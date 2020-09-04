The Public Pulse: Give prisons relief; Gonzalez has character; Janicek is like Trump

Give Nebraska prisons some relief
Twenty-nine inmates in the Lincoln penitentiary tested positive for COVID-19 as of this writing. Over 260 of the total 600 men remain untested, according to an Aug. 31 World-Herald news story.
It’s not too late to release the aged, the infirm and the reformed who pose little threat to public safety and test negative.
The examples of cruise ships, nursing homes, meatpacking plants, San Quentin State Prison and now public schools demonstrate how quickly the coronavirus can spread through a congregate population.
While some escape inflection and others will not develop any symptoms or experience only mild harm, COVID-19 is no common cold or flu. Some people require weeks isolated in an ICU, some do not survive.
Rather than treating inmates as expendables, Nebraska can decrease risks to both prisoners and staff by reducing prison populations to permit more distancing within each facility. Banning visitation may limit sources but that does not increase the space between cell beds.
It is not too late. The Parole and Pardons Boards’ powers are sufficient to lower the number confined by allowing those eligible to serve the remainder of their sentence in less confined circumstances.
Gregory C. Lauby, Wymore, Neb.
Gonzalez is a man of character
I had the opportunity to work professionally with Greg Gonzalez for many years while leading a Nebraska nonprofit dedicated to preventing alcohol-related harms from underage and excessive drinking. I also worked and trained with countless law enforcement leaders across the country over my decades committed to translating alcohol policy research into public health practice.
It is through this lens that I found myself stunned to read that Greg was passed over for the Bellevue Police Department’s chief position. He is supremely qualified (as exhibited in his performance during the selection process) and a top-notch professional. I had the chance to see Greg in multiple environments and before a variety of community groups, and his genuine caring nature highly complemented his law enforcement skills.
Bellevue had the chance to have someone of Greg Gonzalez’s character, integrity, experience and dedication truly serving and leading to protect the citizens of Bellevue. What a phenomenal miss for the City of Bellevue.
Diane Riibe, Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Janicek is like Trump
What a shame that a man who thinks his apologies should erase his sickening behavior toward women, won’t do the right thing by stepping down and allowing a person with real integrity and morals. The party he wants to represent doesn’t want him, but he refuses to go — actually acting more like Trump.
Sue Day, Omaha
Bacon is out of touch
Don Bacon offers great disrespect to the constituents of Nebraska’s 2nd District. In his rally with the second lady he says he will win because, “People see protesters and chaos in the streets … and don’t like the Democratic Party’s vision for the country.” Due respect sir, but your head is in the sand. Look to the Divider in Chief, whom you vote in lock step with 94% of the time, and you will find the reason for the chaos.
You are the one holding office. Strangely, neither you, the majority Republican Senate nor the Republican president has cared to notice the unrest and distress on your watch. When you parrot the president’s words about anger in our cities, you forget he is the president of those same cities and that you were elected to represent voters of one of those American cities.
Don Bacon’s leading from behind “Big Don” strategy does not represent the interest of his constituents.
Also, Mr. Bacon, when you tell Kara Eastman you are going to, “Take it right to her” on health care, you must know that is a dim choice of words for someone who voted against the Violence Against Women Act and a losing argument for any Republican to start with a Democrat. Voters with a conscience have not forgotten “Repeal and ?”
Andrew Adams, Omaha
Bacon deserves reelection
In response to Mr. George Mills’ letter, of Aug. 17: Mills mentions the not-so-distant possibility that Kara Eastman is “too liberal” for NE-2, but says that we won’t really know how liberal she is until she develops a voting record in the House. Well, what use are platforms, then? Or policy stances?
I believe that candidates ought to campaign by telling voters about their take on the issues, and that we have to take these takes at face value. The absence of a voting record is not reason enough to assume that, if elected, the votes Eastman would cast would best represent our district.
Furthermore, Mills mentions that Eastman would simply be one of 435 voting members, thereby “limiting her ability to do damage.” I for one am not willing as a constituent to give Miss Eastman my vote in the hopes that the far-left policies she supports will simply be diluted among those of the other 434.
Finally, well-intentioned yet flawed, in my opinion, Mills fails to recognize Rep. Bacon’s accomplishments in D.C. He’s worked to get Nebraska federal support after our devastation in the floods; he’s working round the clock to help people and businesses impacted by the coronavirus; and he takes a bipartisan approach.
The facts speak for themselves: Don Bacon deserves another two years representing us in Washington, as he’s already been doing so well.
Zachary Wahab Cheek, Omaha
