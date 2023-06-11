Rhule will bring us back

I read Tom Shatel’s article about Coach Frank Solich being named for the 2024 Hall of Fame (June 6). He was part of Coach Tom Osborne’s dynasty from 1973-1997. Solich had a 58-19 record in six seasons; had four double-digit win seasons; won NU’s last conference title in ‘99 and took the Huskers to the national title game in 2001.

The Huskers have struggled since 2003. Why? I believe because they didn’t retain Bill Byrne as athletic director. Steve Pederson was hired, and fired Coach Solich after a 9-3 season, and after Coach Solich recruited many new assistant coaches. Pederson didn’t give Solich a chance to show what his new assistants could do. I’d say 9-3 was great. The following year could’ve been 10-2, 11-1 or 12-0. But that we will never know. The only thing we do know is we struggled, badly for 20 years. And I believe we wouldn’t have if Byrne remained the AD. Because Byrne wouldn’t have fired a top-notch coach with a track record like Frank’s, who played for and learned from one of the best college football coaches of all time, Tom Osborne. I think we would’ve continued our traditional training, coaching and competitive play that made Nebraska one of the country's elite programs.

Thank God Trev Alberts recruited Coach Matt Rhule, who is on the same page as Devaney, Osborne and Solich. I think Rhule will bring traditional Husker football back. We fans need to support Coach Rhule and the Huskers and give them the necessary time it takes to turn a program around the correct way. My prediction is: make room for two new bronze statues next to the ones of Tom Osborne and Brooke Berringer. One of Bob Devaney who started it all, and one of Coach Rhule who will bring us back!

Ed Foral, Springfield, Neb.

Thanks Frank

Remember back when Nebraska football constantly won 70% of their games each year? Well, actually, it was under coach Bo Pelini in 2008, but he had anger issues. Before that it was the quiet, level-headed coach Frank Solich. From 2003 until 2008 we had a respectable team but no glitz, no glory and no national championships. We had to do better. Thanks for the memories, Frank. You deserve to be in the College Football Hall of Fame.

Rick Madej, Omaha

Preserve Ogallala Aquifer

I drove through a big swath of Nebraska on Memorial Day. It was a pleasure to see the well-tended cemeteries and public spaces in small and large towns. In some areas, trees flourished, creating oases. In others, skeletons of trees and sparse yellow grass revealed the drought that is covering Nebraska. I was reminded of the dry and windy 1930s when there was nothing to hold the earth. A friend's home renovation exposed Oklahoma's red dust in their walls.

How shall we spend $574,000,000? Shall we dig a canal through our parched state, and cross our fingers for Colorado rainfall and snowmelt? Or shall we preserve one of the world's largest aquifers?

Our Ogallala Aquifer was formed as the Rocky Mountains pushed up and eroded. Rivers and wind carried gravel and sand downstream, and waters filled spaces in the gravely material. Although rainwater and rivers recharge small portions of the aquifer, we are rapidly sucking it out and using it up in kitchens and bathrooms and yards and fields. Water runs as we brush teeth and rinse dishes, and water lawns and fields. We contaminate it with chemicals from homes and yards and fields and animal feedlots.

Fifty years ago the world's population was 4 billion. Today it is 8 billion. What should we be growing as the world's population moves toward 10 billion people? George Washington said when a farmer becomes prosperous he should experiment. For instance, instead of California almonds, we can buy excellent black walnuts and pecans grown near Lincoln. Perennial plants (such as trees) use and keep water from year to year. Their roots hold the soil.

We are using up our ancient storehouse of water. If Nebraska has 574 million dollars to spend on water, let's use it to preserve our aquifer.

Nancy Packard, Lincoln

Support our students

Before anyone signs the recently announced petition to repeal this session's LB 753, the Opportunity Scholarships Act, they should pause and ask one question. Why such virulent opposition to a small lifeboat of a program in an ocean of education funding? The answer is those supporting the petition must fear that it will work as intended and help low-income children. The telltale sign is that the initiative committee chose as its name “Support Our Schools." They did not choose “Support Our Students."

Alice Licht-Anderson, Lincoln

Fair is fair

Many are surprised that the Nebraska school proponents have started a recall of the newly passed bill, LB 753, which was passed by the Legislature in support of aid to private and parochial schools. This legislative bill's intent is to help those families with lower income, and to provide those needed resources for that means. We feel any and all students should have all that is available to them in getting an education without discrimination. Aid to the students aforementioned should not in any way have an adverse effect on public school education.

It has been known that private school students traditionally score higher than public school students in test results. The parents of private school children have, in the past and present, paid for public school support, while paying for their own children's education and providing for building schools out of their own pocket. If students are attending private schools, it saves costs to the public by not having to build bigger or more public schools.

Fair is fair, and so is LB 753!

Wayne B. Rupp, Weeping Water, Neb.

Artificial Intelligence Czar

Two years ago, Vice President Kamala Harris was appointed Border Czar, tasked with regaining control of our porous borders. In early May, she was tapped by President Biden to be Artificial Intelligence Czar, in charge of monitoring the risk of AI turning against humanity. I think we’re doomed.

Sara Fochs, Omaha

Valuation increases

As the Legislature and Gov. Jim Pillen pat themselves on the back for I am not sure what — as the Legislature only made progress in the very end of their session — the rest of us continue to be concerned about how we are going to pay our property tax bills next year based upon the ridiculous valuation increases that we all received in the mail this month. On top of that, the Board of Equalization is made up of the Douglas County Board members — the very people who decide how to spend some of those property tax dollars — so appealing the valuations is pointless, especially when your neighbors also were slammed. I wonder when they are going to explain how the tax relief that Gov. Pillen signed will temper the windfall in taxes that will come with these huge valuation increases, some of which will likely put some on fixed income out of their homes.

Greg Weideman, Omaha

Reaping the benefits?

Regarding student loan forgiveness: all those that couldn’t afford college or decided not to go — why should we pay?

As a Caucasian, I’m perceived as being White-privileged and born with a silver spoon in my mouth. In grade school I arrived hungry, for I couldn’t eat the hours-old porridge before me. About 10:30 a.m., the vapors conjured from the bowels of the school would work their way up the stairs and down the hallowed halls to my classroom to torment me; for there was only a stale peanut butter and jelly sandwich awaiting me. In high school that became a stale cheese sandwich.

I paid my own way through college working fulltime. I drove an old beater that I kept running with baling wire and duct tape. I would have gone to prison for life if the EPA knew my muffler was a roll of asbestos and juice cans. I was in school next to some students whose parents paid their way and some who got a free ride on grants.

When I entered the corporate world I finally felt like I was getting somewhere, but after ten years was replaced with cheaper labor from China and India. This began my period of job hunting and jumping. It amazed me that certified HR specialists read Patricia instead of Patrick on my resume and I was turned down often for not being a woman. I’m still waiting to reap the benefits of this White privilege and I haven’t found that silver spoon either.

Pat Schneider, Omaha

84th Street construction

The intersection at 84th and Dodge is under heavy-duty construction again. I hope the so-called designer of it is held accountable for what seems to be incompetence. The first time I drove through that intersection after the initial reconstruction, I was in the middle lane, thinking I could drive straight through onto Indian Hills Drive. There was a right turn lane and a left turn lane, so that made sense to me. But alas, that middle lane was a lane to nowhere!! It went into the new (ugly) stone wall of Swanson Tower. Wonder how much it will cost to fix it and if the city found a new intersection designer.

Betty G. Foster, Omaha