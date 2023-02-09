





Farnam Hill

For decades, Farman Street between 24th Street and I-480 was an area to be driven past, with only a few reasons to stop and even fewer reasons to stay for a while. But since the long-held idea of the streetcar has become a reality, our area, which is now known as Farnam Hill, is showing exciting signs of life. Why? Because Omaha’s investment in the streetcar casts a commitment to our neighborhood and its future in cement.

Today, you can find coffee and juice, a bookstore, a hair salon, restaurants, bars and hotels joining neighborhood fixtures like All Makes and Kountz Commons. These business owners — who are willing to take a chance on a vibrant future for Farnam Street — are counting on the streetcar to bring customers to their doors. They plan on serving a rich community of people who live or work in Farman Hill, use the social services provided here, are visiting Omaha or are simply stopping by on their way home. They know that workers at UNMC, Mutual and Union Pacific are critical to their success.

Our neighborhood’s future relies on a variety of transportation options, including the streetcar, because we are prioritizing our historic buildings and newly built spaces over parking lots. These enhancements are happening because of the streetcar. And they will generate the funds to pay for the streetcar.

Farnam Hill is one of many special neighborhoods in our city that could eventually benefit from the investment of a streetcar system. We hope you will join us in voicing your support for this first streetcar line and the impact of a fully realized streetcar system in the future.

Amee Zetzman, Omaha

Recent shootings

We have police officers on administrative leave, due to their involvement in two recent shootings.

I understand the need to follow procedures and protocol to fully investigate and evaluate these actions; both, for the protection of the public and the officers involved. However, my personal sentiment is, we should pin a metal on the chest of each of these officers and let them get back to work.

Stan Fullner, Omaha

On mental illness

I read the Midlands Voices from Jim Cavanaugh and Hal Daub (Jan. 31). It all looks good and convincing until you experience something like the Havana Syndrome. I was thrown into a mental hospital by a drag-net in Norfolk, Nebraska, in 2015. I was placed on suicide watch while I had neither friends nor family to visit me regularly. It looked like a mental illness; but it was a directed energy attack on my brain. By the way, in 2013, former President Obama signed the BRAIN Initiative (Brain Research through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies) to research the brain by non-invasive techniques with open sourcing. This project is listed with the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Unfortunately, the bad guys are terrorizing us by a seemingly innocent project.

As a healthcare provider and an educator, I want to get the word out. It is OK to complain about headaches, strange dreams, hearing voices, vibrating, hearing pops and snaps in your ceilings and walls, and other sensations. I hope that instead of escaping into drugs and alcohol, we can develop group therapy for oppressed casualties of BRAIN research. It looks like the supposed “mentally ill” are getting their basic rights taken away. How can we prevent innocent people from getting a false diagnosis of mental illness and subsequently institutionalized? Thereby concentrating them into a hospital for more BRAIN research. How is that any better than the concentration camps of World War II? I wear a Faraday hat, and it does help.

Katrina Tomsen, Minden, Nebraska