The Public Pulse: Full vote counts needed; Respect freedom to gamble; No to casinos

One more thing — if people would taken precautions like masking the Nebraska/Wisconsin game wouldn’t have been canceled! You want to blame someone? Look in the mirror!

Robert Nunez Jr., Omaha

Trump is far better for the country

Campaigning really seems to be a strenuous job. On the move all the time. And if you have the most important job in the world at the same time, it can be overwhelming. But we see one candidate doing just that. Even in the hospital, the president was doing more work. The doctors were amazed. Joe Biden stays home more than he campaigns. And when he is out, he looks tired and old.

The president has been making it clear what he is going to do in his second term. But Joe Biden has not said much. And what he has said is that he has changed his mind, as with his statements on fracking.