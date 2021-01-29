The Public Pulse; Grateful to plow crews; Debating the pipeline issue

Wrong energy vision

For 50 years every presidential candidate claimed they wanted energy independence including Biden. One president achieved that, Donald Trump. Now President Biden is reversing all of Trump’s policies. He’s working to stop oil drilling, fracking and the Keystone XL pipeline. This will force us to rely on higher-cost petroleum from countries like Russia, Ukraine and those in the Middle East. Biden’s policies are all based on lies about climate change. Stopping the pipeline will not stop the flow of the material; it will put it on a dangerous rail car that can leak anywhere and not in a controlled pipeline. This also is a big win for China. Americans will pay over $3 a gallon for gas by summer.

The Paris climate agreement will cripple Americans and do nothing for climate change. It will put a heavy burden on Americans, especially the middle class. The agreement doesn’t stop China, the major polluter, from doing anything. They will keep polluting and undercutting America.

Biden is doing everything in his power to make sure America will be last and China will be first! Big tech and the media unfairly block the truth!

Kenneth A. Becker, Omaha

Decision for GOP