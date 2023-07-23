Failure of history

Jessica Wade’s superb account of the search for graves of indigenous children at the national Indian School in Genoa saddens and angers me because that era was scrubbed from our history books. I grew up and was educated within an hour’s drive of Genoa in the 1940s and 1950s and learned absolutely nothing of how our government stripped children from their families, cut their hair and forbade them from speaking their native language. That whitewashed version of history shows that we must now teach all history, the ugly as well as the triumphant. To do less would shortchange today’s learners.

James C. Webster,

Arlington Virginia

Kindness and generosity

Earlier this month, my husband and I ate at Romeo’s on Center Street. Much to our amazement and surprise we discovered some kind and generous person(s) had paid for our dinner. We would like to thank them for their kindness and generosity. We will certainly pay it forward!

Earl and Joanne Nicolls, Omaha

Treat yourself

My wife, daughter, grandson and I went to The Durham Museum to see the Lego display. We were surprised at what The Durham Museum has to offer. I was going to buy a daily pass, but quickly upgraded to a yearly membership. We loved the Lego display. Walking to the Lego display you pass through a huge display of lunchboxes. Yes, lunch pails. Mark Kelehan of Omaha has graciously offered his collection of lunchboxes. Everything you wanted to know about lunchboxes is on display. If you wanted to see and learn about a 1914 Thermos lunchbox, it is there. The display is laid out so well for your leisurely walk through and lessons about lunchboxes. Over 500 on display. Plus, the Original Artists Proofs are framed, explained, and on display.

There’s also a wonderful display of Omaha’s Memorial Park. The names of Omaha-area patriots who lost their lives in World War II are listed. Very touching and inspiring. Its history is explained, and again the picture displays are very well laid out. Will definitely make you proud to be an American. A total must see! Nope, not done. The train displays in the basement took my wife and me way back in time. You can walk through the train cars that in years past, we wished and dreamed of riding in one day!

We had a wonderful leisurely day at The Durham. Hurry — the special displays, we believe, end in early September. There is something for everyone at The Durham. Treat yourself, you deserve it.

Joe and Dot Krajicek,

Bellevue

Have hope

One of my favorite poems is Emily Dickinson’s “’Hope’ is the thing with feathers.” It’s a good reminder in a time of extremely polarized combative opinions. I was listening to the July 13, 2023 New York Times podcast, The Daily, “How Affirmative Action Changed Their Lives,” by Sabrina Tavernise. A student was being interviewed about affirmative action and her struggle to get into the best college she could. Her dialogue was refreshing when often it seems people are craving attention, wanting to stand on their soapbox and declare why their opinion is the right one at all costs. She was getting her “fifteen minutes” and was at her moment of stating her position. And when asked her opinion on a certain issue of the topic she said an amazing thing. She said, “Can I not answer this, cause I’m not exactly sure yet? I’m still trying to figure it out. I can’t say for certain whether I’m on one side or the other….” Beautiful! Powerful! I’m going to use that. The fact that there are young people out there, listening with open minds, gathering information, thinking, contemplating many sides, and trying to come to their own conclusions in the pursuit of truth, is encouraging. She changed my opinion on affirmative action, and gave me hope “that perches in my soul.”

Layne Lueders, Blair

Communist democracy?

Is there such a thing as a communist democracy? I’ve tried to promote a third political party, and I noticed that it’s unpopular among Republicans and Democrats alike. As long as it’s easy to play the two major parties like puppets, then it seems more like a pretend democracy. I’m sure that what we have now is not what the founding fathers intended. It’s well documented that a two-party system is easy to exploit; so why do we allow it? It’s also well documented that we have a contractor problem going on with the government. How much money gets lost due to contractors that play the two-party system?

Katrina Tomsen, Minden, Neb.

Groundbreaking legislation

I am a retired public school teacher and a former member of the Nebraska State Education Association, the teachers union, and I am appalled at the efforts of Support Our Schools to try and overturn the incredible groundbreaking legislation that is the Opportunity Scholarships Act. This program changes lives by giving children from lower-income families the opportunity to thrive where they otherwise wouldn’t. It empowers the parents to send their children to schools that fit the students and the families’ needs. Wealthier families always have school choice opportunities, yet it seems the teachers union wants to ensure that low-income children in poor performing schools don’t have that same opportunity.

Maris Bentley, Plattsmouth, Neb.

Violates First Amendment

The First Amendment of our Constitution states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion...”. LB 753 diverts money that would be paid to the government in taxes towards religious schools. In effect, it’s government funding the church. It is a direct violation of the First Amendment and should be struck down by the courts. Failing that action, Nebraska citizens have the opportunity to protect the Constitution against this offense by signing a petition to place its repeal on the ballot. Good citizenship requires us to do so.

Andrew White, Hastings, Neb.