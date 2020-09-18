The Public Pulse: Frost makes difference; Unfair attack on Obama; Children and racism

Of course it is true that human trafficking is a problem as old as humanity itself. But I know church workers on both sides of the border who have worked with the thousands of exhausted mothers and fathers who have fled extreme violence and poverty to save the lives of their precious children. These people do not drop off the children and leave to return with new children. These are families, desperate to obtain asylum, which, by the way, is legal, under both U.S. and international law.

Marylyn Felion, Omaha

Children and racism

We need to be careful in assessing what message we are sending to young Black children. What began as an arguably justifiable protest against the improper and lethal actions of some police officers has evolved into something far more expansive. I fear that many young people are now hearing that America is so systemically racist that, no matter what they do, they will not be allowed to achieve due to the color of their skin.

The only way we guarantee that these children spend their lives in poverty is to encourage them not to bother trying to execute these three American rules for living.