The Public Pulse: Full vote counts needed; Respect freedom to gamble; No to casinos

Having served as a poll worker in past elections, I’m confident that the Douglas County Election Commission will quickly and accurately count every vote. An important reason is that they ensure that ballots are always handled by people with different party registrations, never by one person alone.
In fact, election commissions nationwide do the same. So I trust they, too, will count every vote.
What worries me is the possibility that courts, state legislatures or partisan secretaries of state may try to stop them from counting or to award a state’s electoral votes to a candidate who didn’t win them. That would be cheating. Should such cheating change the election’s outcome, that result would be illegitimate.
Instead, I want every election commission in America to count every vote without interference.
Curtis Bryant, Omaha
Biden is a liar? Have you heard Trump?
A recent writer stated that Joe Biden would say anything to get elected. Now see if this sounds familiar: the virus will disappear once it starts getting warm outside, the vaccine will be ready by Election Day, we are rounding the corner on the virus, the day after the election the virus won’t be in the news so much. Who said all that? I know Joe Biden didn’t!
One more thing — if people would taken precautions like masking the Nebraska/Wisconsin game wouldn’t have been canceled! You want to blame someone? Look in the mirror!
Robert Nunez Jr., Omaha
Trump is far better for the country
Campaigning really seems to be a strenuous job. On the move all the time. And if you have the most important job in the world at the same time, it can be overwhelming. But we see one candidate doing just that. Even in the hospital, the president was doing more work. The doctors were amazed. Joe Biden stays home more than he campaigns. And when he is out, he looks tired and old.
The president has been making it clear what he is going to do in his second term. But Joe Biden has not said much. And what he has said is that he has changed his mind, as with his statements on fracking.
Then Biden said we, the people, don’t deserve to know what he plans on doing with the third branch of our federal government. He won’t tell us who or even what type of judges, he would nominate for the Supreme Court. He said, on day one, he would get the China virus under control. So it seems he knows how but will not tell us unless he wins the election. Because the only thing Biden has mentioned that hasn’t been done already is dictating that everyone wears a mask, which is unconstitutional for him to do. Plus he will shut down the country again.
Finally, he did say he would roll back the Trump tax cuts. So I guess I can live again with $200 less each month. Plus the extra money I will pay for increased taxes on corporations and higher fuel costs when subsidies are removed and oil production is capped.
Kevin Rooney, Omaha
An appropriate Omaha remembrance
Thanks to the City of Omaha and the Omaha Community Council for Racial Justice for a powerful ceremony commemorating the horrific lynching of George Smith in 1891. Despite the chilling cold, representatives for reconciliation overcame present-day windy weather to recall a dark day in Omaha’s history. Overall, Friday’s event was very profound and a reminder of the powerful collaboration possible in Omaha.
I also attended the Will Brown commemoration a year ago and am thankful the City of Omaha understands the importance of educating the community of the past so we can learn how susceptible we are to the temptation to bypass the legal process. During Friday’s ceremony, the readings from “A Dirty Wicked Town: Tales of 19th Century Omaha,” reminded me of how the police force worked to protect George Smith from the mob, as did the fire department and county judges. May we remember that during the painful past of overt racism in Omaha, the police and fire department risked their lives to try to save both Will Brown and George Smith from the people who acted out of fear.
Conflicts can be healed through reconciliation when those who are suffering are given a chance to speak, and we listen.
Cynthia Ramirez Lindenmeyer, La Vista
Respect people's freedom to gamble
Webster defines gambling — to play at a game of chance for money or (other) stakes.
I would suggest life is a game of chance. A serious game, for sure! But our lives are created and defined by our choices. Luckily, in the U.SA., if there is no law prohibiting an activity; we are free to make our own choices, with the ensuing benefits or consequences. And except for the death and taxes thing, it’s pretty much true!
The “other stakes” in that definition cover a lot of territory. So, if we ban casinos because some people are hurt, then we must ban alcohol, competitive sports (especially involving old people,) personal vehicles (speeding-related accidents, injuries, death), etc., ad nauseum.
We are blessed to live in a country where we as individuals are free to make our own choices. And every day we choose: to obey laws — or not; to be faithful and true to each other and to our beliefs — or not ; and to choose how we send our free time.
Is gambling bad? No! Is addiction to anything unhealthy and potentially bad. Yes.
The despair and havoc you suggest gambling will bring to Nebraska is in the personal decisions that Nebraskans will make. So In this case, are we now going to take away the right to a personal decision? Where does that kind of thinking end?
There is no law in the United States that prohibits gambling. It is a business (so Nebraska would gain revenue that is lost to Iowa) and it is a form of entertainment: with joy and heartbreak. Not unlike Nebraska football.
In a free country, If there is no law prohibiting an activity I should have the freedom to exercise my personal choices.
Richard Smiley, Tekamah, Neb.
Reject the casino proposals
Wolves in sheep’s clothing is a descriptive analogy regarding ballot initiatives 429, 430 and 431. Lance Morgan, CEO of Ho-Chunk Inc., wrote a “siren song” letter published Oct. 18 in The World-Herald. Initially the bait is that these full-fledged casinos would be built/operated only at the six horse racing venues in our state. Once the constitution is changed, it opens the way for tribal-run casinos (exempt from taxes); it opens online and sports betting (attractive lure to the young college students), etc.
I say, educate yourself on the whole matter and then read between the lines. Any initiative that pierces our state constitution bears protracted thought and real consideration for the costs and outcomes for the citizenry. It must be serious enough for Ho-Chunk to put up $6 million in their bid to “keep the money in Nebraska.”
The social costs are enormous. Based on well researched studies, for every $1 brought in — $3 goes out to stem the carnage of broken lives, marriages, lost jobs, substance abuse and potential for embezzling employers.
Consider this — the gambling industry does not produce wealth. It relies on people who may or may not know they have a predilection for gambling. What a disservice to put a snare in front of them for the flimsy “benefit’ of property tax relief. Our legislature needs to deal appropriately and sanely with the ongoing property tax complaints, but changing our constitution for the frivolous pastime of gambling is utterly irresponsible.
Karen Kumpf, Omaha
Country has paid high price under Trump
Recent letters to the Public Pulse show disdain for Joe Biden and support for Donald Trump. This election is not about putting Biden into office; it’s about getting Trump out of office before he does any more damage to our country. Trump supporters base their loyalty on the few good things he’s done for them. Tax cuts, trade tariffs, drug price reductions etc. seem like positive changes. But Trump’s policies of racism and hatred are way too high a price to pay just to give money back to citizens.
Whatever is predicted about Biden’s presidency is just guessing. Trump’s desire to win reelection at any cost is a fact that he has demonstrated. I don’t hate the man, but I hate what he has done to our country, and now is our only chance to stop him.
Don Wells Jr., Omaha
Abortion’s moral importance
Richard W. Miller and Todd A. Salzman argue in their Oct. 27 op-ed that it is morally justifiable to dismiss one closely held conviction in favor of another “proportionally” similar concept. They posit that one belief can be counterbalanced by another strongly felt principle. All of us are confronted with competing, sometimes conflicting, sentiments that we try to keep in balance and maintain some sense of consistency in our lives and behavior.
Messrs. Miller and Salzman, however, seem to be tying themselves in knots trying to make a case to support candidates that support pro-choice over an administration that is strongly pro-life. They contend that because Biden, Harris and Eastman “support science-based climate policies,” their opposition to pro-life beliefs is a perfectly acceptable counterweight and justifies support for them. Their contention is that because a Biden administration will impose policies that address climate change more so than a Trump administration, and that because climate change can disrupt and threaten more lives than abortion, climate change is worse — so don’t vote for Trump.
I have no issue with Messrs. Miller and Salzman voting for Biden/Harris and Eastman but please, don’t use the tortuous logic of climate change being the moral equivalent of abortion.
Steve Collins, Omaha
Major change needed in the Senate
Mitch McConnell is proud of his nickname “grim reaper.” He has done more to obstruct desperately needed aid to struggling cities, businesses and families than anyone else in government. There are nearly 400 bills languishing in the Senate, even those that members of his own party would support. No one, not the president, the courts or members of the Senate can force him to act.
McConnell has all this power, and yet he has not received a single vote outside of Kentucky. We cannot deny him his seat in the Senate, but if the Democrats gain the majority, he will lose his power as Senate leader. That in itself is incentive to vote for a Democratic senator.
Fred Grimm, Omaha
Address airborne virus spread
It seems obvious that people can’t be counted on to “do the right thing” by wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding crowds, so they need to be protected in other ways. We know that aerosol transmission in indoor environments can be mitigated using three methods: 1) improved ventilation, 2) air filtration, and 3) air disinfection.
Ventilation involves increasing the amount of outside air used in HVAC systems, reducing the reliance on recirculated air, filtration using HEPA air purifiers, and air disinfection accomplished via upper-room UV light systems. These infrastructure installations should be employed in restaurants, bars, churches, schools, anywhere people gather. They are relatively inexpensive but do cost money. Government assistance in the form of tax incentives, loans and grants for such installations should be fast-tracked now, as we head into a winter of indoor activities during this pandemic.
Politicians who claim to support small businesses, and who would like to see the economy remain open, would bolster their claims by supporting installation of air ventilation, filtration and disinfection systems to protect business owners, their employees and customers from airborne pathogens such as COVID-19.
Andrew White, Kearney
