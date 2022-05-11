The Public Pulse: Harmful practices; Men not qualified to comment; Human rights and war crimes

Harmful practices

Nebraska farmers and ranchers are an irreplaceable contributor to our state, national and global economy. We take pride in our role as a beacon of opportunity for producers.

In fact, as an agricultural powerhouse, one out of every four jobs in Nebraska are in the agriculture industry. According to the University of Nebraska, livestock contributes over $13 billion to our economy annually.

Instead of standing in solidarity with over 40,000 farms and ranches across our state, Nebraska Investment Council funded a minimum of $100 million dollars to Genstar Capital — a firm promoting cattle divestment through their ownership of Institutional Shareholder Services. ISS is a Maryland-based firm seeking to hinder our success by employing a liberal political agenda which runs counter to Nebraska values of hard work and integrity.

Although many Nebraskans have never heard of ISS, the distant firm is working behind the scenes to place the fate of our most critical industry in jeopardy. ISS acts as a “proxy advisor” by providing counsel to corporations such as Blackrock, Vanguard, and others regarding key decision such as advancing board slates, Merger and Acquisition activities, and other impactful projects- ultimately exerting an astonishing influence on corporate America.

Further, ISS actively promotes “environmental, social, governance” policies which advocate for limitations on methane gasses and place undue burdens on the United States cattle industry. These harsh restrictions threaten the livelihoods of dedicated workers in Nebraska as well as food security across the nation.

Outside influences like ISS should not be calling the shots for our Nebraska farmers and ranchers. I implore our state officials to stand up for what is right and advocate for the divesture of all funds from Genstar Capital and ensure Nebraska investment funds are not given to firms whose activities are not in our best interests.

Brenda Masek, Purdum

President, Nebraska Cattlemen Board of Directors

Choose women

In response to Terry Niver’s letter (Pulse, May 7), while he may have had fine intentions, he is just one of many men who are not qualified to comment on anything regarding women. Just like I wouldn’t comment on tanning men’s testicles, wait, mandating tanning men’s testicles to keep the bloodline going. When Terry Niver writes, “Family planning should never be a separate issue unless our society is willing to harbor the consequences of rape, incest and a mistaken evening on the part of some teenage girl,” makes this mother of two successful grown women want to cry.

How dare you, Mr. Niver. When men are held responsible, abortion wouldn’t be an issue. When men keep their junk in their pants after a “mistaken evening” then we can talk. If only men would have children, this issue would frankly be, a non-issue. Women of our age who still read these commentaries, unite for our daughters, granddaughters and great-granddaughters. The time has come for our voices to be heard.

Lisa Beck, Fremont

Preventing war crimes

The U.S. and NATO leaders are talking about possible war crimes by Russia. After World War II, the United States led a worldwide effort that helped to define human rights and war crimes and created international laws and institutions to enforce them. It is clear that it is time to make this system of international law stronger — strong enough to enforce, in an impartial way, laws against war crimes even when committed by a figure as powerful as Putin.

An important step the U.S. should take immediately to bring the world closer to that goal is to join the International Criminal Court. This court has already proven its worth by trying and jailing national leaders who committed war crimes, including genocide, in small countries. The participation of the United States would greatly increase the court’s clout and effectiveness at prosecuting and preventing war crimes in and by larger countries.

Ron Todd-Meyer, Lincoln

Board president Nebraskans for Peace

Putin’s atrocities

I just figured out how Putin is going to get away with no punishment for his war crimes: He’s going to become a member of the Republican Party.

Tom Anderson, Fremont

Bottle bill

Single-use plastics, like bottles, are adding harmful, foreign material to the environment, potentially affecting us.

Thankfully, a law in 10 U.S. states has successfully reduced litter, enhanced recycling and recycled bottles that would have otherwise been landfilled or remained an eyesore on the landscape. It’s the bottle bill.

The bottle bill has significantly contributed to the recycling success of these states, and more states, including Nebraska, should adopt the bottle bill to better maintain happy, healthy, and clean living spaces.

Here’s how it works: grocery stores charge beverages a few cents higher and those few cents can be earned back after consumers drop off bottles at any participating grocery store or redemption center. Producers and manufacturers pay redemption centers a few cents for every bottle redeemed to keep the redemption centers going.

The bottle bill can be implemented alongside current systems, like single-stream recycling. Nebraska can learn what works best for us from nearly 50 years of experience from the other states.

Don’t sit idle as you see the litter polluting your parks and neighborhoods. Join the cause and advocate for a bottle bill in Nebraska.

Claire Bingaman, Papillion

Higher taxes

Recently, a craven state senator opined that “young people were leaving Nebraska because of culture.” I can tell you that is not true. As a father of two young physicians who love Nebraska and the people of the state and who saved many lives as residents. They had little choice but to leave the state. They wanted to have their own clinics and the property tax structure in this state made it impossible for them to stay. Their husbands are professionals as well and they could not do what they have done if they had stayed in Nebraska.

As an example, our oldest daughter has a nicer home than we do and a beach house in North Carolina and she and her husband pay one-third of the property taxes on two homes and a clinic than we pay on our home.

Unfortunately, the state senators from Omaha care little about property tax relief. They feel that the petite bourgeois must be punished with high property taxes, high sales and income tax and extreme gas taxes.

Unlike a progressive state like Iowa who refuses to tax social security, pensions and have instituted a flat tax, Nebraska will fall further behind.

Will Lake, Elkhorn

Help these people out

The Affordable Insulin Now Act recently passed in the U.S. House of Representatives by a vote of 232 to 193, with 12 Republicans voting with all the Democrats. To their credit, Nebraska’s Don Bacon and Iowa’s Marianette Miller-Meeks voted for the bill.

Over 7.4 million Americans suffer from diabetes and for them insulin is a life-saving medication. This bill allows pharmaceutical companies to charge a maximum of around $1,820 per year for insulin. Americans today average paying $3,490 per year and Canadians only $725 per year.

This bill is not expected to pass in the senate because it will require 10 Republicans to vote yes. This is where you and I come in. Please call your senator, daily if you can, and ask them to vote for the bill.

Ben Sasse, Nebraska: 202-224-4224 (Washington, D.C., numbers)

Deb Fischer, Nebraska: 202-224-6551

Charles Grassley, Iowa: 202-224-3744

Joni Ernst, Iowa: 202-224-3254

Please remind these public servants that it is their job to serve the public. Thanks for your assistance.

Thomas Stauch, Omaha

Reduce drunk driving

It is unfortunate that we hear of several accidents every month involving a drunk driver leaving a bar after a bartender tried to stop them from driving. Bartenders offer to call for a ride and the intoxicated individual refuses. The next thing that happens is that intoxicated individual drives away and ends up in an accident with others, causing serious injuries or death.

We need to come up with a law that would require liquor establishments to call for law enforcement to assist with those who are about to drive while intoxicated.

Maybe a dedicated hotline with dedicated officers to help would reduce drunk driving and save lives.

Training would be required on how to handle intoxicated individuals for both bars and package establishments as part of having a liquor license. If no attempt is made, the establishments should be also held accountable for their actions as well. Liquor establishments know when a person has had too much too drink and many look the other way. I speak from experience, working in the liquor business for several years.

Bruce Forbes, Omaha