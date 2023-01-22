The Public Pulse: Gotta love small towns; Applauding local heroes; Mike Hill in Omaha







Small town memories

Recently, we attended a high school basketball game at Platteview High School in Springfield. I hadn’t gone to a small town high school basketball game in decades . It’s nice to relive those small town memories from years ago. Before the game, I could overhear groups of folks laughing, talking about work, families, farming and, of course, the weather. It was so comforting when the announcer told everyone to rise for the national anthem, and to remove your hats. Adults and children did so. Older men with Vietnam veteran hats unsteadily rose from their seats and put their hands up into a salute. I didn’t see anyone slouching, sitting with their hats on trying to be too cool for school. The game brought back memories of loud pep bands, crowded, hot gyms with fans cheering from two different communities. At halftime, they had a soda giveaway. Throngs of young kids would line up and shoot free throws for a free soda. Of course, the little ones could shoot closer. Everyone knew the drill, and there were many happy faces as they came off the court. At tne game’s end, refs, players, coaches shook hands, and fans said farewells to friends. Both teams had excellent players, but Platteview had a young man, Connor Millikan. He was “Krazy” with a K, good! Underhanded, spinning reverse layups and soft jumpers were just some of the things he could do. It was a night that brought back small town memories.

Pete Menks, Omaha

Applause for local heroes

Nearly three weeks have passed since Buffalo Bills safety, Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football. Fortunately, that tragic event witnessed on live TV by millions appears to have a favorable outcome in which he will be able to live a full life and possibly even resume his career in the NFL. Many commentators have justifiably used this event as an opportunity to discuss the importance of learning the skill of CPR. It should also be a reminder of the importance of having highly trained EMTs and paramedics who are readily accessible and capable of responding whenever the next cardiac event occurs. Omaha’s firefighters and paramedics respond to hundreds of cardiac arrests every year and provide the same level of life-saving interventions that saved the life of Damar. I applaud the work that these local heroes provide Omaha citizens every day and encourage Omaha decision-makers to continue to grow our emergency services so when seconds count, you can count on your Omaha firefighters and paramedics to be there when you need them most.

Trevor Towey, Omaha

President, Omaha Professional Firefighters — Local 385

Mike Hill

I was delighted to read the article about Mike Hill, an Omaha native, who was obviously a gifted film editor as well as a genuine and caring person.

For example, after he received the Academy Award for film editing for his work on “A Beautiful Mind” (2001), he came back to Omaha and visited Community Alliance to discuss the movie and its relevance. Furthermore, he brought his Academy Award to the site and shared it with individuals at Community Alliance. What an amazing experience.

Mr. Hill discussed the relevance of the Community Alliance in Omaha and the people served at this site. As a mental health nurse educator, I believe this was a significant and meaningful opportunity for all who attended.

Connie Wallace Hazard, Ed. D., RN, Omaha

Bellevue Little Theatre

If you want to laugh a lot and be thoroughly entertained, go to Bellevue Little Theatre’s latest play “Spider’s Web.” All the cast did a standout job in this play. Loved it!

Judy Medakovich, Bellevue

Feasting and games

My family and I loved watching the Creighton-DePaul game on TV after Christmas dinner and were delighted to see the Bluejays win. Feasting and games have been part of the celebration of the “Twelve Days of Christmas” since the Middle Ages. My fellow Catholics clutching their pearls over Creighton and DePaul playing on Christmas Day should worry instead about bishops acting like cheerleaders for the Republican Party.

Kerry Tupper, Omaha