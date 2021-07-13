The Public Pulse: Great job, OPPD; America has lost its solidarity; Pillen falls short

Great work, OPPD
Wow, I have seen OPPD working to restore power. Your endeavor is inspiring. It took about 11 hours and 45 minutes to restore my neighborhood’s power. Seeing the many downed trees and snapped powerlines and poles, I assumed it would be three or so days to return power in my neighborhood.
I’m hoping everyone’s power will be restored in three or so days.
Great job.
Jerome Ramsey, Omaha
Dedicated workers
I know there is still work to be done, but I would like thank the hardworking crews of OPPD for the countless hours of trying to get the power on.
Richard Kirby, La Vista
Loss of solidarity
I learned to love America from the fathers who managed to make it home alive from World War II where they fought shoulder-to-shoulder and back-to-back with nearly every other under-30 male in the United States of America. It was a Republican crouching in a muddy fox hole with a Democrat, a Christian and a Jew. It was the butcher, the baker and the candlestick maker, the professor, the plumber and the longshoreman all fighting an enemy who they knew wanted them dead or enslaved simply became they were “Americans.” That was a bonding experience, and most of our fathers never lost sight of that sense of common threat and their sense of pride in that common victory.
The generations which have followed have never suffered together like that and have never succeeded together like that. As a result, over time America has reverted back into the disparate subcultures from which America is formed. Once again, a zealous and protective sense of what is unique about one’s own “culture” is happily gnawing away at any sense of “America” as an overarching community.
Perhaps I am witnessing nothing more than a historical cycle and will simply have the misfortune of not living long enough to see that cycle come full circle — to see all of those living within the geographic boundaries of “my” country come to share an overriding sense of common interest and community again.
And that is probably why — as much as I was entertained by the free fireworks on the night of July 4 — I experienced this 4th of July without feeling any of the sense of celebration I used to feel on that historic date.
J. Kirk Brown, Omaha
Pillen falls short
Regarding Lee Rupp’s July 3 Pulse letter commenting on University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen’s observation on the latest possible indoctrination of young impressionable minds of students and how he would oppose this “as governor”: Pillen has a long way to go before he assumes Nebraska’s governor’s office. Voters will have to weigh the job Pillen and the rest of the regents have done managing the Cornhusker football program, which seems job No. 1 to the University of Nebraska.
If Pillen plans on running the state like he has run the University of Nebraska Lincoln’s athletic department, then other candidates are licking their chops to run against Pillen. Voters will question how the university can afford to give Athletic Director Bill Moos a $3 million going away prize for four straight losing seasons of Husker football.
I have a feeling voters will look into Pillen’s record as regent and wonder if he plans on spending like a drunken sailor like the university does on the football team and still get poor results.
Ricky Fulton, Omaha
Reckless Ricketts
Once again Pete Ricketts demonstrates his political greed and recklessness. He decides to end the dashboard tracking the COVID infection and fatalities right at the time when the Delta variant has been confirmed in our state. There are increased infections in other states and the majority of them are Republican-controlled. Increasing COVID infections and trying to hide them is no way to end your lame-duck governorship!
Robert Baye, Omaha
Wrong standards
The State Board of Education is not proposing health standards but sexual perversion by East and West Coast far-left liberals. Of course the board denies this.
If they really wanted to teach 5-, 6- and 7-year-olds about health, they should be teaching them to wash their hands after going to the bathroom and before eating, mind mommie and daddy, eat your veggies, drink plenty of water, get a good night’s sleep and get your vaccinations.
There’s a simple solution to what the board is doing — stop this perversion and then vote these liberal activists off the board and replace them with those that have good moral character.
Gary Kelsch, Grand Island, Neb.
Guidance for children
It’s official, The World-Herald has lost its mind: End Cash Bail (Steve Chapman column, July 8).
They also have a sexual abuse survivor explaining why we should not be opposed to sex education (Midlands Voices, July 8).
I know of very few opposed to sex ed. I know many opposed to teaching children that abnormal behavior is, in fact, normal. I know many opposed to the slicing and dicing of the two sexes into a pan-sexual free-for-all.
I know many opposed to sexual reassignment surgery on anyone too young to vote. I know that I do not want men who ‘identify” as women sharing the restroom with my granddaughters or my nieces. In a simpler time, we warned about this sort of thing and checked the restrooms to make sure our children were safe. We didn’t check for people who “identified.” We checked for pervs. I don’t think human nature has changed that much.
Jerome Boyle, Omaha
History, justice
I was happy to hear that Howard Zinn could, from the grave, bring a chill to the heart of Pete Ricketts simply by providing a viewpoint of American history from the side of those trampled on by unjust laws and centuries of racism. Freedom of speech is the greatest American gift. With it the downtrodden and abused are able to pass on to future generations their minority opinion which over the centuries becomes the majority opinion of what a just society will look like. The arc of time bends toward justice.
Kyle Stoner, Omaha
Race, exploitation
I am a born and raised Nebraskan, and I find it offensive that our current governor and some of the gubernatorial candidates are opposing critical race theory.
I have the privilege to work remotely for an organization where I have racially diverse colleagues scattered across the country — from the beaches of California to the mountains of Colorado to just outside Washington, D.C. and down to Appalachia. This provides insight into different lived experiences — based in both economic and race. For example, one of my colleagues and I each have a son the same age. While we likely are in the same economic category and were able to provide our sons with modest, yet comfortable homes and always had food on the table, I have never had to worry if my son will come home alive because of the color of his skin.
The thing about white supremacy is that it was never intended that all white people would be supreme, only certain white people. Critical race theory can help us explore where the systems and institutions have upheld inequity, both racial and economic, and if we could achieve racial equity, we would achieve equity for all. That’s what the white supremacist class wants to keep under wraps. They fear that if you learn how racists structures actually make it hard for everyone, then we might expect more and they will no longer be able to have their foot on our proverbial, or in some cases, our actual necks.
Traci Bruckner, Wayne, Neb.