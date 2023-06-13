Good job, Unicameral

After reading the many critical letters to the editor of our Unicameral and governor, I applaud them for the many things accomplished this past session. They passed tax relief, parental rights and child protection was strengthened, food stamps were extended, and voter ID was passed. These were just a few of the important bills passed. This was accomplished even though a certain senator was filibustering and grandstanding, making things terribly difficult. Great job, folks!

Proud to live in the great state of Nebraska: The Good Life!

Martin Scherzberg, Papillion

Defining health care

According to Webster's College Dictionary, 2007 edition, the definition of heath care is: "efforts made to maintain or restore health especially by trained and licensed professionals."

People are saying that narrow-minded people and politicians are interfering with their personal medical decisions by removing their rights to health care that they believe they are constitutionally entitled to. I do not believe that transgender people have the right to use the taxpayers' health care benefits and money for a sex change because nothing is being maintained or restored. Their request for a sex change at taxpayer expense is totally the opposite of the definition of the health care system. Does anyone really know how much a sex change procedure/operation costs?

Taxpayers are asked and forced to pay for a never ending multitude of things. As a taxpayer, I honestly believe that it is time to start saying no to some of these unreasonable taxpayer requests!

Douglas Arthur, Omaha

Defining woke

I’ve noted many times people are having trouble defining “woke". This is the most accurate definition:

With

Overwhelming

Kindness and

Empathy for all humankind.

Leigh Snow, Omaha

Senators' partisan stance

Nebraska's U.S. Sens. Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts have again disgraced our state with their opposition votes in the debt ceiling dilemma. I think these two multi-millionaire politicians could care less about the citizens of Nebraska and how a default could have affected all of us in the state. They wouldn't have been affected financially by a default, but the rest of us would have. This is another example of the selfishness that Fischer and Ricketts are proud to display to the Republican Party leaders. At least the three Republican House members from Nebraska had enough common sense to vote in favor of the bipartisan bill. But Fischer and Ricketts continue to vote partisan Republican Party stance every time a major decision has to be made to help the citizens of Nebraska. In my opinion, these two need to be removed from office because they don't possess the values of Nebraskans.

Stephen Brennan, Omaha

Nay votes

The Senate vote to approve the “Fiscal Responsibility Act” (HR 3746) was 63 yea vs. 36 nay. The approval of this act increased the debt ceiling, which enabled the Treasury to borrow money to pay bills already incurred by the U.S. government. This act was the result of a compromise between the Democratic president and the Republican House leadership. If the vote had failed, the U.S. would have most certainly defaulted on its debt, since there wouldn’t have been enough time to pass new debt ceiling legislation through both the House and Senate before the Treasury ran out of money on June 5. How did our two Nebraska senators vote? They both voted nay. So much for “fiscal responsibility.”

Randall Greer, Omaha

Red wave of hypocrisy

“Government should not be involved in these personal decisions, even though I know more people will die. It is not our responsibility to tell you what to do.”

Quote from Wendy DeBoer of Bennington speaking about helmet laws in this state (May 25).

I don’t even know where to begin. There are no words to express my outrage about the hypocrisy in this state's Legislature.

So, if it’s not their responsibility to tell us what to do, why do they continue to tell us what to do?

Why is it OK for motorcyclists to make the decision about wearing a helmet, but it’s not OK for parents to make decisions about their child’s health and well-being?

Or why is it not OK for a woman to make decisions about what she does with her body?

This state is sounding more and more like Florida.

I like Husker red, but I deplore the wave of red hypocrisy that is flooding this nation.

Cindy Sass, Omaha

Regulations not burdensome

For those who are praising Pete Ricketts and Deb Fischer for fighting to overturn burdensome EPA regulations, please note we have got to stop poisoning the air, soil and water to continue life on this planet. EPA regulations are necessary and not burdensome for us that wish to remain healthy for generations to come.

Lucile Richards, Bellevue

Other non-existent issues

Now that the Nebraska Legislature has addressed the non-existent issue of voter fraud with the passage of the voter ID law, they can now move on to more pressing issues such as; the lack of scooter rental stations near senior citizen facilities; the absence of a streetcar from Omaha to Lincoln; the lack of police preparedness for a zombie apocalypse; and the epidemic number of bad haircuts on citizen ID photos. Of course, our legislators had no choice because this was voter-mandated. Hopefully, our collective wisdom as voters -- through the leadership of our legislators -- will do better next time.

Mark Siepker, Omaha

Flag code

The American flag seems to be in the news quite often these days. The American flag means many things to many people and should be respected by everybody. Many people commonly violate the flag code when displaying the stars and stripes on a daily basis without even knowing it. It would behoove people to become familiarized with the flag code. Sometimes, even the most benign representation(s) of the flag could be considered a violation of the code.

The MAGA Party has appropriated the American flag as it own and often times takes disrespect of the American flag to a new level.

Ceding the nation’s most enduring symbol to one party is just bad politics. The flag is the symbol of we, the people. Even if it festoons every Trump rally, the flag belongs to all of us. There should not be vulgar manipulations and misappropriation of the nation's symbol, especially for partisan purposes.

It's past time to call out those who disrespect the American flag, and take it back for all Americans.

Michael Leonard, Omaha