The Public Pulse: Game of the century?; Thoughts on Herbster; More thoughts on library relocation

NU volleyball
Congratulations to the Nebraska volleyball team. I am so proud of our team. I think that should qualify as the Game of the Century.
Gerry Schiltz, Stapleton, Neb.
Gubernatorial race
I can’t believe we are talking about Charles Herbster being the front-runner in the race for governor. He is so interested in all the national politics, but really hasn’t said much about the state economy, property taxes, etc. Also, he is in love with the former president. Wishing the Democrats could find someone to win someday.
Bob Andrlik, Omaha
Library relocation
“Help sought for library move” (Headline in recent Omaha World Herald.) Why?
I just do not understand. I do not understand why that library is being torn down and moved to an ugly building, temporarily, at great cost, so some developer can get rich or richer at its current site.
I see in this article great cost to tear down the W. Dale Clark library, great cost to renovate the 14th Street building, great cost to rent the 14th Street building, great costs to move the administrative offices to 84th Street, great costs to tear down the beloved Do Space on 72nd Street, etc., and it breaks my heart! I haven’t added up all the costs. And multiplied them by all the months it’ll take to tear down and renovate and move and rent and … and … and … But on the face of it, it make no sense to me!
I just do not understand!
Marylyn Felion, Omaha
Taxpayers’ money
With regards to the W. Dale Clark Library situation, the subject of replacing this structure has been a topic of discussion in 2010 and 2017. Now all of a sudden, it has become an immediate situation? Now, all of a sudden we need to move the library to two temporary locations at a projected cost to the taxpayers of $10 million, plus the additional cost of demolition of the present building and tax breaks (TIF) to the developer who promises the newest addition to the Omaha skyline. It seems to me we could save the taxpayers a lot of money by proceeding in a logical manner of locating and building a new facility for the library and then proceeding with the redevelopment of the site.
Mike Nikolas, Omaha
Ag economy
The last few years has witnessed challenges for agriculture and the ethanol industry. With the pandemic cutting back travel, trade wars, and small refinery waivers, it has become clear that we must continue to push the envelope when it comes to market innovation for the ethanol industry.
In the United States, about 40% of the country’s corn crop goes to ethanol. In addition, the ethanol industry supports tens of thousands of jobs. The continued viability and growth of ethanol will substantially impact the future of farming here in Nebraska and across the Midwest. It is hard to imagine what will happen if nearly half the corn market disappears.
I recently learned my local ethanol plant, Husker Ag in Plainview, and five other Nebraska ethanol plants are partnering with Summit Carbon Solutions on a new and exciting project. Summit’s initiative will dramatically increase the sustainability of the ethanol industry by helping to lower the Carbon Intensity score of ethanol produced at partners like Husker Ag. Once this happens, participating ethanol plants can sell their product at a premium to markets with low carbon fuel standards. These markets buy ethanol at a higher price, benefiting the ethanol plants and the farmers who sell to them.
This economic opportunity gives us a chance to place ethanol in a successful position for decades to come and secure a long-term market for our corn. I urge farmers to support Husker Ag and Summit Carbon Solutions as they work together to bolster the agriculture economy.
Shane Greckel, Bloomfield, Neb.
January 2022 Public Pulse
