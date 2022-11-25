 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
The Public Pulse: Giving Christians a bad name; Strengthen the Legislature; Omaha's music history

The U.S. Senate voted to advance a bill that would protect same-sex and interracial marriages under federal law. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Marriage Act

With regard to Sen. Deb Fisher’s vote against the freedom to marry whomever one loves, please note there are many Christians — whole churches and denominations — who are not judgmental and who love all people as Christ demonstrated and demands of us. Some of the most hateful, judgmental people on this earth, unfortunately, are the “professed” Christians, giving the rest of us Christians a bad name. No wonder people are turning away from organized religion.

Leigh Snow, Omaha

Strengthen the Legislature

Nebraskans have an obligation to protect the populist reform our parents, grandparents, and — in many cases — great-great grandparents enacted for our state government when they voted overwhelmingly to create a nonpartisan unicameral legislature in 1934. This reform has served our state well.

Now, however, nearly 90 years later, the Nebraska Legislature seems more partisan and more gridlocked by division and obstruction with each passing year. Term-limits and poorly regulated state laws on money in elections have created new challenges for our state institutions. There is eroding trust within and around the Legislature, “brain-drain” occurs every four years due to term-limits, and important nonpartisan norms and customs are being threatened or discarded.

The answer to these challenges is not to pretend they aren’t there or that they will resolve themselves, nor is the answer to throw in the towel and abandon a system that has been so successful. Instead, Nebraskans should come together to strengthen our unicameral experiment so that it can serve many more generations of Nebraskans and continue as a model of nonpartisan reform for the world.

Nathan Leach, Kearney

Music history

Just wanted to say a huge thanks to writer Stu Pospisil for the Omaha History article in Sunday’s newspaper on 125 years of music makers in the Omaha Musicians’ Association Local 70-558. A quasquicentennial for a long-term organization that has provided multiple kinds of entertainment is something our city can be proud of. The details included also revealed that people here in our community have had influence that stretches all around the country as well. His research was enlightening and fascinating, and I look forward to reading more positive news like this.

Raymond Williams, Omaha

On third parties

Our midterm elections had a good showing for the third parties. Even though the partisan races didn’t have third party winners, at least by campaigning, they are moving the debates forward. Thank you, North Omaha Commercial Club, for inviting all parties to the soap box.

Katrina Tomsen, Minden

Letter response

Rachel Dowd (“Charities aren’t enough”, Nov. 18) wants readers to conclude that because charities cannot provide for all gaps in the post-natal needs of mothers and children that abortion is necessary and that its opponents are hypocritical. Advocating for the end of abortion is not mutually exclusive with advocating for better healthcare, education, combatting hunger, etc. Pro-life voters are not using abortion to the exclusion of all other issues, but are giving it priority over those issues. We are prioritizing ending a direct threat to life over policies to extend life or improve the quality of life. People cannot have better, longer lives if their lives are ended in the womb.

Robert Thornhill, Papillion

