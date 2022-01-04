The Public Pulse: Game of the century?; Thoughts on Herbster; More thoughts on library relocation

I see in this article great cost to tear down the W. Dale Clark library, great cost to renovate the 14th Street building, great cost to rent the 14th Street building, great costs to move the administrative offices to 84th Street, great costs to tear down the beloved Do Space on 72nd Street, etc., and it breaks my heart! I haven’t added up all the costs. And multiplied them by all the months it’ll take to tear down and renovate and move and rent and … and … and … But on the face of it, it make no sense to me!

Taxpayers’ money

With regards to the W. Dale Clark Library situation, the subject of replacing this structure has been a topic of discussion in 2010 and 2017. Now all of a sudden, it has become an immediate situation? Now, all of a sudden we need to move the library to two temporary locations at a projected cost to the taxpayers of $10 million, plus the additional cost of demolition of the present building and tax breaks (TIF) to the developer who promises the newest addition to the Omaha skyline. It seems to me we could save the taxpayers a lot of money by proceeding in a logical manner of locating and building a new facility for the library and then proceeding with the redevelopment of the site.