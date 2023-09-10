Staffing shortages

Most Americans want to live out their old age in their own homes enjoying family and their community. Older adults or their families choose nursing home placement when the physical or cognitive decline causes a need for caregiving that is more than the family can handle. One study stated that almost 50% of nursing home placements were caused by the family being unable to cope with the behaviors associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

President Biden’s administration has a proposed staffing ratio aimed at improving the care in nursing homes. This initiative is well-intentioned, but it will have unintended consequences that the public needs to be aware of, given the vital role of nursing homes.

The truth is that there is a serious staffing shortage in nursing homes. In rural parts of Nebraska, we are seeing nursing homes limiting admissions because of inadequate number of staff. If the Biden administration staffing ratio is implemented now, more nursing homes will be forced to limit admissions. We need to address the staffing crisis first, and then consider staffing ratio mandates.

In the coming session, our legislature will need to continue to address the ongoing struggle between hospitals and nursing homes in our state as well as the shortage of healthcare personnel. We need to be doing all we can to fortify nursing homes because we need to ensure they are there when a family makes the tough decision for nursing home placement. We need to ask our federal legislators to put the brakes on staffing ratios and instead develop a plan to recruit and retain staff for long-term care.

Kierstin Reed, Lincoln

President, LeadingAge Nebraska

Afghan Adjustment Act

I have been advocating for the Afghan Adjustment Act for over a year. It’s an important immigration bill with bipartisan support in both houses of Congress. The bill will provide a pathway to legal permanent residence for our Afghan allies who were promised a secure new life in the U.S. I was thrilled to learn that Rep. Don Bacon recently signed on as a co-sponsor of the bill and is helping to bring the legislation across the finish line. Having a politician who truly serves the many diverse members of his community, including refugees and veterans, is very appreciated. I'm also thankful for Bacon's willingness to join colleagues across the political aisle to get work done. The greater Omaha metro area will very much benefit from the passage of this bill. Thank you, Mr. Bacon, for honoring our allies and supporting principled immigration legislation.

Rachel Bonar, Omaha

Clock's ticking

How much longer does Matt Rhule have? The clock is ticking.

Brian Hunter, Council Bluffs

Sour grapes

An article in the Omaha World-Herald article about ranked choice voting (RCV) includes a sour grapes comment from former Alaska Gov. Sara Palin about the supposedly complicated and inadequate nature of the RCV process (Aug. 28). That comment is inaccurate and should be disregarded.

Palin was a poor candidate. When she resigned the governorship in Alaska before her term was up, she moved to Arizona. She did not come back to Alaska until the opportunity arose to run for Congress. Alaskans were clearly tired of her carpetbagger behavior.

Further, even if the old system had been in place, Palin would have lost, 48.64% to 25.83%. Under the RCV process, she lost 54.94% to 45.06%. Sara Palin lost, not because of RCV, but because she was a bad candidate. She lost, period.

Oh, and by the way, the exit polling done after the election in Alaska showed an overwhelming majority of their voters thought RCV was easy and they liked it. Maybe we should try it in Nebraska, too.

Larry Bradley, Omaha

Political process

The American political process has been separated into two opposing forces, conservatives and progressives. Progressive is a new word for socialist, because socialism does not work so they changed the name. Progressives enforce a regimen of continuous socialist modernity based on their assumption that the status quo is failing. Conservatives pretend to prevent this process, however a 1950 conservative today is a 1970 progressive.

Elites have thus established a political left and a political right in continuous conflict so as to take your attention away from what the “system” is doing. While conservatives pretend to defend tradition, they in fact are simply a part of the “Republocrat” machine. Bipartisanship is akin to a handshake between God and the devil.

Greg Weldon, Papillion

Dishonorable Biden

The recent awarding of the Congressional Medal of Honor to Army Cpt. Larry L. Taylor for bravery and valor was truly a “moment of America at its best.” Unfortunately, the prime example of “America at its worst,” in my opinion, was the master of the event — President Joe Biden. A botched withdrawal of troops in Afghanistan, billions of dollars in military equipment left behind, Americans held hostage, and 13 American soldiers killed in their effort to help evacuees.

How does Joe Biden deserve such a privilege as presenting a medal of honor? I think he is a complete incompetent, embarrassment and one of the most corrupt individuals to occupy the Oval Office. And Donald is a “bad man?”