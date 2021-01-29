The Public Pulse; Grateful to plow crews; Debating the pipeline issue

Grateful to plow crews
I had an opportunity on Tuesday afternoon to drive the Kennedy Freeway and I-80 West to an appointment in Omaha and then again as I returned home to Bellevue. Had I not known better, I would have believed that we didn’t get any snow on Monday. The roads were completely clear and dry shoulder-to-shoulder.
I don’t know how they did it, but our main thoroughfares looked great and provided for a very safe drive from and to home. I would just like to say thank you to the plow operators and the managers who schedule and oversee snow removal operations to clear our roads and streets. What a fantastic job. They are all deserving of everyone’s thanks.
Michael E. Wagner, Bellevue
No to pipeline
There are very good reasons British Columbia refused to allow the bitumin oil pipeline to go through their territory in Canada. It has to have benzene and other cancer-causing chemicals added to it to make it liquid enough to flow through the pipelines.
Thank God, Biden ended it hopefully once and for all for our country. No amount of money is worth destroying any more of this planet; it’s the only one we’ve got.
Stanley Gocek, Blair, Neb.
Wrong energy vision
For 50 years every presidential candidate claimed they wanted energy independence including Biden. One president achieved that, Donald Trump. Now President Biden is reversing all of Trump’s policies. He’s working to stop oil drilling, fracking and the Keystone XL pipeline. This will force us to rely on higher-cost petroleum from countries like Russia, Ukraine and those in the Middle East. Biden’s policies are all based on lies about climate change. Stopping the pipeline will not stop the flow of the material; it will put it on a dangerous rail car that can leak anywhere and not in a controlled pipeline. This also is a big win for China. Americans will pay over $3 a gallon for gas by summer.
The Paris climate agreement will cripple Americans and do nothing for climate change. It will put a heavy burden on Americans, especially the middle class. The agreement doesn’t stop China, the major polluter, from doing anything. They will keep polluting and undercutting America.
Biden is doing everything in his power to make sure America will be last and China will be first! Big tech and the media unfairly block the truth!
Kenneth A. Becker, Omaha
Decision for GOP
Mona Charon’s opinion column on Jan. 24, “Republicans must stop rationalizing lies,” was an example of true public service. Written within days of Joe Biden’s inaugural speech calling for unity in our nation, she showed us who should say what to move our nation to a more civil and stable place. I am so grateful.
Mona cites the retraction issued by the right-wing magazine The American Thinker of statements supporting the Trump claim that the presidential election was fraudulent. The Thinker admitted that they had published pieces that “relied on discredited sources who had peddled debunked theories. ... These statements are completely false and have no basis in fact.”
The importance of this message can hardly be exaggerated. As Mona herself points out, nearly 75% of Republicans believe that Trump was the legitimate victor of the election. Democrats cannot be effective messengers to Republicans, as far as I know. Only credentialed Republicans can expect to be received with open hearts. We have seen one violent attack on our U.S. Capitol arising from outrage over a spurious “stolen election.” We will be much less vulnerable to ensuing violent attacks if Republican leaders acknowledge the validity of our election.
I add my heartfelt appeal to other Republican leaders to join the retraction so bravely offered by Mona Charon and the editors of the Thinker.
Virginia Walsh, Omaha