The Public Pulse: Great VA facility; Papillion lights; Thankfulness

Great VA facility
Omaha’s new $86 million VA health center (OWH, Dec. 20) is an outstanding project that successfully marries architecture, landscape architecture and art into a really breathtaking experience. This is design at a very high level! Kudos to all involved!
Michael Leonard, Omaha
Papillion lights
This has been a long year, filled with uncertainty, pain, suffering and fear which have all contributed to increased depression in our society. People are grasping at any semblance of hope and looking for joy anywhere. The new COVID vaccine is undoubtedly a source of hope for many, and I have found a real source of joy. It’s not hard to find and doesn’t cost anything but time.
If you haven’t already, drive though downtown Papillion right on 84th Street (aka Washington Street). The City of Papillion has the most beautiful Christmas lights in our area. Every year they provide a dazzling display and — I may be wrong — but it looks like they have added even more this year. The trees are transformed into a winter wonderland, there’s an animated train on the overpass, a manger scene and much more. I am in awe every day that I drive through the area!
Thank you so much, City of Papillion, for bringing joy to everyone who is looking this year!
Lisa Todd, Papillion.
Thankfulness
This Christmas we the people of the world have a lot more to be thankful for than just our surviving this year, our families, our homes, our jobs and our churches. As we remember those we have lost to COVID-19 at our Christmas dinner, let us be thankful to God totally that, this Christmas, God has provided us with a vaccine to aid in the elimination of COVID-19. God provided all the men and women with the education in science and technology to produce these vaccinations for us. Let us now get down on our knees and thank the living God for our deliverance from this dreaded disease that has killed so many of us.
I wish to say to all the peoples of the world, Merry Christmas to all and a better and compassionate New Year.
Linda Kilpatrick, Omaha