The Public Pulse: Groundwater is lifeblood; Herbster campaign; Debate strategy

Uses for groundwater

Why don’t the candidates for governor talk about our groundwater? It is our lifeblood. Have you tested fuel with ethanol versus fuel without ethanol? I tested repeatedly, and ethanol’s lower gas mileage canceled its lower cost. Why are we using up and contaminating our groundwater to no benefit?

Farming has provided for us since the earliest immigrants came to Nebraska for a better life. Let’s help our farmers transition away from big machines that they are not allowed to repair. For instance, we can buy excellent pecans and black walnuts grown right outside Lincoln. We don’t need somebody else’s pecans (and somebody else’s pipelines). Let’s help farmers, and support them, as they find better ways to use our groundwater.

Nancy Packard, Lincoln

Herbster fact check

Note to Chuck Herbster: I attended public school in Nebraska 50 years ago and we did not have prayer in schools. Stop making up alternative facts. You couldn’t even appear in your own political ad at Christmas that wished the great people of Nebraska a “Merry Christmas.” You used a voiceover. How authentic is that? Sorry Chuckster, I’m not voting for you.

Mary McArdle, Omaha

Women for Herbster

I am proud to say I am one of the founding members of the Women For Herbster campaign. I have spent considerable time attending Charles W. Herbster for Governor campaign events, meetings, parades, etc., with Charles and can say that he is the perfect gentleman. Charles empowers women! He employs them to run his ranch, his businesses and his campaign. This smear campaign against Charles is disgusting. Last minute accusations have no place in politics. As a voter you can be sure that you are supporting a man who will put all Nebraskans first and do his best to reduce property taxes, improve our safety by adding more state patrol officers, support all small business owners and listen to everyone’s concerns. These personal attacks are baseless. Charles W. Herbster is not a politician, he is a good person and a businessman who deserves your vote for governor. He certainly has mine.

Debby Brehm, Lincoln

Debate strategy

Regarding gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen not doing debates: Maybe the debate organizers should offer to let him bring the shotgun used in his ads. He could “rack” it each time he wanted to emphasize a point.

Gary Brehmer, Pender, Neb.

On abortion

I am writing to congratulate Dr. Donald Frey on his excellent discussion regarding abortion (Midlands Voices, April 10). I am also a physician, and though my specialty is geriatrics, I was a primary care provider for a decade. Unlike my colleagues in obstetrics I have never had to sit with a couple whose desired, planned pregnancy would not end with a healthy baby, as they faced only terrible choices. As Dr. Frey mentioned, I have seen women with no support from the other parent of the child they carried wrestling with how to manage the wreckage of the plans they had for their lives. With support, primarily from family, many have managed. Those who have been ostracized by their families have only the thinnest of safety nets for themselves and their children.

Dr. Frey’s points about affordable, available contraception cannot be overstated. Caring for the child after birth, not just mandating that it be born, is really being pro-life. Investments in day care and early childhood education would be a good start. Job training for the parent(s) would be another way to support a young family. All of us need to remember that there are many people in our state who have lives very different from ours who do not have the background or resources to avoid unplanned pregnancy or to cope with it when it occurs. As Dr. Frey said, making abortions illegal will not stop them. It will only be when they are no longer necessary that the tragedy of abortion will cease.

Dr. Rebecca Reilly, Omaha

Flames of liberalism

Martin Luther King Jr., in a speech entitled “Give us the Ballot” in 1957, spoke of the “dire need for a liberalism which is truly liberal” and warned about a “liberalism which is neither hot nor cold but lukewarm.” The time is now to restoke the flames of true liberalism to extinguish the voices of fear and hate — those closed-minded reactionaries that would stifle democracy and the continued healing of our country.

True liberalism requires a vision of love and not fear. Fear builds walls, not only on our southern borders but in the hearts of our communities. Fear divides. Fear codifies laws of silence. Love builds tables where we learn from each other’s perspective. We may have different views, but love creates a bond that does not separate.

We need a new commitment for justice, resisting the dark chains of oppression, and realizing that in a democracy there can be no compromise with racism, homophobia, transphobia, Islamophobia or any other form that denies the humanity of a person. This true liberalism requires a strong resistance. What will we resist? Any attempt to block a citizen’s sacred right to vote. Any attempt to block a women’s access to health care including abortion. Any attempt to curtail the rights of LGBTQ+ community. Any attempt to keep poor people poor by denying them a living wage. Any attempt to block unions. Any attempt to block access to a reality-based education.

Any attempt to protect the police from facing responsibility for their oppressive actions. It is time for each person to step up as Dr. King suggested to peacefully non-violently resist and “disturb the tranquility of the nation …” which “will inevitably win the majority of the nation because our hard-won heritage of freedom is ultimately more powerful than our traditions of cruelty and injustice.”

Edward Kelly Jr., Red Oak Iowa

Chaplain AHA

Gun violence

I see outrage every day over abortion. I see outrage every day over immigration. I see outrage every day over welfare and heath care. Where is the outrage over gun violence? How can pro-life people not see that gun violence is no different than abortion, no different than people coming here to escape suffering and possible death, and no different than not caring for the poor and sick. Where is the humanity? Where is the outrage? For the record, I’m not suggesting anyone take away your precious guns. Just regulate them in some way. We should do something.

Linda Grunberg, Bennington

Name change

Now that public library facilities are being demolished to make way for private skyscraper development, Omaha should consider changes for the Gene Leahy Mall:

Signs should indicate the mall is a gift by the people of Omaha to Mutual of Omaha.

The name of the mall should be changed to Mutual of Omaha Courtyard.

Mutual of Omaha is a great company. Honestly, I like Omaha and we have good leaders, but I do not like the decisions our leaders have made regarding the demolition of the library.

Robert Gronstal, Omaha

Omaha’s Berlin Wall

We have been reading, with great interest, of the innovative and far-reaching plans for redevelopment of Omaha’s urban core, from the Mutual headquarters, the downtown library, the streetcar project, the linkage of Blackstone, UNMC and downtown, Creighton University’s plans and integration with downtown and North Omaha, land bridges and other creative ideas.

These exciting plans, however, miss one significant problem: a literal obstacle to uniting our urban core with North Omaha. That obstacle, which I think of as Omaha’s Berlin Wall, is the downtown DoubleTree hotel, which stands like Stone Mountain Georgia — it drastically severs 16th Street at its base and walls off North Omaha from the rest of the city. Whether by intention or accident, this building is a major obstacle to building a vibrant downtown, and an impediment to making Omaha one unified city.

A few years ago, mayoral candidate Heath Mello and others advocated its removal. City planners and private donors should include this massive problem in their planning. With no offense to owners of the Doubletree or anyone else, tear down that wall. Until we do so, Omaha will remain a divided and segregated city, unable to reach its true potential.

Tom Kenny, Omaha

Multi-cancer screening

As a cancer advocate, I know the importance of diagnosing cancer early. Cancer has affected many of my loved ones. My best friend found cancer early and is still here today. Having a routine skin screening allowed for early detection of melanoma and her care team was able to remove the cancer before it spread. My grandmother, father-in-law and aunt were not as fortunate.

Unfortunately, many cancers lack screening, leading them to be detected at later stages when treatments are limited.

While more research is needed to assess the impact on outcomes, newer, innovative multi-cancer screening technology may have the potential to detect more cancers at earlier stages. Several companies are developing multi-cancer early detection blood-based tests and early research is showing they could test for dozens of cancers at once, even rare cancers.

This is a promising new development that could help end cancer as we know it. But only if people have access to these tests once they’re approved by the FDA and clinical benefit is proven. That’s why I’m calling on Sen. Ben Sasse to support legislation in Congress that would create a pathway for Medicare coverage of these tests following FDA approval and proven clinical benefit.

Rebecca McMahon, Fort Calhoun