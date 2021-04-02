The Public Pulse: Georgia law has merit; Support for Stothert, Neary

Election integrity
In regard to the March 31 Pulse letter about voter suppression: It’s sad to see some people depend on rhetoric rather than facts when talking about voter suppression in Georgia.
First, nine other states have laws with similar restrictions.
Second, Georgia lawmakers have given voters more time to mail in ballots.
Third, they are only requesting photo IDs for the voters who are requesting absentee ballots.
Fourth, they will put in more drop boxes so voters don’t have go to election headquarters if they think it’s unsafe or don’t feel comfortable in mailing them in.
Fifth, unlike what everyone has heard, the voters can still get water from the people at the polls, just not someone who pulls up.
In closing, it’s the right of every American citizen to be able to vote. It is also the right for every American to know that their vote counts and have confidence in the voting system.
Providing for voter ID and other things that Georgia has done is the only way we can provide voter integrity. That’s the only way it will happen.
Ron Bacon, Ashland, Neb.
Georgia isn’t alone
A recent Public Pulse writer was “alarmed by ... Georgia’s new voter restriction law.” Perhaps, she is unaware that, as noted by commentator Karl Rove, the new law lengthens the early voting time by four days or that it allows no-excuse absentee voting.
The new law does require a number from a driver’s license or free ID card. New Jersey, California and Virginia do too.
Georgia’s new law requires signature verification. Colorado requires signature verification too. Last year Colorado identified 29,000 signatures that didn’t match the record on file.
The Georgia law is an attempt to protect the integrity of the ballot while encouraging legitimate voting. Additionally, the states cited above are controlled by Democrats. Are they also “restricting” votes, or is that rhetoric reserved for Republicans?
Roseann Slattery, Bellevue
Neary is best
I am writing to show my strong support for RJ Neary for mayor of Omaha in the upcoming city election.
I have known RJ for decades; we both came from big families growing up on neighboring farms in rural Iowa. RJ was part of a very close-knit family with very high morals and a strong work ethic. While politicians spend time making promises, what really matters is a mayor’s character. I sincerely believe RJ has the character needed to be a great mayor. His qualities of honesty, integrity and genuine caring for others set him apart from other politicians. RJ has been that person in business and in civic service, and he will be that person as mayor.
You can tell what kind of mayor RJ will be by the way he is running his campaign. He is being positive and talking about bringing out the best in your city, our communities and our neighborhoods.
Please vote for RJ Neary on April 6.
Bob McConnell, Armstrong, Iowa
Stothert is a leader
Mayor Jean Stothert’s reelection campaign recently received a ringing endorsement from the Omaha Police Officers Association. Sgt. Anthony Conner was quoted as saying that the membership “voted unanimously to support Stothert because she stands with us.” Amid the cries of “defunding,” Jean Stothert has remained steadfast in making public safety a top priority. During her tenure in office, police and fire departments have escalated to record staffs, fully equipped and in very capable hands of Todd Schmaderer and Dan Olsen respectively.
With a year of stress, strain and uncertainty, cities all over the country, including Omaha, have had to do without revenues that have been an intricate part in maintaining budgets and city services and paying bills. Through it all, the Stothert administration has met, and continues to meet, responsibilities without a property tax increase. Jean Stothert is a proven leader and a true steward of our tax dollars.
An election to a third term in office is most deserving, but if tax, spend, debt and a “business as usual” agenda is what Omaha prefers, then call to mind that “to sip the wine doesn’t hurt anyone, but to empty the bottle is to invite a headache.”
Charlie Aliano, Omaha
Reelect Festersen
We citizens of City Council District 1 are fortunate to have Pete Festersen working for us. He listens to us and will actually return our phone calls. He has a master’s degree in public administration, a huge plus for us in any public official. Councilman Festersen strongly supports public health and safety, police-community relations, helping restaurants and other small businesses get back on their feet and much more.
He is by far the most experienced and qualified person by any standard to continue his service to District 1 and the city of Omaha. We need to reelect Pete Festersen!
Larry L. Kennedy, Omaha
Defeat these bills
Sen. Julie Slama has introduced two bills for the Nebraska Unicameral to restrict minority, poor and/or elderly voters. LB 76 is a winner-take-all bill that would prevent Nebraska from splitting its Electoral College votes. LB 76 further entrenches the eighteenth-century electoral college that disenfranchises many voters. How many of us has said, “We should get rid of the Electoral College” when we felt that our vote didn’t count? Fifteen states and the District of Columbia have opted for a National Popular Vote Interstate Vote Compact. It will guarantee the presidency to the candidate who receives the most popular votes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Nebraska should join these 15 states and reject the intrinsically unrepresentative winner-take-all concept in LB 76.
LR3CA is a voter ID resolution to amend the Nebraska Constitution. The supposed reason is to prevent voter fraud. But, as reported in the Lincoln Star Journal on Jan. 12, Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen stated that there were no allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election. Even Gov. Ricketts agreed! Where is the evidence that there has ever been voter fraud in Nebraska? Slama is proposing a solution that is desperately searching for a problem.
The issue that underlies these bills is the fear of losing the political status quo. The U.S. Census Bureau projects that by 2043 nonwhite racial and ethnic groups will make up more than half of the U.S population. Slama and those wanting to suppress votes now will sing a different tune when they are in the minority. Count on it.
Mary Ruth Stegman, Omaha
Alcohol’s harm
As a community leader worried about the safety of our neighborhoods, the concern I have is allowing bars and restaurants to permanently continue selling cocktails-to-go and curbside alcohol sales in the state.
The problem is twofold in that increasing alcohol sales in this way is a problem for several reasons:
First, allowing more alcohol businesses, especially those that sell alcohol-to-go, is tied to violent crime such as homicides and assaults and can lead to impaired driving. There are statistics that confirm the short- and long-term harms contributed by alcohol including motor vehicle crashes, and many other accidental and intentional injuries and deaths. Each year there are 95,000 alcohol attributable deaths in the U. S., and according to the National Liquor Law Enforcement Association, 3,500 deaths of those deaths were people under the age of 21.
Secondly, alcohol also contributes to cancers, suicides and many other negative outcomes. More resources for alcohol- and other drug-related problems were needed even before the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on mental health disparities is expected to become a bigger challenge.
I believe this statement by Chris Lane, vice president of operations for BASEC Management, Inc., makes a clear, common-sense point that is of utmost importance:
“This dangerous, reckless and permanent expansion of access to alcohol without protections for communities, our youth and vulnerable population undermines any economic benefit that may result.”
Palistene Moore, Omaha
Not safe for bikes
It is time to ban bicycle riding on Dodge Street and West Dodge Road. A person cannot ride a bike on the Interstate. Speeds on West Dodge can reach to over 65 mph, add a speeder or two and you have a dangerous situation equal to the Interstate. Why would people choose to ride a bicycle on the busiest street during the busiest times? Many people have encountered these motorless wonders taking up an entire lane (which is legal) during rush hour while pedaling up a hill at 5 to 15 mph.
We need to protect those people from their own lack of judgment.
Jim Busenbark, Omaha
Correction
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has not charged members of the Legislature for documents requested through the Freedom of Information Act. A World-Herald editorial, pegged to a floor statement at the Legislature on Monday, incorrectly said the lawmakers were charged for the documents.