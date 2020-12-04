The Public Pulse: GOP sore losers; Differing takes on Sasse; No to Space Command

Republican sore losers

I was very upset about the statements attributed to Gov. Pete Rickets in today’s paper. I am embarrassed to be a Nebraskan. When Gov. Rickets and the elected representative in Nebraska, with the exception of Sen. Ben Sasse, refuse to accept the will of the electorate. When the representatives in this state, with the exception of Sen. Sasse, refuse to respect the will of the electorate — it can be interpreted as meaning that President-elect Joe Biden’s goal to unite the country is being met with “just you go ahead and try.”

Is this really the democracy upon which the United States was founded? When will they be willing to be the adults in the room and condemn the baseless claims of fraud that President Donald Trump is using to fleece his followers for his own personal gains?

We teach our children not to be “sore losers,” to show respect to others and to be honest in word and deed. What are our children learning from our elected officials? I for one am glad that we will, once again, have individuals in the White House who will inspire these ideals.

Virginia Weston, Papillion

Sasse’s obligations