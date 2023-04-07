





LB 574

I have been involved for nearly 20 years, while living in several midwestern cities, with transgender support groups and with groups for parents of LGBT+ children. Having attended the hearing last month at the Nebraska State House and having witnessed the callousness demonstrated by the vote to move LB 574 forward, I must speak out.

It has been my privilege to see the love, compassion and individual growth gained from those support groups. These are positive outcomes from family support, good mental health care and, yes, sometimes prescription medications for kids experiencing gender dysphoria (the sense that their gender doesn’t align with the gender marked on their birth certificates). I have also witnessed the emotional scars left on adults who had to fight against and hide those feelings while growing up.

I can only assume that those persons showing support for LB 574 believe they have children’s best interest at heart; however, they have to be misinformed. They can’t possibly know any of the kids they say they are trying to protect. My conclusion from nearly two decades of knowing transgender persons and their care is that current standards of care are not “experimental.” The medical health choices made by the parents and professionals truly show consideration of our trans children and result in forming well-adjusted adults.

Enacting this legislation will cause totally unnecessary trauma and pain, probably even some suicides, for children already navigating life in a society that makes growth as a person for them so much more challenging. Nebraska senators, please kill LB 574 in an effort to actually protect children from harm.

Stacy Sandberg, Omaha

LB 371 and LB 574

When Sens. Dave Murman and Kathleen Kauth introduced LB 371 and 574 (respectively), maybe they didn’t understand that these bills threaten the liberty of both children and adults and, to those inclined to violence, place a target on the backs of LGBTQ+ people and their straight supporters. But after the testimony against these bills and death threats against a Lincoln business owner (“Drag artists, LGBTQ+ rights activists oppose Nebraska bill restricting drag shows”), they should know it now.

It was decent of Sen. Murman to reach out to the business owner and condemn the threats. But as long as LB 371 remains active in the Legislature, his words are empty. To show he means it, he should withdraw LB 371 and refuse to support similar bills in the future.

The same is true for LB 574. The best resolution of the ongoing filibuster against it is for Sen. Kauth to withdraw the bill and vow not to support such bills in the future. As with LB 371, as long as it remains active, it not only threatens Nebraskans’ liberty but also serves as a bat signal to those inclined to violence.

Withdrawing these bills would make us all safer!

Curtis Bryant, Omaha

City streets

Mayor Stothert in her State of the City address was quite proud of her commitment to improve city streets. She has identified 80 new projects for the upcoming year to repair and resurface the streets. Well, heck, my neighborhood alone has more than 80 projects, let alone the entire city. At this rate, we’ll be driving on gravel before she realizes the true magnitude of the problem.

It is easy to blame the horrendous condition of the streets on climate-induced freeze-thaw as many have suggested. But the problem may run deeper than that. The highway department should consider other design factors such as an inadequate stone base, poor quality concrete mix and/or undersized rebar. Other cities that have climates similar to Omaha’s do not suffer the same horrendous road conditions like those in Omaha; I’ve been there. They should also realize that the temporary patches applied to fill pot holes are just that. The mix used doesn’t last, is poorly designed and needs an improved adhesive if it is to last more than one season.

Lack of money, you say? Not so, the $200 million voter approved bond in 2020 to improve our streets has not been implemented.

What is she waiting for?

Jim Edwards, Omaha

Cast in cement

I’m a big supporter of the proposed streetcar system, but I do agree there are some valid arguments against it. However, the argument that the $300-plus million cost estimated for the streetcar could be better used elsewhere is not one of them. People need to understand there is no big $300 million pot of money that can just be thrown at any project people want, it’s money from tax increment financing that will not exist unless the streetcar is approved.

The esteemed Mr. Buffett commented the streetcar will be a “mistake literally cast in cement.” I prefer to view it as a “commitment literally cast in cement.” After all, the purpose of building the streetcar is to attract developers to the undeveloped and underdeveloped land in Midtown and to the east. How can we expect developers, and their lenders, to invest the hoped for $3 billion in projects unless the city is willing to commit to a system that can’t simply be rerouted at the whim of some future mayor?

Because Omaha has revolved around cars for decades, we’ve sprawled so far west with hundreds of miles of streets with potholes that everyone complains about. Isn’t it time to quit the sprawl and develop properties closer in? Apartments and condos built along the streetcar line will attract younger people who, all statistics have shown, have the least desire to own cars. Why not build something that will keep people out of cars and off the streets? After all, potholes may seem to appear magically, but they generally are helped along by cars beating over them and causing them to ever expand.

So, despite all the naysayers, including Mr. Buffett, I say full steam ahead on the streetcar system and let’s build for the future.

Errol Waits, Omaha

Checks and balances

This is in regard to Patrick Kealey’s Pulse letter, “Two-house legislature?” indicating he thinks the Unicameral form of governing is adequate and functional. I believe it creates a deficit in the system of checks and balances, which is provided for in a two-house bicameral state government. I think this has contributed significantly to the fact there are only 12 states that have higher taxes than Nebraska and yet there are only 12 states that have a smaller population than Nebraska. If the Unicameral is so wonderful and successful, why is it that in 89 years of existence, no other state has adopted it?

Robert Schlumberger, Fremont

Placing blame

Another school shooting, more children murdered with assault-style weapons. It’s true that guns didn’t kill those kids: people killed those kids. People who manufacture assault-style weapons for civilian-use, people who sell assault-style weapons to civilians, people who block effective national gun control legislation, people who elect representatives who are against effective national gun control — I believe every one of those people killed those kids by putting an assault-style weapon in the hands of a person who used it to shoot schoolchildren like fish in a barrel.

Dan Prescher, Omaha

It’s your choice

I’m disgusted and appalled at the behavior and priorities of many of those in the Unicameral who purport to be “leaders” in this state.

These self-righteous state senators love to grandstand, name-call and wave the flag for the concepts of choice and freedom. But when it comes to legislative priorities, many of them cherry-pick just where, when and to whom those concepts apply.

If you’re uncomfortable having a person in drag read to your child or attending a drag performance with your family, then simply don’t go. It’s your choice.

If you decide to pay to send your child to a private school, then send them. It’s your choice. But don’t expect me to be forced to pay for that in addition to the taxes we’re all paying to support free public education.

If I decide — in collaboration with my child, our physician, and mental health professionals — that gender therapy is the best choice for my child, we will accept the consequences and outcomes of that choice. But it’s our choice.

These ill-informed, sanctimonious and arrogant elected officials need to put their time and energy into issues that matter to all Nebraskans — property taxes, workforce development, water quality, environmental and climate concerns — instead of meddling in the lives of their constituents and “fixing” problems that they themselves have invented.

Gayle Mohlman, Hastings

Indictment talk

Noted psychiatrists have described former President Trump as a demeaning, paranoid, delusional, type of person. So it’s somewhat understandable that he went after New York District Attorney Bragg with all types of accusations. Trump used threatening and demeaning words such as: bringing “death and destruction,” “Gestapo” tactics, and ‘”human scum” to describe Bragg and the investigation. But even so, it is still hard to believe a presidential candidate would resort to this type of immature threatening language over what may end up being nothing more than misdemeanor charges. What is not understandable is how his party and his followers sit back and are silent, with not even one person coming forward and condemning any of his vile words.

Clark Squires, Omaha

Stop the spending

With the recent collapse of Silicon Valley, Signature and Credit Suisse Banks, and the looming possibility that several more regional banks may yet give way, it is another clear indicator that exploring emigration opportunities to other countries isn’t such a crazy idea.

The Biden administration, while assuring everyone that no bailouts will be contemplated, has quietly guaranteed the deposits of many venture capitalists well beyond the $250,000 maximum established by the FDIC.

There are two big problems with this foolhardy decision. First, taking the risk out of capitalism will most assuredly break it. If an investor can count on the government always being there to bail them out for taking stupid risks, why change? Second, continuing to pour more and more money onto our record-breaking inflation can only lead to more and more inflation.

Laura Pollock, Omaha

Keeping it PG

I’m the parent of two boys, 8 and 12. I don’t particularly believe in witch hunts out of the mouth of President Trump. Maybe it’s because this feels like the boys who cried wolf. Sorry Charlie, but you don’t get “witch-hunted” hundreds of times. My bigger point is this: regardless of belief of the veracity of Stormy Daniel’s story, what words do I use to explain this to my boys and keep it G or PG?

Grant Mussman, Omaha