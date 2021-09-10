The Public Pulse: Heavy burden on hospitals; Consequences from nonvaccination

Janice Walker, Omaha

Great Omaha libraries

I want to take this opportunity to publicly thank the children’s librarians employed by Omaha Public Libraries. Their efforts to provide educational yet entertaining virtual storytimes is something worth acknowledging. My preschool grandson looked forward to 10:30 each weekday to see which librarian would be featured, and what the theme for that day’s storytime would be. The librarians were not only well prepared with visual aids, books and music; they were also competent in their use of technology.

I would especially like to thank Cassie, Ashley, Sam, Mary, Katie and Roshana, and others. You made the day special many times.

Carol Dostal, Elkhorn

Millard, do better

Thirty-five years ago our family moved to Omaha. When looking for a home. we were told that the Millard school district was one of the best. Having seen four children, and currently four grandchildren, go through the district I found that to be true. That is why I am shocked and saddened that the district has now decided to be a reactive rather than proactive school district.