The Public Pulse: GOP should disavow Trump; Thugs at the Capitol; Boost vaccine rollout

GOP, disavow Trump
I am watching the most vile and disgusting attack on our democracy that has ever occurred in our country. To mount an attack on our Capitol is unfathomable!
The Republican Party, or what’s left of it, needs to completely disavow themselves from Trump and Trumpism. Any member of Congress or the Senate that votes to decertify the election should immediately be removed from office and tried for treason. Although Trump only has two weeks left in office, he should be impeached. What he and his followers are doing is embarrassing and dangerous.
God help our country.
Jim Bilek, Bennington
Chickens roosting
The chickens have come to roost. If this is not a call for the invocation of the 25th Amendment, I don’t know what is. Congress needs to certify the electoral votes and immediately secure control of the nuclear football, followed by Trump’s immediate removal from the White House. Trump and immediate members of his family should be barred forever from any political influence.
In the end, Trump needs to be tried and convicted for attempting to overthrow democracy or, at a minimum, involuntarily committed to a mental facility. For too long have we been fed the line that this is just Donald being Donald. He is plainly unfit for the office.
Finally, those members of Congress that enabled this creature need to be removed, or at a minimum, censured.
I did not serve 20 years in the military to see this happen.
James Byrk, Plattsmouth, Neb.
Dangers for nation
As I watch the events unfold in Washington I wonder how Rep. Adrian Smith can live with himself. He has swallowed Trump’s Kool-Aid and by his actions has emboldened the fascists to take over the Capitol. Trump’s inactions may be the beginning of a coup. Trump may go down as the president who caused a second civil war. The election was not fraudulent as he and his followers claim. If it were, more than 80 judges, to include the Supreme Court, would have ruled in his favor, but no. Rep. Smith and, worse, Sen. Cruz et al. have agendas to fill, and we the citizenry are the ones who will pay.
Jim Magill, Papillion
Dems’ contribution
During the administration of George W. Bush, I began to notice a definite change in the tone of political debate among American citizens. The criticism of the president became personal, vitriolic and disrespectful. Then, in 2011, following the shooting of Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, New York Times columnist Paul Krugman declared that the shooting was caused by “toxic rhetoric ... coming overwhelmingly from the right.” During Obama’s presidential campaign, American citizens on the right were dismissively characterized as people “clinging to their guns and their bibles.”
During the 2016 presidential campaign, the verbal attacks on conservatives became even more personal as Hillary Clinton described them as a “basket of deplorables — racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic — you name it.” After Donald Trump was elected, the outgoing Obama administration failed to adhere to the tradition of a peaceful transition of power as the administration along with cohorts in the bureaucracy and the media harassed the president throughout his administration. Congresswoman Maxine Waters exhorted her followers to confront and verbally attack conservatives in public. Conservative speakers were disinvited by colleges or universities or verbally harassed when they appeared. Mayors and council members in Democrat-governed cities, and Democrats generally, failed to condemn rioters and looters.
Within this context, the disruptive behavior of the Trump supporters at the Capitol — while completely wrong and regrettable — is entirely foreseeable. Many are those who bear responsibility for the fact that we have sunk to such a level.
Dean Olson, Omaha
Thugs at the Capitol
On Jan. 6 the world watched what Donald Trump’s legacy is! Thugs breaking into the Capitol building and disrupting the business of the people! The Trump Republicans are terrorist and if you don’t think so, look at the thousands that descended on the capital and the streets of Washington D.C. The world is looking at the destruction of our democracy at the hands of Trump!
Andrew Williams, Omaha
The last straw
This is now the last straw —impeach this president and bar him from office forever! How dare he incite a riot and call for his supporters to march on Congress for a fake reason that the elections were not legitimate. How dare he preach that “We the people” can’t throw him out of office. The very congressmen who sided with this criminal president should all resign because they assisted him in his actions.
Don’t ever tell me you supported these actions as acceptable! You’re not American and have no right desecrating our great flag for these reasons. If you are a MAGA supporter you should burn your hats! You are un-American at the least. Can’t print the contempt I have for you!
Doug Schrawger, Omaha
Insurrection
Although we feared it, we watch in disbelief. Our country’s Capitol, symbol of democracy, invaded by those wishing to overturn the government. Throngs of seditionists in MAGA hats clog the streets of Washington, D.C., the likes of which we have not seen except in Third World countries. Frightened residents have boarded up and huddle in their homes, fearing the worst.
Members of Congress blockaded in the Capital, wearing gas masks. Police, park police and National Guard overwhelmed, crying out for more help. No military help available because the military must be called out by the president, who is himself a traitor to his country, who is encouraging the mob.
Seditionist senators cower, perhaps wondering what they have unleashed!. Civil War II looms. Elections results in chaos, interrupted by the riots.
Where will it end? Will our country ever be the same again?
Barbara Peckham, Omaha
Good job, mayor
I read all the letters in the Pulse criticizing Mayor Stothert for selecting the lowest bid for the new trash/recycling contract. The letters, from our many Omaha Democrats I am sure, stated that FCC was too small and too inexperienced to handle trash collection in a city the size of Omaha. I know there were a few issues in certain parts of the city the first week and even fewer complaints in week two. I have not read or heard of any further issues after the first two weeks.
My solid waste trash and recycle bins have been collected on schedule since day one of the new contract. It looks like our city government actually saved us some money, a rarity in any government of any size.
Mayor Stothert has done a great job for our city and will be receiving my vote again in the upcoming election.
Jeff Miller, Omaha
Thoughtful gift
A rare and wonderful surprise happened to my wife and me while dinning on a recent afternoon at the Romeo’s Mexican Food & Pizza Restaurant about 3 p.m. Our waitress, Lisa, came to us and reported that the couple just leaving has paid for your meal. We asked, “Where are they — are they still here?” Lisa said, “They are just getting in their car outside — too late to thank them.”
We decided to try to thank the couple who were so generous and kind to pay for our meal at the Romeo’s at 14630 West Center Road, Omaha on the afternoon of Dec. 31, 2020. To the kind people — thank you and Happy New Year!
David and Sharon Schroeder, Omaha