The Public Pulse: Great job, OPPD; America has lost its solidarity; Pillen falls short

I have the privilege to work remotely for an organization where I have racially diverse colleagues scattered across the country — from the beaches of California to the mountains of Colorado to just outside Washington, D.C. and down to Appalachia. This provides insight into different lived experiences — based in both economic and race. For example, one of my colleagues and I each have a son the same age. While we likely are in the same economic category and were able to provide our sons with modest, yet comfortable homes and always had food on the table, I have never had to worry if my son will come home alive because of the color of his skin.