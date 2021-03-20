The Public Pulse: Good flood-control idea; Forgiveness; Marijuana helped her

I could sneak it into something, but only a small piece. I gave her a tiny piece in a shake. Soon, she was asking about food. She was more engaged in conversation. She suspected I had put it in her shake and kiddingly claimed it had no effect on her. For the next several days, she had a small piece in her shakes. She ate better. Her mood was improved. She had more energy. It got her through those last few rounds of chemo.

Medical marijuana can ease the pain and side effects of so many illnesses and medications. There is no doubt about that. Nebraska needs to ignore the inhumane hysteria Gov. Ricketts is promoting. Nebraskans are better than that.

Kevin Tierney, Claremont, Calif.

Win-win for Nebraska

I would like to applaud The World-Herald for its editorial regarding the legalization of marijuana. That our governor, with his blinders on, cannot see the potential economic impact of the legalization and taxation of this commodity is baffling to me. To continue to say that it is dangerous is a moot point, as other legal products, tobacco and alcohol, are also considered dangerous.