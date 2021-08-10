The Public Pulse: Harassment of women; Masks, choices; Omaha school days

LeClair case

While I an usually a supporter of Mayor Stothert, I feel that she totally mishandled the LeClair case, costing the Omaha taxpayers nearly half a million dollars in legal fees. The case looked like a personal vendetta since she and LeClair butted heads before while she was on the City Council, and the punishment was more severe than in similar cases handled in the past. As a former union officer myself, I note that her legal team should have informed her that once you agree to send a disciplinary case to arbitration, you are then required to accept the arbitrator’s decision, whether you like it or not. If she really wants to fire someone, she should look at the city attorneys who mishandled this case.