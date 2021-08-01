The Public Pulse: Get the shot; Border crisis; Protect Platte River

Vital protection
Studies previously had shown that vaccinated people with breakthrough infections were highly unlikely to infect others. New studies covering the delta variant have shown otherwise, that people with breakthrough infections of the delta variant were just as capable of transmitting the virus as unvaccinated infected people. The vaccines remain highly effective against serious illness and death. This means we all need to be vaccinated to protect ourselves, and we all need to wear masks to protect others, even if we are fully vaccinated.
Andrew R. White, Kearney, Neb.
Ricketts wrong
So, in regard to CDC guidance on the new rise in COVID cases, Gov. Pete Ricketts states the government has “to get out of the way and to stop trying to tell people how to live their lives.”
Interesting. Isn’t this the same man who wanted government to not allow casino gaming in his state? The same man who wants government to block medical marijuana? The same man who used the power of government to delay expanded Medicare in Nebraska that the populace voted in? The same man who wanted government to maintain a ban on same sex marriage? The same man that wants government to prevent a woman’s right to choose?
It seems like government is a weapon that Pete Ricketts loves to use to prevent people from making their own decisions. Remember this hypocrite during the next election and vote against anyone he endorses for governor or anyone involved with his administration.
Michael Zack, Omaha
Ricketts right
So many people such as Margaret Nipper (Pulse, July 29) are complaining about Gov. Ricketts spending tax dollars to send to Texas. She calls this “misused” money.
Do people that 900,000 immigrants came across the border in the first half of the year? Think for a minute if these people came to Nebraska instead of Texas. Where do 900,000 homeless people go to the toilet ? Where do they sleep? What do they eat? How many need to see a doctor or go to the hospital after this grueling trip? Who pays the doctors bills? How many have a criminal record? What percent are children?
Customs reports 92,000 pounds of drugs came across the Mexican border in the last eight months ending in May 2021. It’s reported that approximately one third of the women were raped during the trip.
I don’t think Texas was lying when they said they need help.
Donald F. Sutton, Omaha
Retain this leader
A true asset of the state is the Nebraska Environmental Trust. The leadership of Mark Brohman as the trust’s executive director has meant that many wonderful projects have occurred for many years. The facts are known and details have been appreciated as provided by staff. Brohman has been a true leader.
It is disturbing that politics seem to be the current norm for the NET. Their mission is being diluted by people with an alternative agenda to further personal causes.
The leadership of Mr. Brohman has been effective and essential.
It is wrong when politics strives to promote how funds are allocated by the trust and when this sordid view wants to damage something so important. There are many opinions. The reality is efficacy and responsibility, which is very obvious in the management of the NET.
Mark Brohman should continue as director of the NET and continue to be able to achieve known goals without the babble of politics.
Jim Ducey, Valentine, Neb.
Paying it forward
My husband and I were pleasantly surprised and humbled when some individual(s) anonymously paid for our meals twice in June. We were informed that the tip was also covered. It was such a gracious gesture, and we hope to pay it forward when the opportunity arises. It was certainly a kind and generous gesture and certainly appreciated.
Mary and Nick Stolzer, Omaha