The Public Pulse: Great Italian heritage groups; Dangerous Democrats; Farms, environment

Sound ideas

Tom Hoegemeyer’s essay (Midlands Voices, Oct. 2) envisioning a bold new kind of agriculture was filled with exciting insights. It is true that there are wonderful benefits to be had from healthy soils practices (better food, better resiliency in the face of extreme weather, cleaner water, and sequestration of a significant amount of carbon in the soil).

We can get there.

Besides the work of the Unicameral’s Healthy Soils Task Force, we also have a bill making its way through Congress. The Growing Climate Solutions Act has been passed in the Senate, with the support of Sen. Deb Fischer. In the House its companion bill has been cosponsored by Congressmen Bacon and Fortenberry. The legislation assists farmers in using existing carbon markets to promote healthy soils practices.