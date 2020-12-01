The Public Pulse: Grandfather's grateful message; Volleyball salute; Silver lining

Grandfather’s grateful message

The message I have heard from my granddaughter, from her friends who survived the shooting and from all of those mentioned above is that we are all one family. When I called Sonic’s corporate headquarters and left a voice mail message, I was contacted the next day by Bryant and Amy Morrison, the owners and operators of the Bellevue Sonic. They were extremely gracious and told me all that the Sonic family across the country is doing for the many victims of this shooting. I called the Omaha World-Herald publisher and asked her to consider not printing the smiling mugshot of the shooter and she told me she would call her editor as soon as I got off the phone. I called the Bellevue police thanking them for their quick actions and response and asking them about possibly getting a different mugshot taken. They directed me to the Sarpy County Jail, where the shooter is held and the sergeant there told me the idea of trying to get a different mugshot was already in progress.