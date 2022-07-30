The Public Pulse: Gene Leahy Mall renovations; Self-serving public policy; Justice and accountability

Beautiful mall

I would like to echo many recent letters praising the renovated mall. Even if I don’t care for all the changes, it does look nice. It’s just a shame they also felt the need to flood the whole park with music instead of letting people choose their own music by wearing headphones. I can’t speak for anyone else, but I’ve never gone to a park and been happy when I’m forced to listen to music I didn’t choose. If anything, it ruins the experience.

Sean Kennedy, Omaha

Real issues

As Nebraska’s First Congressional District candidates spar over various political “hot buttons,” two issues that have a significant impact upon the social-economic lives of all Nebraskans are being ignored by both.

First, do Nebraskans realize that if a retired, married couple on Social Security is suddenly faced with the loss of one of the spouses from death, the surviving spouse will only receive the Social Security check that is the larger of the two. The Social Security benefits or check of the spouse with the less benefit will cease to exist and be gone forever. All that the surviving spouse will receive is the $255 death benefit.

When a married retired couple’s survival depends solely upon their Social Security retirement income and the death of one occurs, the survivor will be cast into an extremely dire financial situation.

Secondly, the “HR 1031 like exchange” is argumentatively the one biggest contributor to Nebraska’s property tax dilemma, as well as a huge contributing catalyst to the erosion of rural Nebraska, its declining and aging population and youth exodus or brain drain.

The “HR 1031 like exchange” in combination with the “Stepped-up basis,” in addition to driving Nebraska’s property taxes through the roof, is an enormous tax inequality resulting in a huge amount of lost tax revenue and has, at the state level, hugely contributed to the elimination of all rural public-school state equalization payments and the devastating consequences of concentrated wealth within a few.

Extreme concentrated wealth is often used, as we Nebraskans are well aware, to egregiously influence self-serving public policy, not only in Nebraska but nationwide.

Alvin Guenther, Dunbar

Justice and accountability

This is in response to Dan Beeson (Pulse, July 23), you may not care about the Jan. 6, 2021, hearings, that doesn’t mean that, as you stated, no one cares. I, for one, care very much. It is of vital importance that the select committee gets all the facts. Why is it OK to ignore high ranking scofflaws? Because you don’t care about it does that make something unimportant? Would you feel the same if someone broke into your home and threatened to hang you? That was what the mob chanted they wanted to do to Mike Pence. You would want justice.

This country needs justice and accountability for everyone who breaks the law.

Martha Mays, Omaha

What if?

Here’s what’s troubling me about the Congressional inquiry into the events of Jan. 6, 2021: this includes the scope of the planning prior to, during and after this insurrection by a mob comprised mainly of White people. A predominantly White mob.

In my mind I think, what if this mob had been predominantly all Black? Or all brown? What then? What if this plot to overthrow the government of the United States by this half-assed, but dangerous, scheme driven by a deranged and narcissistic man, had been a conspiracy led by Barack Obama? What if this mob had been led by a coalition of Black and brown schemers?

Do I think the outcome, all of these inquiries and investigations by the government and states like New York and Georgia, drag on and on and on? What I think is that Donald Trump is being slow-walked through a series of civil and criminal investigations because this is the way he’s always been treated by the judicial system. Why?

Ben Salazar, Omaha

Concert kindness

We would like to thank the person or persons who returned the wallet that our daughter lost at the Memorial Park concert. That prevented some major problems for her — like trying to fly home to Phoenix with no identification.

John and Patti Zukaitis, Omaha

Streetcar fun ride?

Regarding the streetcar, why not first see if there is really going to be people who would use it? Run something like Ollie The Trolley for free or lower the amount on the proposed route for several months to evaluate the ridership. This should be done before spending $250,000 or more and tearing up five miles of roadway for the tracks.

This recommendation was also made before millions were spent on the 60-foot ORBT bus project to no avail. No recent ridership or financial reporting has been publicized. Many of us have seen them pass by with very few passengers and sometimes none. The property development along the route is not because of ORBT. Maybe the streetcar project will be a self-supporting financial success, but it might be wise to test it out before investing on the idea of “build it, and they will come.”

Glen Mackie, Omaha

Declining gas prices

I paid $3.55.9/gallon for regular unleaded gas last month. I suppose I should blame that substantial price decrease on President Biden. Or maybe it’s just big oil finishing its latest consumer price gouging episode.

Patrick Durow, Omaha

SCOTUS interprets Constitution

I had to read Joe Ankenbauer’s Pulse letter (July 20) over a few times. His post strongly suggests that Justice Thomas should be removed because the Justice thinks other cases involving states’ rights to make their own laws should be revisited.

Plain and simply, Mr. Ankenbauer, SCOTUS interprets the U.S. Constitution. Roe v. Wade was decided to not be a Constitutional right and laws concerning it should be determined by the states, not the Supreme Court. The cases you cited that Justice Clarence Thomas believes should be revisited are again not Constitutional rights and should be the individual states’ responsibility.

I keep hearing the left declaring “Constitutional right to abortion,” “Constitutional right to same sex marriage,” “Constitutional right to contraceptives,” etc. and it goes on and on. Show me where any of those “Constitutional rights” are written in the Constitution. Those are states’ responsibilities. Complain to your state representatives.

Jim Busenbark, Omaha

Birthing people

I have delivered thousands of babies in my professional lifetime and also helped thousands of couples achieve pregnancy after having difficulty successfully achieving pregnancy. I have practiced obstetrics and gynecology and have studied the naturally-occurring procreative system my entire career, and have been on the faculty of two medical schools. I would like to share two observations:

1. No biological male has ever achieved pregnancy, all emoji’s aside.

2. If men could achieve pregnancy, they would have difficulty when the time came for the baby to be born. The structural pelvic bones of a man are different from the structural pelvic bones of a woman. In the latter case, they are designed for having babies. In the case of men, they are designed for load bearing, doing work which requires added strength. Thus, if a man were ever to get pregnant, it is quite likely that most of their babies would need to be delivered by Cesarean section.

While a man can do some of the things that a woman can do, he cannot be a mother. While a woman can do some of the things that a man can do, she cannot be a father.

Thomas W. Hilgers, MD, Dip ABOG, ABLS, SRS, SPS, Omaha

Director, Education and Research

National Center for Procreative Health

Need for clothes

Many thanks for the Molly Ashford article (July 17) about the travails of people transitioning in finding clothing. God bless them. I would like to add that as an OPS teacher for over 14 years, I have students who struggle to find appropriate clothing of any variety, winter coats is only one example. Can we focus on a true need for clothes for kids with parents who can barely get by and worry about clothing their children? I would suggest most people do not care who one loves and marries. I would also suggest that the LGBTQ+ people will only alienate others because issues about clothing are so minor in comparison to living paycheck-to-paycheck.

Rosie Goergen, Omaha

Long-winded liberals

Michelle Danielson’s Pulse letter, “Wordy liberals,” suggested that any long letter to the editor must have been written by a liberal. She is correct. The reason? Let me be brief. (Just kidding. I’m a liberal.) Trump’s conservatives see the world as black or white, right or wrong, good or bad, while liberals realize that the world is filled with complexity. Maybe that’s why Trump was able to foist the “big lie” over on so many conservatives.

Gary Anderson, Papillion