The Public Pulse: Georgia law has merit; Support for Stothert, Neary

Larry L. Kennedy, Omaha

Defeat these bills

Sen. Julie Slama has introduced two bills for the Nebraska Unicameral to restrict minority, poor and/or elderly voters. LB 76 is a winner-take-all bill that would prevent Nebraska from splitting its Electoral College votes. LB 76 further entrenches the eighteenth-century electoral college that disenfranchises many voters. How many of us has said, “We should get rid of the Electoral College” when we felt that our vote didn’t count? Fifteen states and the District of Columbia have opted for a National Popular Vote Interstate Vote Compact. It will guarantee the presidency to the candidate who receives the most popular votes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Nebraska should join these 15 states and reject the intrinsically unrepresentative winner-take-all concept in LB 76.

LR3CA is a voter ID resolution to amend the Nebraska Constitution. The supposed reason is to prevent voter fraud. But, as reported in the Lincoln Star Journal on Jan. 12, Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen stated that there were no allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election. Even Gov. Ricketts agreed! Where is the evidence that there has ever been voter fraud in Nebraska? Slama is proposing a solution that is desperately searching for a problem.