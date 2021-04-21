The Public Pulse: Gov. Ricketts is right; Gun control is legal, needed; Facts, emotions

Ricketts is right

We Nebraskans should all be thankful we have Gov. Ricketts here. He has stood up for all of us and our constitutional rights! I for one do not want to house illegal immigrants, no matter how old. If Mil Penner (April 18 Pulse) would like to house them and pay for them on his own, then look into adoption. I’ve worked too hard all my life to pay more taxes to support those who don’t belong here or those who don’t want to work. We have veterans and homeless people who should get our help first.