The Public Pulse: Good City Council decisions; Realities in Afghanistan; Paying it forward

We hope to pay this good deed forward in his honor.

Arnold (Tuffy) and Helen Epstein, Omaha

Race, exploitation

I am a born and raised Nebraskan, and I find it offensive that our current governor and some of the gubernatorial candidates are opposing critical race theory.

I have the privilege to work remotely for an organization where I have racially diverse colleagues scattered across the country — from the beaches of California to the mountains of Colorado to just outside Washington, D.C. and down to Appalachia. This provides insight into different lived experiences — based in both economic and race. For example, one of my colleagues and I each have a son the same age. I have never had to worry if my son will come home alive because of the color of his skin.