The Public Pulse: GOP's tired rhetoric about socialism; Nebraska's CHINOs; Abortion's toll

"Now the word of the Lord came to me saying, 'Before I formed you in the womb, I knew, and before you were born I consecrated you; I have appointed you a prophet to the nations' " Jer. 1:4-5. What if Jeremiah would have been aborted?

John the Baptist was "filled with the Holy Spirit, while yet in his mothers womb" Luke 1:15.

"For Thou didst form my inward parts; Thou didst weave me in my mother's womb. I will give thanks to Thee, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made; Wonderful are Thy works, And my soul knows it very well. My frame was not hidden from Thee, When I was made in secret, and skillfully wrought in the depths of the earth. Thine eyes have seen my unformed substance; And in Thy book they were all written, The days that were ordained for me, When as yet there was not one of them" Psalm 139:13-16.

That is what God has to say about it.

Tim Mastny, Norfolk, Neb.

