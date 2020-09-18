The Public Pulse: Frost makes difference; Unfair attack on Obama; Children and racism

Frost makes a big difference
Does anyone believe the Huskers would have won the ’97 National Championship without the passionate speech by QB Scott Frost? Does anyone believe the Big Ten would be playing a 2020 season without the passionate pleas of coach Scott Frost?
Sometimes destiny isn’t what you thought it was. Go Big Red!
Troy Burress, Papillion
False claim against Obama
I am sorry, Steven A. Miller (Sept. 9 Pulse), but according to Fox News host Shepard Smith (April 9, 2019), who, doing a fact check on President Trump’s assertion that family separation was started by President Obama, found that “while former presidents had policies to apprehend and deport migrants who were in the country illegally, officials from the George W. Bush and Obama administrations gave children a pass.” Smith said that while there were exceptions under the Obama administration, “it was not the policy to separate.”
It was the “zero tolerance” immigration policy of Mr. Trump’s then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions that gave us the nightmare scenarios of thousands of babies and toddlers and children in cages.
More recently, the Trump administration has needed some kind of excuse for child separation in order to respond to the public outrage of caged children. And so the government began citing the Trafficking Victims Protection Act as one justification for the separations, thus providing a convenient rhetorical mash-up of smuggling and trafficking. (See theappeal.org/trump-has-turned-the-war-on-trafficking-into-a-war-on-immigrants, Jan. 2019.)
Of course it is true that human trafficking is a problem as old as humanity itself. But I know church workers on both sides of the border who have worked with the thousands of exhausted mothers and fathers who have fled extreme violence and poverty to save the lives of their precious children. These people do not drop off the children and leave to return with new children. These are families, desperate to obtain asylum, which, by the way, is legal, under both U.S. and international law.
Marylyn Felion, Omaha
Children and racism
We need to be careful in assessing what message we are sending to young Black children. What began as an arguably justifiable protest against the improper and lethal actions of some police officers has evolved into something far more expansive. I fear that many young people are now hearing that America is so systemically racist that, no matter what they do, they will not be allowed to achieve due to the color of their skin.
The only way we guarantee that these children spend their lives in poverty is to encourage them not to bother trying to execute these three American rules for living.
They are, in order: Get your education. Get and keep a job. And get married before having any children. Those who have followed this model have a poverty rate in the single digits, and this has been true for all races for over two decades.
We must be certain that, no matter what else is said, our children hear us cheering them on to achieve the best life they possibly can.
Randall Bradley, Papillion
Abortion and medical need
The abortion question seems to keep rising like a revolving door. Both in college and again in medical school, I was fascinated by our study of the god-given process of the development of a fetus into a living, breathing human being.
However, there is one thing that I learned in my long career as a family practice physician — that there is no such thing as a 100% “Always” or the opposite, “Never.”
Permit me to pose a hypothetical situation. An insulin-dependent diabetic, newly pregnant mom arrives at her physician’s office — blood sugars poorly controlled and blood pressures sky high. This could be onset of toxemia of pregnancy — a potentially life-threatening situation! In this situation a stroke or even death is a distinct possibility.
So — an abortion in this instance may save the mother’s life!
My point is that this is a medical decision — not a legislative decision.
Charles Bagby, Blair
retired M.D.
A more fitting state motto
Nebraska is the only state to reject the federal supplemental food aid this month, as Gov. Ricketts doesn’t see an issue in feeding the hungry that still need assistance. Perhaps our new state motto can be, “Let them eat cake.”
Marcia Schanou, Omaha
Two acts of kindness
A friend stopped at Tanners at 119th and Pacific to buy dinner for us after the death of our son. She told them why she was getting us dinner and they gave her a gift certificate, to give to us for future use, at no cost. So thoughtful of them to do this. Plus, Tanners has by favorite Beef Philly sandwich!
The generosity of Tanners and our friend is greatly appreciated.
Ruth Johnson, Omaha
