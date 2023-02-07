





Money is the problem

Ask yourself, why haven’t our representatives in Washington done much about gun control? The answer is, “money.” They are paid millions of dollars from gun rights groups who rely on the Second Amendment as their “right to bear arms.” Republicans received $5.9 million in campaign funds. Two-hundred and thrity-two of 435 congressmen receive money from gun rights groups. So ask yourself the same question again, “why haven’t our representatives in Washington done much about gun control?” Take away this money and maybe they will represent us.

I don’t want another Band-Aid on a major wound. Ban assault weapons intended for military troops. Ban ammunition that produces horrific damage. Make the process of purchasing any weapon a thorough procedure .

Money is the problem here and as long as our representatives continue receiving this money, I doubt very much that Washington will represent their constituents unless these “funds” are taken away.

Bob Patterson, Omaha

Voter ID requirements

The passage of Initiative 432 and subsequent attempts to shape legislation for voter ID requirements are not merely disappointing, but also challenging to our democratic process. Check on the funding for the petition campaign. Voter ID requirement is a first step on the path to widespread voter suppression. The extent of voter fraud, often named as the impetus for requiring voter ID and other actions, is greatly exaggerated. The incidence of voter fraud puts that number as low as 0.00006% of votes and only as high as 0.0003% to 0.0025% of votes (see Heritage Foundation and Brennan Center for Justice data).

Some proposed legislation has gone further than the initiative to eliminate most mail-in voting which also masks an attempt at voter suppression. Next, we might expect loss of drop-off boxes, elimination of selected poling places, shorter time options to vote in person, and in addition to other myriad individual restrictions — then to redistricting which can essentially allow politicians to choose whose votes should be counted. Behind this all, the MAGA slogan — Make America Great Again — which I think is really code for “Only White Men Matter.”

Winifred J. Pinch, Omaha

Truly a coincidence?

What an amazing coincidence that Sen. Ben Sasse would receive a job offer he couldn’t refuse and resign from the U.S. Senate just as Gov. Pete Ricketts’ last term in office was coming to an end. I love a good coincidence. But wait a minute, is this truly a coincidence? I do have a few questions.

Why did the University of Florida offer Ben Sasse the job of university president with a base pay of one million dollars a year? The University of Florida has been ranked the 5th best public research university in the country by U.S. News & World Report and has an enrollment of about 60,000 students. Does Ben Sasse’s tenure as President of Midlands University (formerly Midlands Lutheran College) with a maximum enrollment of 1,500 from 2010 to 2014 really qualify him for this new position?

Was it the University of Florida Board of Trustees who offered Ben Sasse this job? Are members of the University of Florida Board of Trustees appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis? Is it true that Gov. DeSantis’ campaign for re-election received over $17,000,000 from the Republican Governors Association from Jan. 1. 2021 to Sept. 2, 2022? Wasn’t Gov. Pete Ricketts co-chair of the Republicans Governor Association from 2021 through most of 2022?

Then, what about the connection between Pete Ricketts and Gov. Jim Pillen? Isn’t it true that Pete Ricketts aided the campaign of Jim Pillen for governor through a direct donation and a large donation to a PAC supporting Pillen?

Golly, gosh. Maybe I’m just making something out of nothing. Congratulations Sen. Pete Ricketts, your hard work really “paid off.”

Steve Rule, Ralston

Poll worker’s view

For the past eight years, I have volunteered to be a poll worker in Sarpy County. I have enjoyed participating in the electoral process and helping my fellow Nebraskans to vote. Sadly, I will no longer volunteer because the new requirements for voter IDs fundamentally change my interaction with voters. Rather than helping people to vote, I will be passing judgment on their eligibility to vote. Such responsibility is not the job of a volunteer.

Charles Keene, Bellevue