue
Outside influence
What is a Nebraska representative doing in a state other than Nebraska asking for campaign money? Jeff, you represent Nebraska, not California. That just tells me you do not care what Nebraskans think. It seems to me that you are bought by outside influences not representing the heart and soul of Nebraska. You are a corrupt politician just like the rest of them. And for you to blame the Biden administration is false. Again, a lie. You were being investigated during the Trump administration.
Vote him out, Nebraska.
Matt Miller, Weeping Water, Neb.
Vaccine concern
I ask that Union Pacific Railroad, my employer, provide full information so I can be fully informed and appraised of all facts regarding COVID-19 vaccination. Here are some of my questions:
1. I ask that UP please advise the legal status of any vaccine's approval and if it is experimental. 2. Provide details and assurances that the vaccine has been fully, independently and rigorously tested against control groups and the subsequent outcomes of the tests. 3. Advise the entire list of contents of the vaccine I am to receive and if the contents are toxic to the body. 4. Advise of all the adverse reactions associated with this vaccine since its introduction.
5. Advise of the likely risk of fatality should I be unfortunate to contract COVID-19, and the likelihood of recovery. 6. Advise if the manufacturer of the vaccine is liable were I to experience any adverse reactions. If the manufacturer is not liable, will UP be responsible and liable, as it is their request that I have the vaccine in order to carry on my employment?
If I decline the offer of vaccination, I ask UP to confirm that it will not compromise my position and that I will not suffer prejudice and discrimination as a result.
Myron Weir, North Platte, Neb.
COVID and police
Omahans' neighbors who are police officers are dying five times more often from COVID than from gunfire. May I ask the police departments and unions a question?
Do you defend a police officer who refuses to carry a gun? Even if you partner him with someone, who will want to partner with him? At the very least, could we split up unvaccinated police officers with partners who are vaccinated to enter homes of our medically vulnerable neighbors?
COVID gives us a new perspective on what it means to protect and to serve all of our neighbors. That perspective is 5:1.
My words are my own, but CNN has examined the issue at cnn.it/3C0ACB7.
Dennis Kerr, Omaha
Partisans don't budge
In reference to the Oct. 19 editorial "How to fix Legislature's challenges," I am surprised by the naivete of the seasoned Omaha World-Herald. One only has to review the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission filings of Republicans running for, or who have been elected to, the Legislature. Significant donations, including those made by our governor, strongly influence senators' decisions and maintain party lines. Show leadership, individual initiative or the willingness to compromise, and you are guaranteed one term.
The Unicameral, like the Omaha City Council, is nonpartisan in name only.
Thomas Mulligan, Omaha
No place in politics
We have many thousands of different religions in our world today. We have a few religions telling us how we are to believe today. As Christian, I would appreciate them to follow their teaching and do what they are to do. I am a Spiritual Christian (a personal relationship with God, my leader for my direction and help and forgiveness and where I am to go. His spirit leads me). I follow his Bible teachings and try to live like he wants me to. I am not going to follow rules on how someone tells me to follow how they do.
Abortion and religion have no place in politics. We all do not believe the same.
Now if we were talking about the virus, that is a different situation. God teaches us to protect our flock, Acts 20:28: Be on guard for yourselves and for all the flock of which the Holy Spirit has appointed you to oversee, to shepherd the church of God, which he purchases with his own blood."
It is time to help each other in the right direction and become a healthy nation. It is not a time to talk about things that are things in your life. We need to keep everyone alive who are living and keep the judgment that is not important out of politics.
Connie McMillan, Omaha