The Public Pulse: GOP's Greene problem; Social media threat; Bluffs, rail history; Snow day joy

GOP’s Greene problem

I believe a response to Rep. Don Bacon’s Feb. 4 press release after the removal of Marjorie Greene from committee assignments is warranted. Bacon stated that Greene “has since apologized” for her actions and comments. I have done searches and there have been no public apologies. Marjorie Greene stated that she was “allowed to believe” in the inflammatory and false rumors. Excuse me, but we are all allowed to believe something. It’s when you publicly announce your beliefs and promote them that you become accountable for them. And when she was called to the carpet in a public forum, she denounced the media for wrongdoing.

Bacon stated that “Minority Leader McCarthy even offered a compromise to remove her from the Education Committee.” But, the minority leader did not remove her. Only then was action taken.

All of this is still a reflection of the lies and incitement to rebel from the former president. At what point does the party of Lincoln move away from the overthrow of the Constitution and start to support it again? The threat of what the Republicans would do “tit for tat” in two years is infantile at best and inflammatory at worst.

Tom Friedman, Omaha

