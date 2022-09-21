The Public Pulse: Group doesn't speak for all parents; Fairway on the field; Maintaining the border

A different perspective

I am writing in response to Joe Dejka’s article on Protect Nebraska’s Children.

Even though this group has 22,000 members on their Facebook page, they are a minority of Nebraska voters. The Nebraska Secretary of State’s website listed the number of registered voters in Nebraska as 1,240,158. That would make their group about 1.8% of the state’s voters and not even 4% of Nebraska’s registered Republicans.

I would like to give a different perspective: that of a parent of an LGBTQIA child. It is hard to speak out as the parent of an LGBTQIA child. Imagine what it’s been like for my family the past year and a half. The PNC shows up to State Board of Education meetings and openly mocks LGBTQIA youth there to testify. Last summer, they came into our rural communities and stuffed our mailboxes with 18-page documents about the dangers of teaching children about the “perversion” of my child. They promote a movie filled with disinformation about LGBTQIA people, teachers and public education on my community’s online groups. I can’t describe the amount of tears I have cried over this group’s antics and rhetoric.

Kris Kinzie,

Wayne, Nebraska

Fairway on the field

Maybe they could convert Memorial Stadium into a golf course. Then the low score would win.

Nick Schinker, Omaha

Maintaining the border

Wow, now we have mayors jangling over the southern border? New York City after receiving busloads of migrants sent a fact-finding group to the Texas southern border to see the problem. I thought it was the federal government’s responsibility to maintain the border. Can Homeland Security be available to answer all questions about our border and security? Maybe Nebraska and other states will need to send security details to the border again.

Martin Scherzberg,

Papillion

Election thoughts

“If more politicians in this country were thinking about the next generation instead of the next election, it might be better for the United States and the world.” — Claude Pepper, senator and representative of Florida (1936–1989).

Terry Niver, Omaha

Customer disservice

Every day, I wonder why we get several calls from people we don’t care to talk to such as insurance companies, auto warranty companies, scam artists, and so forth, but when we really want to talk to a business, we get a machine and put on hold. While holding to talk to a live person, we are told over and over again how they value our business and how important we are to them. If they appreciate our business and if we were truly important to them, they would answer the phone when it rings and not put us on hold for 10 to 30 minutes. Pick out any 10 businesses in the phone book to call and you won’t talk to two live people. What ever happened to customer service?

Bob Sis, Gretna

More to life

I raised my daughter in Omaha. She attended UNL and then UNMC and we have always watched Nebraska football. After retiring, I moved to Colorado and eventually back to Omaha in 2020. What I learned is that there is more to life than Nebraska football!

When I hear about people complaining about the government forgiving college loans to help ease the burden of young people, and then I wake up on Sunday and see that Nebraska athletic director and his backers/decision-makers have decided they can’t wait 20 days to fire a football coach and save $8 million. What makes me unhappy is to know this college has spent millions of dollars hiring and firing football coaches in the last 17 years, when that money could have gone towards bettering UNL’s educational programs.

I’m not unhappy with Scott Frost and the football team. They are kids and Frost did his best with who he could recruit. I’m unhappy to see the obsession in Nebraska to have an identity as a top football team. At this point, I do believe it is an unattainable obsession after 17 years of trying.

Maybe it is time to spend the UNL dollars for students and programs that will, in the end, actually enhance Nebraska. Sometimes things end. Maybe the athletic department needs to give some of its money towards actually educating the students at UNL and less towards sports. It’s a big world out there and it does not revolve around Nebraska football.

Rita Belz, Elkhorn

Refreshing candidate

It is refreshing to hear a candidate, Tony Vargas, tell us what he has done and what he intends to do instead of ripping into his opponent. Please vote Tony Vargas for Congress.

Charlene Stender, Bellevue

Advocate for mental health

As we exit the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic and deal with record fentanyl overdoses and tragic violence in schools, it’s safe to say our country is facing a mental health crisis. During this time, Congressman Don Bacon has stepped up and is setting an example for elected officials as a consistent and staunch advocate for mental health, especially in youth.

In June, he voted for legislation to promote behavioral health in pediatric care and give states resources to combat mental illness in their communities. The same bill will create a national hotline to connect pregnant and postpartum mothers with mental health and substance use resources.

Additionally, Don Bacon supported the creation of the 9-8-8 Mental Health Crisis Hotline, which recently became active. On July 1, Rep. Bacon and 19 colleagues sent a letter to the CDC requesting that they release updated data on youth suicides and work together to address mental health issues in America’s children. In the letter, Bacon and his colleagues wrote that strengthening mental health infrastructure is “long-overdue” and “must be a top priority.”

Congressman Bacon doesn’t just talk the talk. In the past two years, he has co-sponsored bills to implement mental health screening for children entering foster care, support Medicaid coverage of pediatric mental health services, and improve the ability of children’s hospitals to provide behavioral health services.

We need more legislators like Don Bacon who understand the gravity of these issues, and we need to re-elect Congressman Bacon so he can continue his advocacy for mental health causes.

Kels McBlain, Omaha

Spontaneous kindness

I was at Memorial Park earlier this month walking my dog. I was marveling at the 911 Flag Display. There was an uneven section of sidewalk and I tripped and fell face first on the concrete. Immediately, there was a man beside me offering his help. He made sure I got back to my car while supplying me with Kleenex for all of the blood. My dog had got loose and was running through the park as I watched in fear. Several people chased him down and reunited us. I have much appreciation for their kindness that was so spontaneous.

In a frightful and painful situation, I did not feel alone.

Sue Wilson, Omaha

Uphold due process

The desire to share due process, and equal protection under the law, is truly American. Republicans of this generation (not so much when I was a child) say it’s a perverse incentive to immigrate. Actually, it is the best and most legitimate reason to immigrate.

We dishonestly call people “illegal,” when what we really mean is that we don’t like their race. We still have room to improve.

The oath of the Articles of the Geneva Convention on our military ID cards, is very important. We protect prisoners of war and displaced refugees. It is our patriotic duty to uphold due process, even when we don’t feel like it so much.

When you feel like ending due process for an immigrant ask yourself, without due process, what is America?

Dennis Kerr, Omaha