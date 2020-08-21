The Public Pulse: Great work on VA project; Virus's toll in South Omaha; Praise for Hagel

Great work on VA project
Messrs. Walter Scott, Lee Terry, Brad Ashford and Don Bacon exhibited exemplary bipartisan cooperation by bringing the VA Hospital expansion to fruition under budget and prior to the projected completion date.
The citizens of Omaha should be proud.
Stan Lessmann, Omaha
Virus’s awful toll in South Omaha
Yesterday, I heard a desperate plea for help from a South Omaha medical administrator. He repeated several times, “Why isn’t anyone listening?” He was overwhelmed with emotion as he described his repeated efforts to convince someone, anyone, to see the dire and deadly virus that is ravaging South Omaha. To see and to feel the invisible “llorona,” the mythical Mexican ghost that appears at night to let loose curses and terror. Only this llorona, the COVID-19 virus, is real.
So why, he asked, doesn’t anyone in power listen to the need of this community? What’s wrong with them? And then this conclusion from my medically trained friend: “Is it discrimination?” He said what is being loudly whispered among other Latinos — it’s not just the opinion of my good friend. Is this what genocide looks like? My mind flashes back to the thousands and perhaps millions of Indigenous ancestors in the Americas who succumbed to diseases for which there was no immunity.
No, this is not history repeating itself for our community of Latinos and other immigrants. This llorona can be corralled and controlled somewhat, but only with the help of science, medicine and common sense. It is common sense to most of us that continued testing is one of the keys to help South Omaha survive this deadly attack.
“So why isn’t anyone listening?” he asked rhetorically. I hate to think we both know why. Is this what genocide looks like?
Ben Salazar, Omaha
Get the facts on Postal Service
So the president is conspiring to use the Postal Service to rig the election? Let’s get some facts.
1. Louis Dejoy was not a Trump appointee. He was selected unanimously by the Postal Service bipartisan Board of Governors. 2. The Postal Service is taking hundreds of mail sorting machines out of service. Why? Mail volume has declined by 33% since 2006. 3. The equipment reduction plan was approved to be implemented on May 15. Mr. Dejoy took office on June 15. 4. 142,000 mail boxes exist in the U.S. The number is being reduced to match demand or lack thereof. Additionally, many are being replaced with ones with better security features. 5. Despite the decline in volume, the USPS saw some $1.1 billion in overtime in 2019, a year in which the USPS lost $8.8 billion.
As anyone may deduce once the facts are known, these efforts are done to match service needs and move the USPS into a fiscally responsible environment.
Finally, there was a time that pay phones were found in nearly all public spaces and many private businesses. The development and evolution of the smartphone eliminated demand for those pay phones.
Just as was the case with pay phones, the changes made to the Postal Service is the result of the speed email, virtual signatures, the legalization of electronic legal document communication, and the fact that people now write emails instead of letters.
Gregg Mitchell, Omaha
Hagel is superior to Trump
After castigating Chuck Hagel for attacking Donald Trump “without offering any facts to support his viewpoint,” Jack Moyer proceeds to praise Trump (Aug. 18 Pulse) without offering any facts to support his viewpoint. Hagel’s group has lost “any sense of reasoning on any important issues,” but no important issues are identified in Trump’s favor.
Personally, without conceding that Hagel is “consumed with hatred of Trump,” I will always find Chuck Hagel’s substantive criticism of the current administration far preferable to Donald Trump’s name-calling, self-elevating (“I am the smartest,” e.g.) empty claims of having “done great,” etc. He has not, in fact, “drained the swamp,” but has peopled it with incompetent Trump people like the current postmaster general.
Patricia Ohlmann, Seward, Neb.
