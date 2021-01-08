The Public Pulse: GOP should disavow Trump; Thugs at the Capitol; Boost vaccine rollout

Andrew Williams, Omaha

The last straw

This is now the last straw —impeach this president and bar him from office forever! How dare he incite a riot and call for his supporters to march on Congress for a fake reason that the elections were not legitimate. How dare he preach that “We the people” can’t throw him out of office. The very congressmen who sided with this criminal president should all resign because they assisted him in his actions.

Don’t ever tell me you supported these actions as acceptable! You’re not American and have no right desecrating our great flag for these reasons. If you are a MAGA supporter you should burn your hats! You are un-American at the least. Can’t print the contempt I have for you!

Doug Schrawger, Omaha

Insurrection

Although we feared it, we watch in disbelief. Our country’s Capitol, symbol of democracy, invaded by those wishing to overturn the government. Throngs of seditionists in MAGA hats clog the streets of Washington, D.C., the likes of which we have not seen except in Third World countries. Frightened residents have boarded up and huddle in their homes, fearing the worst.