The Public Pulse: Get the shot; Border crisis; Protect Platte River

Vital protection

Studies previously had shown that vaccinated people with breakthrough infections were highly unlikely to infect others. New studies covering the delta variant have shown otherwise, that people with breakthrough infections of the delta variant were just as capable of transmitting the virus as unvaccinated infected people. The vaccines remain highly effective against serious illness and death. This means we all need to be vaccinated to protect ourselves, and we all need to wear masks to protect others, even if we are fully vaccinated.

Andrew R. White, Kearney, Neb.

Ricketts wrong

So, in regard to CDC guidance on the new rise in COVID cases, Gov. Pete Ricketts states the government has “to get out of the way and to stop trying to tell people how to live their lives.”

Interesting. Isn’t this the same man who wanted government to not allow casino gaming in his state? The same man who wants government to block medical marijuana? The same man who used the power of government to delay expanded Medicare in Nebraska that the populace voted in? The same man who wanted government to maintain a ban on same sex marriage? The same man that wants government to prevent a woman’s right to choose?