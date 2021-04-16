The Public Pulse: Get a grip, America; Ricketts is pro-life?; Sex education debate

Get a grip, America

Who are we kidding? So six women of almost 7 million Americans who have received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine have had clotting problems. Have any of those six people died? How many Americans have died of COVID-19? How many have died of gunshot wounds?

Why are we panicking over six people with clotting problems and ignoring the fact that we are killing each other with guns, with misguided police officers, with high-powered rifles, with 100-plus mph speeds on the interstate and so much more?

Get a grip, America.

Helen Jordon, Omaha

Ricketts pro-life?

Republican Gov. Ricketts has again proven his innate ability to raise hypocrisy to a high art form. He proclaims that Nebraska is a “pro-life” state yet when children need help after they come into the world, Ricketts is AWOL. Lately, he has chosen to refuse to aid migrant children on the southern border, calling the Biden policy to help these children, “failed.”