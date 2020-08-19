The Public Pulse: GOP officials, support the Postal Service; Omaha public safety; Big Ten

GOP must support Postal Service
In all my 34 years, I have listened to Republicans spout their professed patriotism, moral superiority and righteous indignation. And now the president of the United States of America has openly declared he will interfere with the Postal Service in order to affect the next election, and where are those Republicans? They are a part of the checks and balances our Founders envisioned to prevent the very authoritarianism we are watching in real time. The future of our democracy, our country is dependent on our elected officials and their actions in the next few months. Will they let a would-be tyrant destroy us from within, or will they honor their oath to the Constitution and stop this madness before it’s too late? History and we the constituents are watching, and many of us rely on a timely, functioning Postal Service in our rural communities and urban centers.
It’s time for Rep. Don Bacon, Sen. Deb Fischer and Sen. Ben Sasse to live up to all the talk and do their jobs. I ask: What would they do if President Barack Obama had said he would hold funding for the USPS in order to prevent voting by mail? They should follow their conscience.
Brady Jones, Omaha
Postal Service slowdown
Many of you have seen the trucks removing mailboxes from the streets. And you may be aware that many mail processing machines have been removed from post offices, destroyed and/or carried away to dumpsters. And there are other changes that have dramatically slowed mail delivery.
Besides the concerns about the impact on mail-in voting and veterans’ mail prescription delivery, be aware that there are other ways in which the slowdown is impacting everyday life — for example, billing and bill payment.
A Metrolife billing for my long-term care insurance was mailed to me from Boston on July 8, arriving at my home on July 20. There was a grace period or I might have lost the insurance I had been paying into for decades. A Bank of America bill that I mailed a check to pay on July 16 was credited on Aug. 10. No grace period there, so I was charged a late payment fee and interest on the substantial amount due.
We shouldn’t have to live with this uncertainty about our financial transactions. We need the Postal Service to restore the systems and processes that made the service so reliable. Please speak out and contact political leaders to take steps to enable the Postal Service to serve us, American citizens who depend on it.
Mary Ann Lamanna, Omaha
No warning of heavy winds
I have a question about the Aug. 10 weather. No newscaster in Omaha predicted the 82 mph winds recorded at my home. Why is that, and why didn’t the tornado/civil defense sirens go off?
Rusty Sloup, Omaha
Omaha public safety a priority
I truly believe by now that the majority of American citizens have come to a realization and understanding of just how very dangerous an “extreme radical left” agenda is to our country. Cities in the United States such as New York, Chicago, Cincinnati and Portland have become a barometer of anarchy in epidemic proportion. Governors and mayors failing in leadership roles have left neighborhoods and communities held hostage, business establishments under siege, and innocent citizens, including children, in fear of losing life and family. Major metropolitan police forces have been betrayed by state officials along with calls for cuts in fiscal budgets and defunding that have resulted in premature resignations and unrest throughout many ranks. With issues and concerns of our own here in Omaha, l am grateful that a policy of zero tolerance is in place and being enforced. Mayor Jean Stothert’s administration, which includes Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and Fire Chief Dan Olsen, continues to make public safety a priority as well as ensure freedom of expression within the law. This country belongs to all American citizens, and each person has a right to choose, work, worship and move about in peace.
Charlie Aliano, Omaha
Omaha and face masks
An open question to Nebraskans regarding wearing a face mask: If you or a loved one required a surgical procedure and the medical team chose not to wear a face mask, would you allow them to perform the surgery?
Howard Kutler, Omaha
Accept Big Ten decision
This is a response to the article “Fired up over move, Husker parents pen letter to league” (Aug. 16 World-Herald).
To all of the parents, coaches and administrators of Husker athletes who are upset about the Big Ten’s lack of transparency regarding the cancellation of the football season, stop behaving like a bunch of entitled brats.
Here are the facts about COVID-19. According the CDC website, there are more than 5 million total cases and almost 170,000 deaths in the U.S. alone, and no vaccine.
It’s time to act like adults, accept the decision of the conference, a decision that is based on facts, and focus your time and energy on halting the spread of or at least learning about this virus.
Troy Morris, Omaha
Crowded high schools
Papillion La Vista high schools are in serious denial and they’re not telling the truth. I have two children who attend Papillion-La Vista High School and they have commented several times how packed the halls are and how difficult it is to get from one classroom to another; how they have had to push their way through clogged intersections. Most kids wear masks, but some don’t. The bottom line is there has to be social distancing even with masks and the Papillion La Vista school district has cast aside common sense and regard for the students and teachers to push their own agenda. Be honest, Papillion La Vista, and do what’s right.
John Cavanaugh, La Vista
Walter Scott a generous leader
Walter Scott for president! Smart, generous, gets things done and plays well with others for the betterment of all. What more could you want? Thank you for everything.
Suzy Dunkleman, Bellevue
More praise for Walter Scott
The Aug. 16 article detailing the contributions Walter Scott Jr. has made to our city over the years was welcome recognition of how fortunate we have been to have him as a citizen here. This is the kind of person whose name should be on our schools in the future.
Margaret Nipper, Omaha
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!