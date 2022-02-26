The Public Pulse: Halftime show critics; Animal cruelty and vegetarianism; and Ukraine thoughts

Halftime show

The National Football League should be ashamed of the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 13. The program was not suitable. The performers had a habit of repeatedly putting their hands on their crotch. Most people are offended by such actions. Also, the words could not be understood by a lot of people.

There is good, wholesome family entertainment available. It should be used for this situation.

Advertisers should consider pulling their ads for future Super Bowl games. People in charge should chart a new course.

Don Christensen, Clarinda, Iowa

Letter thanks

In regards to Scott Long’s Pulse letter (Halftime show, Feb 22): I couldn’t have written this any better. This is exactly the way I felt. Thank you Scott for your letter. Maybe next year they will create something worth while that we all can watch.

Gary Gast, Council Bluffs

Animal cruelty

This is in response to the article (“Two Omahans charged with animal cruelty after living, dead animals found in home,” Feb. 17).

Many readers are appalled about this animal cruelty, however, they fail to critically analyze if their own daily choices involve supporting animal cruelty. Many people practice cognitive dissonance which is the state of having inconsistent thoughts, beliefs or attitudes, especially as relating to behavioral decisions and attitude change. Example: “I love animals ... but then eat some of them.” This is because of society-accepted discrimination of animals called speciesism. Speciesism allows humans to treat one animal a certain way (pets) and another animal another way (food), when after all, the only difference between the two is your chosen relationship or lack of.

Would you deliberately harm an animal if it was unnecessary? Most people will answer with a “no.”

The American Dietetic Association has a positional statement stating some of the following “appropriately planned vegetarian diets, including total vegetarian or vegan diets, are healthful, nutritionally adequate, and may provide health benefits in the prevention and treatment of certain diseases.”

This is where some people discover their hypocrisy or try to deny it.

Robert Rieck, Lincoln

Putin’s game

Pompeo is right in many regards about Putin.

Putin plays a good game of chess, we, however, often arrive with our checkerboard under our arm.

Putin knows that no matter what sanctions we place on Russia, we and our Nato allies will eventually tire of the difficulty and economic costs of keeping Russia isolated. Putin knows with pretty high certainty that no matter what sanctions are placed on him, in five years, the west’s resolve will have waned and most likely disappeared.

We will have slapped the bear’s hands, but the Ukraine will be firmly and most likely forever under Russian control. Putin will have sacrificed a pawn, but he will have won the game.

China, too, knows how to play chess. I hope we can find the time and willingness to learn the game.

Dan Anderson, Gretna

Pray for peace

So Vladimir Putin has finally invaded Ukraine, like we knew for weeks was going to happen. This is scary. Is his claim of small areas of Ukraine dominated by Russian sympathizers (not to mention Crimea several years ago) akin to the Sudetenland? Is a full takeover of Ukraine akin to the anschluss of Austria? If so, what’s next? Estonia/Latvia/Lithuania would have no hope against a Russian takeover. What about Poland? The Nazis started World War II by invading Poland and partitioning it with the USSR. And then if China moves into Taiwan, would that be akin to Japan being an ally of Germany and Italy in World War II?

I hope and pray that I am wrong about this. But we need to know this history so we don’t repeat it. Putin, who led the KGB (the Soviet secret police), would love to have the old Soviet Union back, so don’t put this past him. Hopefully, our state department is meeting with our allies and discussing what we might do if Russia goes much farther.

An American war with Russia would be horrific even if nuclear weapons are never used. Let’s all pray for peace, that cooler heads prevail.

Joe Mlnarik, Omaha

Groene resignation

Senator Mike Groene needs to grow up be a man and try to have one ounce of dignity instead of blaming others for his actions . His comments that he “will not let Democrats embarrass his family and his wife” are absolutely ridiculous. Senator Groene, you are the one that embarrassed your family and your wife, not Democrats. Just try to be a man and take responsibility for your own actions. What a disgrace you are!

Janice Mohs, Omaha

Pulse question

In response to Nathan Rice’s Pulse letter Personal Responsibility, (Feb. 3) on denying care to unmasked and unvaccinated, should we do the same to health problems caused by smoking or alcohol?

Larry Bucy, Tekamah

Convention of States

The legislative support shown for the Convention of States legislation in the Nebraska legislature is troubling. It puts at risk everything in our constitution inclusive of the bill of rights and voting and civil rights amendments. It leaves open who would be rewriting, or amending, our constitution and who would oversee the process. I’m guessing it would not be people from the general population, but those with selfish interests. We have the methods to amend the constitution, one amendment at a time, and we are even on the road to potentially exploring a balanced budget amendment, but the Convention of States is too risky of a process to subject our entire form of government. Please tell your legislator not to vote for this legislation and if they are voting for it, ask them why, and why it wouldn’t be better to support amendments for specific changes rather than open the door for a complete rewrite of what is arguably our most important founding document.

Wesley Dodge, Omaha

Wear a mask

In regards to the people complaining about not wanting to wear a mask, either because they are vaccinated or not; this isn’t about you. I know we don’t like hearing that in the U.S., but your mask isn’t about protecting you, it’s about avoiding the spread if you are COVID-positive without knowing it, which would be almost everyone when they first catch it.

No man is an island, stop thinking about the pandemic in terms of your personal interests and think of the whole community.

Sean Kennedy, Omaha

Candidate question

With all the violence in our country today, does a candidate for governor of Nebraska really want to be grasping a shotgun in his video campaign ad?

Peggy Montgomery, Papillion

Good sports

Wahoo High School hosted Bishop Neumann in the girls basketball sub-district final on Feb. 17. This is a longtime cross-city rivalry. The kids are all friends but each team wants to win on the court. Before the introductions, the pep bands of both schools, sitting on opposite sides, joined together for the national anthem, directed by Jason Smith of WHS. In this time of divisiveness in our country, what a wonderful example of shared loyalty and love for the United States of America and for each other. I am so proud of our little town!

Karen Johnson, Wahoo

Gubernatorial candidates

In church, I learned that we are to love all of God’s children just as God does. Yet, in their campaign ads, our gubernatorial candidates, who claim to be men of God, malign many of God’s children: immigrants, the LBGTQ community, and everyone they deem liberal — the media, the leaders of the University of Nebraska, Dr. Fauci and, of course, President Biden. God must approve of diversity because creation is full of it. The negativism and hypocrisy of these candidates deny the concept that diversity makes us stronger and that it’s God’s dream that all people have enough for a good and peaceful life.

Ann Duey, Omaha

Brain drain

A common message in the current crop of political adds is “We are facing a flood of agnostic, transgender, Mexican, abortion providers, coming for our guns.” Wow, we do have a problem: it’s the state’s brain drain, and the politicians taking advantage of that.

Kevin Samuelson, Bennington

Free ‘fertilizer’

The news reports that the price of fertilizer is going up. I don’t understand that. In watching the Pillen and Herbster advertising, there appears to be enough free “fertilizer” for everyone.

Gean Clapper, Tabor, Iowa