The Public Pulse: Freedom has a price tag; Decent wage is needed

On March 3, 2020, Chuck Hagel proudly announced his support for the presidency of Joe Biden. Mr. Hagel went on to state, “I think Joe Biden, for this time in our country, with the challenges that we have, I think he’s the right person.”

Given his vote for Joe Biden as president of the United States, Mr. Hagel must now also acknowledge that he is part owner of the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Afghanistan at this very moment.

Don Brunken, Logan, Iowa

Crucial workers

The COVID-19 pandemic has punctuated the crisis in care in this country, but for people with disabilities and their families, this crisis was decades in the making. Pre-pandemic there was a nationwide shortage of direct care workers, those who support people with disabilities in their homes and communities. For people with disabilities, those direct care workers make all the difference between a life in the community, and a life without opportunity.

But their wages on average are less than $12/hour, and there is more than 50% turnover annually, making it difficult to provide continuity in services, and threatening the quality of care.