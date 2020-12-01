The Public Pulse: Grandfather's grateful message; Volleyball salute; Silver lining

Grandfather’s grateful message
I am the grandfather of one of the young people who worked at the Bellevue Sonic that experienced the recent murders and shootings. My granddaughter, Bridget, was spared being possibly shot or murdered because she left Sonic and her friends 20 minutes before the shooting began.
I’m writing to thank the Sonic corporate headquarters, the owners of the Sonic where the recent shooting occurred, Bryant and Amy Morrison, the Omaha World-Herald, the Bellevue police and the Sarpy County Jail staff for all the care they have shown the victims of this terrible crime.
The message I have heard from my granddaughter, from her friends who survived the shooting and from all of those mentioned above is that we are all one family. When I called Sonic’s corporate headquarters and left a voice mail message, I was contacted the next day by Bryant and Amy Morrison, the owners and operators of the Bellevue Sonic. They were extremely gracious and told me all that the Sonic family across the country is doing for the many victims of this shooting. I called the Omaha World-Herald publisher and asked her to consider not printing the smiling mugshot of the shooter and she told me she would call her editor as soon as I got off the phone. I called the Bellevue police thanking them for their quick actions and response and asking them about possibly getting a different mugshot taken. They directed me to the Sarpy County Jail, where the shooter is held and the sergeant there told me the idea of trying to get a different mugshot was already in progress.
Personally, I’m not interested in the shooter. I know of some others like him who have spent years in prison and have come to recognize and regret what they have done. I hope the same for him. I want everyone to know about the love that exists between the young people who worked at this Sonic and the culture that was built there by the owners of that franchise. I want everyone to know about the compassion of people like my granddaughter who was spared but who is focused on supporting her frightened and hurting friends. I want everyone to hear about the compassionate responses of all those I mentioned above.
Robert Koley, Omaha
Wrong decision by judge
Sometime in the future when you are stuck in traffic, trying to get past the 72nd and Dodge intersection, I would like you to remember the name of Judge Marcena Hendrix. Recently, this judge threw out cases against 25 protesters who, Omaha police said, were illegally blocking traffic on the Farnam Street bridge this summer. Judge Hendrix ruled that the ordinance is “overly broad” in that it “clearly regulates protected speech.”
The Omaha Municipal Code 20-44 makes it “unlawful for any person purposely or knowingly to obstruct any highway or other public passage.”
With Judge Marcena Hendrix’s decision, don’t be surprised one day while rushing to work that you encounter a huge traffic jam at any intersection because a group of individuals decided to pitch a tent in that intersection, for whatever reason.
Hopefully, citizens will remember Judge Marcena Hendrix’s name when she comes up for reelection.
Jim Busenbark, Omaha
Volleyball possibility?
With many Nebraskans upset over the UNL football team, maybe it’s time for our governor to announce that volleyball is Nebraska’s official state sport. Why not? The volleyball program has a very competent and widely respected coach, high standards, talented players, loyal fans, sell-out crowds, national recognition, competitive schedules, championship-caliber teams and enviable won/loss records, year after year.
Perhaps such a proclamation would take the pressure off our beleaguered football coaches and players, including lowering the blood pressure of angry fans and improving their vocabularies. Football widows could finally resume their lives. Children could play again with their fathers on Saturday afternoons. Funds earmarked for Memorial Stadium could go toward a world-class volleyball stadium. High school volleyball teams throughout the state would flourish, having found a new respect and a growing audience. Nebraska volleyball paraphernalia sales would skyrocket. Tom Shatel and his colleagues could focus all their attention on promoting the team to the national press. The advantages are limitless ...
... Oh well, Jonathan Swift’s modest proposal in 1729 to sell children for food didn’t get very far either.
Tom Detwiler, Chadron
Definition of insanity
Insanity is counting the same votes over and over and expecting a different result.
Gene Pugh, Omaha
Let’s appreciate the silver lining
Kudos to The World-Herald for a recent front-page article — a solution to the pandemic quandary. From a century-old song by Jerome Kern, “Look for the silver lining, and try to find the sunny side of life.” That admonition, coupled with the vaccine when it arrives, should solve many of our current COVID-related concerns.
Harry Reyburn, Omaha
