The Public Pulse: Great VA facility; Papillion lights; Thankfulness

Thankfulness

This Christmas we the people of the world have a lot more to be thankful for than just our surviving this year, our families, our homes, our jobs and our churches. As we remember those we have lost to COVID-19 at our Christmas dinner, let us be thankful to God totally that, this Christmas, God has provided us with a vaccine to aid in the elimination of COVID-19. God provided all the men and women with the education in science and technology to produce these vaccinations for us. Let us now get down on our knees and thank the living God for our deliverance from this dreaded disease that has killed so many of us.