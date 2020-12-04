The Public Pulse: GOP sore losers; Differing takes on Sasse; No to Space Command

Republican sore losers
I was very upset about the statements attributed to Gov. Pete Rickets in today’s paper. I am embarrassed to be a Nebraskan. When Gov. Rickets and the elected representative in Nebraska, with the exception of Sen. Ben Sasse, refuse to accept the will of the electorate. When the representatives in this state, with the exception of Sen. Sasse, refuse to respect the will of the electorate — it can be interpreted as meaning that President-elect Joe Biden’s goal to unite the country is being met with “just you go ahead and try.”
Is this really the democracy upon which the United States was founded? When will they be willing to be the adults in the room and condemn the baseless claims of fraud that President Donald Trump is using to fleece his followers for his own personal gains?
We teach our children not to be “sore losers,” to show respect to others and to be honest in word and deed. What are our children learning from our elected officials? I for one am glad that we will, once again, have individuals in the White House who will inspire these ideals.
Virginia Weston, Papillion
Sasse’s obligations
The Sasse town hall phone message heard loudly by many voters truly confirmed that in the senator’s opinion, this president is no longer fit for the office. Many of us thought, “Too little, too late,” but we would like to believe it was a sort of brain cleansing for the four years this senator had supported this president and voted 85% of the time with him. And, of course, there were many numerous meaningless responses from Mr. Sasse along the way — Trump is just “silly,” that’s “just wrong.”
At this time, many of us are confused that Mr. Sasse wants to travel to Georgia to endorse two Republican senators, up for election, who have demanded that their secretary of state resign due to unproven, nonexistent voter fraud. These two also are known to be “insider traders” and should probably not even been able to run again. Regardless, these are not trusted and credible individuals who would represent the values of the Senate.
Just a reminder to the senator: The state he is representing is no longer “red” exclusively, with the 2nd District becoming Biden Blue. It is important that this senator understand he is responsible for all of his constituents, and maybe he should focus on his new role as a diplomat, a unifier, an across the aisle compromiser and hopefully represent all of us with honesty, integrity and grace. So maybe one day we can all get back to “agreeing to disagree.”
Kathe Strand, Omaha
Sasse’s words help the left
U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse is a hypocrite and does damage to conservatives. I support Sasse when he criticizes Trump over tariffs, government spending and military operations. However, when he accuses Trump of enabling “white supremacy,” he sinks to Trump’s level on being a demagogue. Sasse cannot defend principles while being a hypocrite.
Sasse fails to understand how the words “white supremacy” are used by leftists. The far left attacks American history as irredeemably racist. Heritage groups and genealogist groups are accused of being veiled “white supremacist” organizations. American monuments of all sorts are being vandalized and destroyed. Trump defends American history and has done so when it was difficult to do so. Trump’s courage makes Sasse’s criticism look childish.
Andrew L. Sullivan, Omaha
No to Space Command
Count me as one person who does not hope Offutt is “awarded” this new Space Command center. We should not be welcoming this new bellicose addition to our metro area, nor should we be fooled into thinking it is necessary for our “national defense.” Our attempts at weaponizing space are despicably neo-colonialist and are harbingers of an incessantly violent future. Instead of a Space Command center, I vote we instead use the area to construct a dog park, or maybe an ice cream stand — if we want to stick with the futuristic theme, it could even sell Dippin Dots.
Pete Fey, Omaha
