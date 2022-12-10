The Public Pulse: Going through the motions; Differing opinions; Kerrey-Nelson Dinner







Political sleight of hand

I have to admit that our outgoing governor will never be accused of being subtle. He spends over a million dollars to get his replacement elected. Now, he is asking his replacement to send him to Washington to finish out the term of Sen. Ben Sasse. This type of brazenness was exhibited throughout his reign as governor and we can only wonder what it will be like when he has a national stage. Subtle, very subtle.

Larry Brennan, Omaha

Don’t bother to apply

Outgoing Gov. Pete Ricketts has notified Gov.-elect Jim Pillen of his interest in the open Senate seat of Ben Sasse. Notably, Pete Ricketts contributed a million dollars to the Pillen campaign. Is there any question who will be appointed to replace Sasse in this pay-to-play move by the well-heeled former governor?

Carole Hunt, Omaha

Lake plan

A huge lake dredged out between Omaha and Lincoln? What a laugh. Surely you jest. Pie in the sky. When Pillen’s pigs fly. It’ll never happen. Not needed. Not wanted. Too ridiculously expensive even to begin discussing the myriad snags.

Bob Copperstone, Wahoo, Nebraska

Independent consulting?

The Dec. 6 paper contained a front page article describing the report provided by an “independent” firm verifying the data and viability that has been put forward all along by the proponents of the trolley system. It reminds me of an old joke:

A manager wanted to hire a new accountant. He interviewed the first candidate and asked how much is two plus two. He answered four and was excused. The second applicant was asked the same question with the same result. When the third was asked the same question, he answered “what would you like it to be?” Guess who got the job?

Frank Blank, Omaha

It’s the numbers

I agree with Peg O’Dea Lippert (“Kerrey’s comments”) that “it’s the numbers.” Yes, registered Republicans in Nebraska outnumber registered Democrats, making it difficult for Democrats to win in Nebraska, especially in statewide contests.

However, Nebraska Democrats must remain hopeful that “the numbers” can be changed by reaching out to new voters, Independents and even Republicans. What once was the Republican Party of Ronald Reagan and John McCain now is controlled in large part by Donald Trump and the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene. Surely their negative messages (to say the least) are less appealing to some Nebraska Republicans than the positive policies of the Biden Administration that have benefited all Americans (except perhaps Elon Musk). On the state level, as described in Frank Logan’s letter, Republican control of the Nebraska’s governor’s office has left a legacy of dysfunctional state agencies and a broken tax system, a legacy that adversely affects all Nebraskans, Republicans and Democrats alike. There must be some Nebraska Republicans that see the need for change.

Christine Smith, Bellevue

London Blitz

The barbaric bombing of Ukraine by Russia reminds me of Germany’s “Blitz” of London from Sept. 7, 1940 to May 11, 1941. Hopefully Ukraine survives and has the same positive outcome.

Tom Hornig, Omaha

Consider candidate’s character first

Ricketts, DeSantis, Sasse and Pillen gaming our republic will add to the growing civic rage in the U.S. Distress at disenfranchisement of the people can be seen in everything from the growing disdain for traffic regulation, libraries and streetcars to massacres of school children.

Reaction to such rage led to mass suffering of the Russian revolution, World War II and the Cultural Revolution. Hundreds of years under serfdom returned Russia and China to dictatorships; the heritage of reason and the Marshall Plan saved Germany. I hope we can avoid the mass suffering into which our oligarchs would lead us.

This is not an issue of political parties; both seem equally disdainful of democracy. These folk believe they are serving the people they distrust to govern themselves. Next time you get to vote, please consider the character and motivation of candidates.

George Douglas, Omaha

Rise above criticism

Gosh, Bob Kerrey. I read your response to Nebraska Democratic Chair Jane Kleeb’s words about your recent comment about Democrats in Nebraska. I’m surprised you want your name off the party’s annual dinner (Dec.6). Seems a little thin-skinned for a senior statesman. I’ve been a supporter of yours since your run for Governor and I wondered to myself how you could call the Democratic Party in Nebraska “pathetic.”

You have been the inspiration of many Democrats who decided to run for office, citing your successful campaigns and your ability to bridge the gap where Republicans voted for a candidate from the opposing party.

I get it. You left Nebraska and don’t need support from your native state party. But naming the dinner after you and Ben Nelson is an honor basically saying, you are who we Democrats aspire to be. Many of us recall your military service to this country in a wretched war. We honor you.

There is too much division in our world now, based on hurtful words and actions. I hope you can rise above the criticism and reconsider your decision. By the way, Bob, we could really use your support for the minority party in Nebraska. Some of us still have a vision of Nebraska that both political parties can rise above criticism and work together for the good of the state.

Catherine Shipp, Papillion

Financial pit hole

One way or another we the taxpayers are going to pay for this white elephant of a streetcar.

Tom Dahulick, Omaha

The dangers of sin

We see the signs at football games. John 3:16 says, “For God so loved the world that he gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in (puts his Faith in) Him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

It means that God loves us so much that He sent His son to die on a cross, so we wouldn’t spend an eternity in the Hell, separated from Him. What did we do to cause this? We didn’t do anything, but, God still loves us with all His being.

It doesn’t mean that God ignores our sins, lets us do what we want and still have a relationship with Him in Heaven.

It doesn’t mean that we can repent one day, get baptized and do whatever we want thereafter. 2 Peter 2:21 says: “For it would have been better for them never to have known the way of righteousness than, after knowing it, to turn back from the holy commandment delivered to them.” Matthew 10:22 adds “He who stands firm to the end will be saved.” Multiple scriptures, including Hebrews 10:26 say the same.

We know that mankind, including many “Christian” churches, are promoting “tolerance,” “inclusion,” “do not judge” and “do not offend.”

I don’t want to judge or offend anyone, but as a Christian, I am required to warn every one of the dangers of sin. The Bible says there are 53 sins that will separate us from God. A few of them are heavily promoted by our government, organizations and churches.

Many say “Hate the sin, but love the sinner.” I do my best to do that because I, too, sin and must repent constantly. But, realize that both the sin and the sinner will spend eternity in Hell if they don’t repent. I don’t want that for anyone.

Bob Riedel, Papillion

Literal terms

In a recent article, University of Nebraska President Ted Carter is quoted as saying, “We are literally going to be repairing and rebuilding an airplane while we’re flying it.” That would be very dangerous. Either Mr. Carter needs to put a stop to any such plans or someone needs to explain to him what “literally” means.

Charles Pille, Lincoln

January surprise?

Will anyone be surprised when Gov. Jim Pillen appoints Mr. Pete Ricketts to Ben Sasse’s seat?

Lola Austin, Wahoo, Nebraska

Differing opinions

Frank Logan proclaims (Pulse, Dec. 6) “In his opinion, Gov. Pete Ricketts was the worst governor In living memory.”

I disagree, and would remind readers of an old, but accurate adage. Opinions are like ... noses. Everybody has one!”

Lee Rupp, Monroe, Nebraska

Former state senator