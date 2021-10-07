The Public Pulse: GOP's tired rhetoric about socialism; Nebraska's CHINOs; Abortion's toll

GOP's tired rhetoric
Senator Marco Rubio is staying true to his fear-mongering Republican principles when he says of Biden’s $3.5 trillion proposal, “It isn’t socialism, it’s Marxism.” The Republican Party has been opposing social welfare programs for a long time.
Alf Landon, GOP candidate for President in 1936, called the Social Security Act if 1935 “a hoax” and “a fraud on the working man.” He told America to remember that the act was the biggest tax hike in history. Wrong, Mr. Landon.
In the 1960s future President Ronald Reagan, as a paid spokesman for the American Medical Association, was against the Medicare proposal. He warned it would bring in socialism and told Americans to join a letter-writing campaign to Congress saying, ”We don’t want socialized medicine”. With Medicare, Reagan warned, “One day we will be telling our children what it was once like to be free.” Wrong, Mr. Reagan.
And now Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is warning that a $3.5 trillion socialist spending binge will “crush families and dismantle the economy.” Wrong, Mr. McCarthy. The GOP tactics and obsession with socialism never change.
William S. Nelson, Omaha
Nebraska's CHINOs
Most Nebraska citizens, Republicans, Democrats or what else have you, if they acknowledge any religious stance or profession at all, claim some association with a denomination of Christianity. I have come to know some Nebraskans who strive mightily to practice Christianity in their daily work and living — obey the Ten Commandments, love one another, care for widows and orphans, visit those in prison, give food and shelter to the stranger.
In contrast to those kind souls who act out their commitment to their faith, the behavior of the bulk of Nebraskans — and that of the persons whom the Nebraska voters choose to put into office, supposedly to accurately represent them — does not clearly display adherence to the life example nor teachings of the originator from whom the Christian religion draws its title.
Nebraskans who turn their backs on the unfortunates (who knows, they could be Samaritans!) seeking asylum at our borders. Nebraskans whose response to overcrowding in the state’s prisons amounts to, "If you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime." Nebraskans who are anxiously ready, as were the Pharisees described in John 7:53–8:11, to condemn a woman charged with immoral behavior, and to bitterly heave lethal stones at a member of their own community — perhaps a relative.
Nebraskans who evidence concern, first and foremost, for the fiscal, physical and emotional well-being of themselves and for members of their own socioeconomic category — and who can spare minimal time or patience to worry about the misfortunate, the abused in our society; or for our whole planet and the generations who will have to try to live here in the future.
Such Nebraskans strike me as being CHINOs; that is, “Christians in Name Only”.
George D. Sturgeon, Lincoln
Abortion's toll
Webster’s dictionary definition of murder: to kill a human being; to mutilate, spoil or deform by wretched performance; to mangle, butcher. Sounds like abortion to me.
All the abortion advocates are alive and kickin’, thanks to their mothers — not so with 61 million dead babies!
Pat Heinzle, Lincoln
Biblical guidance
I am writing in regards to the Sept. 30 Pulse letter about the Texas abortion law. I read what Rev. Mimitzraiem, Rabbi Abraham, and Dorothy Ramsey had to say. So let's see what God says.
"Now the word of the Lord came to me saying, 'Before I formed you in the womb, I knew, and before you were born I consecrated you; I have appointed you a prophet to the nations' " Jer. 1:4-5. What if Jeremiah would have been aborted?
John the Baptist was "filled with the Holy Spirit, while yet in his mothers womb" Luke 1:15.
"For Thou didst form my inward parts; Thou didst weave me in my mother's womb. I will give thanks to Thee, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made; Wonderful are Thy works, And my soul knows it very well. My frame was not hidden from Thee, When I was made in secret, and skillfully wrought in the depths of the earth. Thine eyes have seen my unformed substance; And in Thy book they were all written, The days that were ordained for me, When as yet there was not one of them" Psalm 139:13-16.
That is what God has to say about it.
Tim Mastny, Norfolk, Neb.
Civic generosity
Everybody is entitled to his/her opinion, but I must disagree with Pete Fey's stance on philanthropy (Oct. 2 Pulse). It's clear from the Pulse letters that followed Fey's that I'm not the only one. Omaha has been blessed to have leaders like Walter Scott and the foundations that support so many public projects and causes.
Case in point is the massive private funding that helped UNO build its first on-campus hockey venue, Baxter Arena. Without Walter Scott's generosity, the building likely would not have been erected.
I join others who believe that Omaha is a much better city thanks to those who give freely of their time and money. We were happy to call Omaha our hometown for 43 years.
And for the record, Pete Fey (pronounced fay) is not related to this Fey (pronounced fie).
John Fey, Plattsmouth, Neb