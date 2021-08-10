The Public Pulse: Harassment of women; Masks, choices; Omaha school days

Social harassment
John Freeman’s negative response (Aug. 5 Pulse) to Dr. Fahrlander’s Midlands Voices essay is one driven solely by the male perspective. Men, if they wish, have the ability to move about in public with freedom from unwanted attention. Men are unaccustomed to having their privacy invaded with regularity. We are not subjected to unwelcome ogling and outright stares. We are generally not approached with unsolicited comments about apparel, appearance or physical characteristics. Such things may seem “innocent” to us — and some of it may be just that, especially in the male’s eyes — but I suspect a lot of women didn’t view the July 31 essay as “so much drivel.”
I do understand his frustration, however. I’m sure some men have been put in the position of saying nothing for fear of being misunderstood or blamed for something they didn’t intend, which puts a crimp on friendly discourse. But the right to privacy, even in public places, deserves respect.
Dale Jones, Omaha
LeClair case
While I an usually a supporter of Mayor Stothert, I feel that she totally mishandled the LeClair case, costing the Omaha taxpayers nearly half a million dollars in legal fees. The case looked like a personal vendetta since she and LeClair butted heads before while she was on the City Council, and the punishment was more severe than in similar cases handled in the past. As a former union officer myself, I note that her legal team should have informed her that once you agree to send a disciplinary case to arbitration, you are then required to accept the arbitrator’s decision, whether you like it or not. If she really wants to fire someone, she should look at the city attorneys who mishandled this case.
Rick Madej, Omaha
Masks, choices, risks
I am responding to Dr. Chhanda Bewtra’s letters/the-public-pulse-omaha-needs-innovative-ideas-masks-do-help/article_50a65c28-f470-11eb-b534-5b791bef3e07.html" target="_blank">reply (Aug. 5 Pulse) to Mr. Weaver’s letter expressing his opinion that at age 82 he doesn’t want to wear a mask. Dr. Bewtra correctly points out that sick and elderly people are at greater risk of death or serious illness due to COVID-19 and the delta variant. But the remainder of her reply begs the question: For seniors like Mr. Weaver and me (I am 80), the question is not so much the seriousness of the risk as it is whether it is reasonable for the government to use its monopoly on the use of force to make us wear masks, even though we are fully vaccinated.
Without a doubt, every death is tragic. But it is not unreasonable to question whether the risk posed by COVID is at a level that justifies the use of force, which is what a mandate is. I just recently checked data published by CDC and found that the delta variant is more transmissible than the seasonal flu and has a fatality rate near 1%, which is also higher than that for seasonal flu. That means 10 deaths in 1,000 cases, 100 deaths in 10,000 cases, etc.
I agree with Mr. Weaver that reasonably healthy seniors, fully vaccinated, should be allowed the freedom to choose whether to face a 1% risk of fatality without a mask.
Dean Olson, Omaha
School days
Fun article about the Keystone area. It is a little bit different than most of the older districts in town, and the streets wind beautifully. But my memory is of our grade school graduation from Dundee in 1943.
One of our class, Patty Loucks (deceased, like the bulk of our class), invited the class to her home on 72nd and Military for a day of fun. Not a lot I remember (after all, it is 78 years ago), but I do remember how impressed we all were at the big, beautiful home on a large lot. I also remember playing with the other boys up on the roof of the garage. Have no idea how we got up there and why none of us fell off.
A few of our class went to Benson, but the bulk (other than Brownell Hall girls) went to Central. And the class stayed together. We are planning a reunion (just a lunch, at our age) next spring for the 75th reunion of our class.
Thanks for the memories.
Don Nogg, Omaha
Best incentive
The most effective and quickest way to get the anti-vaxxers to get vaccinated would be for the “guv’mint” to announce that the U.S. is sending our entire remaining stockpile of vaccine to Africa and South America. Nothing gets a good ol’ boys (and gals) more fired-up than knowing that “those people” are receiving something that they themselves now cannot get. They would proclaim that their freedom was being violated and that it is their constitutional right to get vaccinated.
Fox News would start running a “get vaccinated” PSA. Gov. Ricketts would send 15 state troopers to stop the shipments. And, of course, thousands of the unvaccinated hoard, exhorted by Donald Trump, would go to D.C. for a peaceful visit to the Capitol.
Duane Bier, Omaha
Trump ‘truths’
I have a question for the Trump supporters: Do you ever question anything he says, or do you just believe that everything he says is the Gospel truth?
For instance, he recently said in Arizona that Democrats are incapable of winning an election without cheating. Do you really believe that? If you do, then we might as well do away with elections and just appoint Republicans to Congress. He is still claiming that he won the 2020 election and he lost because of widespread fraud. The only fraud that was committed was in the mind of Donald Trump because his overinflated ego will not allow him to accept the fact that he lost. Do you believe him when he says that the Jan. 6 protest was a loving demonstration?
In my opinion, Donald Trump is the biggest detriment to our democratic way of life that I have ever seen. Someone please explain to me how you can believe in this man and believe he is the voice of the Republican Party, because I cannot figure it out.
Jerry Baker, Omaha