The Public Pulse: Great job, VA; Integrity at Legislature; Child welfare crisis; Youth center concerns

A.R. Gentry, Omaha

Trial should proceed

It is widely posited that a president cannot be impeached after he or she has left office. That is irrelevant, as Trump was in office when impeached. The impeachment is simply the charge, the indictment. A trial resulting may stretch on for days, weeks, even years, but the alleged crime stands. Trump is rightly indicted, and must stand trial.

The argument that a trial would further divide our country is also irrelevant. We purport to stand for justice for all. If the powerful can elude the scrutiny of a fair answering of charges, then our country is forever divided between the privileged and everyone else. Let our system work.

Roger duRand, Omaha

Inauguration

I read with amazement the logic of Jay S. Purdy (Jan. 21 Pulse) about what would be remembered about President Biden’s inauguration. You first must delve into the reason why there was so much military presence. False lies were spread by Trump and his followers about an election that he claimed was fraudulent. Republican justices and even Attorney General Barr could not find any irregularities in our democratic process of casting our ballots.