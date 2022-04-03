The Public Pulse: Growth should include public safety; Streetcar names; Health inequities;

Don’t jeopardize public safety

This is an exciting, transformational time in Omaha, as we look at plans and potential funds being dedicated to developments in our urban core and all across the city. While the pros and cons of each project are being debated, I’d like to urge decision makers to consider the impact these plans could have on Omaha’s public safety and to meet city expansion with an equitable growth of emergency services.

As a career firefighter and paramedic for Omaha for 23 years, I’ve seen Omaha grow by leaps and bounds — both in physical size and population. With each wave of growth, however, it often seems that emergency services can become an afterthought, overshadowed by the excitement of progress.

In 2010, Omaha had 16 staffed ambulances and responded to 35,072 medical emergencies. Today, we have just one more ambulance and responded to 57,665 medical emergencies last year — an increase of more than 64% in just over a decade. The consistent increase in call volume without reasonable increases in staffing not only creates extra work for overworked paramedics, it increases response times, delays transport times and jeopardizes public safety.

Omaha firefighters and paramedics are excited for the potential that exists for our city. Omaha is our home and we love to see our city making strides in becoming the first-class city we already know it to be. We also know that many of our residents rely on our emergency medical services . We owe it to them — and to every resident and visitor — to deliver the best medical response when they call 9-1-1. It’s our job to keep Omaha safe and you can be assured that, going forward, we will work with city planners and officials to keep it that way so we can all enjoy Omaha’s progress together ... safely.

Trevor Towey, Omaha

President Omaha Professional Fire Fighters-Local 385

LB 933

Dr. Maureen Boyle’s recent Midlands Voices piece “Protect the Physician-Patient Relationship” is wrong about LB 933, legislation that would protect preborn babies. In fact, her own op-ed cites examples that undermine her argument.

Dr. Boyle argues that LB 933, the Human Life Protection Act, is “dangerous” and will make doctors “think first of potential criminal charges before providing necessary, sometimes emergent, medical care.”

She gives two examples of pregnant women she treated who had dangerous health conditions and needed emergency care. One woman was 22 weeks pregnant, the other 23. Dr. Boyle implies that performing the procedures she did then would expose her to criminal charges if LB 933 became law.

But here’s the reality: thanks to the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, abortion has already been illegal after 20 weeks in Nebraska (except to save the mother’s life) since 2010. LB 933 would also make abortion illegal except to save the mother’s life — it simply starts at an earlier date than 20 weeks. If the procedures Dr. Boyle performed at 22 weeks and 23 weeks would be prosecutable under LB9 33, they would have been prosecuted already under existing law. They haven’t been.

The Pain-Capable law has given us a useful 12-year preview of how LB 933 would work in practice. Not only has Dr. Boyle herself not been prosecuted under the Pain-Capable law — no one has. It has stopped abortions after 20 weeks without one doctor being prosecuted.

LB 933 concerns exactly one kind of person: the abortionist who kills preborn babies for money.

Marion Miner, Lincoln

Associate Director of Pro-Life & Family Policy

Nebraska Catholic Conference

‘Streetcar Named Desire’

Since Marlon Brando was born in Omaha, I say we name the new streetcar “A Streetcar Named Desire.” Maybe for those of us who aren’t in favor, it could be “A Streetcar for Undesireables.” Then we’re really cool. Just a side note, I saw an ORBT bus go by and only one passenger. Just a look into the future.

Barbara Krzemien, La Vista

‘King Lear’ at the Blue Barn

Hear ye! Hear ye, my lords and ladies! Get thee to The Blue Barn Theatre forthwith! William Shakespeare, Jill Anderson and a stellar cast have combined their talents to provide an absolutely unforgettable production of “King Lear” for Omaha audiences. The actors, costumes, sound effects and set are stunning and should not be missed by fans of great theater. We are fortunate indeed to have this caliber of stagecraft in our fair city.

Kate Bradley, Omaha