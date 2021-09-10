The Public Pulse: Heavy burden on hospitals; Consequences from nonvaccination

Who will decide?
With the COVID-19 infection starting to run wild again and the hospitals filling up with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients , I see a major future problem with the limited number of ICU beds available in this city, county and state. If only one ICU bed is available and three patients arrive at the hospital at the same time, who is going to make the decision about who is going to get the ICU bed and probably live and who is going to probably die?
Patient No. 1 has a very bad case of COVID-19 and has not received the vaccination, patient No. 2 has a heart attack and requires major surgery and patient No. 3 was riding a bicycle and was hit by a car and major surgery is required. Will each hospital be allowed to pick and choose, or is the government going to make this decision for us?
In a war zone the corpsman, medics and military doctors make this type of a decision in combat when they have to. I totally agree that this type of decision is very hard on everyone involved. But someone at some time in the very near future is going to be forced to play God.
Doug Arthur, Omaha
ConsequencesThis letter goes beyond the frustration with anti-maskers, antivaxxers and on to the next step — consequences.
Consider these facts:
Nebraska ICU beds are near full, many with COVID patients, and many without the vaccine. The Sept. 4 OWH headline reads, “Man dies after 5 hour search for ICU.”
It’s time to seriously consider treating vaxxers in ICU with COVID before antivaxxers. A Pulse writer came up with this heartbreaking but fair and sensible idea.
The TSA has a federal requirement to mask up for all passengers using public transportation. The FFA issued a zero tolerance for unruly passengers in the air — the consequence is either a fine or jail time. Delta Airlines is raising employees’ health insurance premiums by $200 a month for unvaccinated to cover a $50,000 estimated cost of COVID patients. Hopefully more insurance companies will follow suit.
A judge has overruled the Florida governor’s ban on mask mandates in schools, and a recent survey shows a plummet in his support.
More consequences will (hopefully) be forthcoming to persuade noncompliants to cooperate in trying to save lives.
Remember, COVID is the enemy — not each other! We all want herd immunity, and our lives back. Follow the experts’ advice — it’s our best current option. May we all stay healthy and alive.
Janice Walker, Omaha
Great Omaha libraries
I want to take this opportunity to publicly thank the children’s librarians employed by Omaha Public Libraries. Their efforts to provide educational yet entertaining virtual storytimes is something worth acknowledging. My preschool grandson looked forward to 10:30 each weekday to see which librarian would be featured, and what the theme for that day’s storytime would be. The librarians were not only well prepared with visual aids, books and music; they were also competent in their use of technology.
I would especially like to thank Cassie, Ashley, Sam, Mary, Katie and Roshana, and others. You made the day special many times.
Carol Dostal, Elkhorn
Millard, do better
Thirty-five years ago our family moved to Omaha. When looking for a home. we were told that the Millard school district was one of the best. Having seen four children, and currently four grandchildren, go through the district I found that to be true. That is why I am shocked and saddened that the district has now decided to be a reactive rather than proactive school district.
The current mask policy calls for masking after a COVID case is confirmed in a classroom for a limited time. It seems clear that administrators and the school board are allowing pressure from a small group of parents and politics to dictate their decisions rather than science. Hopefully the general public is aware of this and will remember when the next school board elections take place.