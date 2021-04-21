The Public Pulse: Gov. Ricketts is right; Gun control is legal, needed; Facts, emotions

Ricketts is right
We Nebraskans should all be thankful we have Gov. Ricketts here. He has stood up for all of us and our constitutional rights! I for one do not want to house illegal immigrants, no matter how old. If Mil Penner (April 18 Pulse) would like to house them and pay for them on his own, then look into adoption. I’ve worked too hard all my life to pay more taxes to support those who don’t belong here or those who don’t want to work. We have veterans and homeless people who should get our help first.
Stick to your guns, Gov. Ricketts!
Jo Anderson, Omaha
Straighten out priorities
Forty-five times in 30 days in this country, shootings occurred that can be labeled mass shootings. None listed in Nebraska, thank God. By all means let’s get those people and their guns into our gun sanctuary state. But for sure, let’s not allow the children from south of our border to seek refuge in Nebraska.
Shirley Nebel, Omaha
The right approach
Apparently in response to President Biden’s recent issuance of executive orders aimed to decrease gun violence and Biden’s public advocacy of federal gun control laws, Gov. Ricketts has declared Nebraska a “Second Amendment Sanctuary State.” So it’s appropriate to revisit the landmark Supreme Court decision in District of Columbia v. Heller that in 2008 found an individual right to bear arms in the Second Amendment. What might surprise many gun-rights advocates is that the majority decision, authored by Justice Scalia, asserted that the right to bear arms, “like most rights, . . . is not unlimited.” Scalia’s ruling included the statement that “nothing in our opinion should be taken to cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill, or laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings, or laws imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of arms.”
In a 2018 analysis by the news website Vox of more than 1,150 challenges to gun control laws at federal and state court levels, from Heller to February 2016, 91% of the cases ended with the courts upholding gun control laws. Since Heller, courts have been overwhelmingly more inclined to recognize the right of governmental entities to impose reasonable restrictions on the possession of firearms than to find for challengers of such laws.
It is unreasonable, to the point of madness, not to address the national emergency of gun violence. We can do so with legislation that respects the rights of responsible gun owners while keeping guns out of the hands of the mentally ill and others bent on mayhem.
Patrick H. Brennan, Omaha
Facts, emotions
In response to the April 17 Pulse letter “Race, crime, data” by Victor Massara, it is clear that Mr. Massara is missing one key element as he makes his case; the facts and data simply do not matter any longer. In this era of wokeness, how you feel about an issue is all that really matters. If you believe there is racism, it exists. Period! Facts and data are the refuge of the dull Neanderthals who have run this country for far too long.
If you believe that police are systemically singling out black males for execution, then it’s OK to burn cities to the ground; it’s about the emotions that these stories elicit, not the reality or facts associated with it. If it makes you feel good about yourself to support Black Lives Matter, because you believe they really care about “black lives,” go for it. Never mind that one of the key policies they advocate for, defunding the police, has caused inner-city crime to skyrocket, costing young black men their lives. How dare you bring that up! Get with it, man!
Dave Reeble, Elkhorn
Not even the Grinch
Ah, Gov. Ricketts, how small you must think the hearts of Nebraskans are. I’m sure many, if not most, Nebraskans realize that all kids are our kids, and that the basic rule of love is that love is never divided. It only multiplies.
Disagreeing with government policy is one thing. Taking it out on children? Even the Grinch knows better than that. C’mon, governor, open your heart and open Nebraska to help shelter these kids.
Marylyn Felion, Omaha
Gun-happy state
So, Gov. Ricketts has declared Nebraska to be a “Gun Sanctuary State,” whatever that means. Well, I feel safer now. This seems to be a fairly obvious case of pandering to the 80% of registered Republicans in the state that are members of the cult of the Great Orange Leader.
To make us safer yet, and protect our liberties, may I suggest:
1. Issue shootin’ irons to incoming kindergarten children (whites only)
2. Settle disputes at “high noon” instead of in the courtroom
3. Require an openly carried firearm to enter a bar or a live sporting event or board a plane.
Being designated a Gun Sanctuary State apparently gives Nebraskans the right to ignore any federal law, present or future. Kind of like Jan. 6, every day.
But maybe the governor has not gone far enough. He could issue an order that invalidates the 14th Amendment, thus legalizing slavery in the State. (At least) 33% of Nebraskans would be in favor of this.
Ricketts is clearly positioning himself to go after Ben Sasse’ Senate seat; to succeed he must position himself to the right of any other nutjob that may emerge in the next six years.
Duane Bier, Omaha
Yes to Stothert
It gives me great comfort seeing we are emerging from the pandemic. This has been a tough year for everyone. But, as we get back to normal, I want to thank Mayor Jean Stothert in particular for her strong and steadfast leadership and frequent updates during this crisis. She really has earned our support for another term.
Donna Lett, Omaha
Threat to democracy
I appreciate Cal Thomas’s April 14 column on the problems with packing the Supreme Court and the implied dangers of what amounts to Big Man Rule, of any political persuasion. I wish all pundits and reporters from NPR to Fox, from Rolling Stone to the Wall Street Journal, would open and close every article with a plea for Congress to do its job, stand up to donating lobbyists and collaborate in the interests of the people.